Tigers defeat Marvin Ridge, South Iredell in volleyball

NEWTON — The Fred T. Foard volleyball team hosted a tri-match against nonconference opponents Marvin Ridge and South Iredell on Saturday, earning a four-set win over Marvin Ridge and a three-set victory over South Iredell. The Tigers won 22-25, 25-14, 25-17, 25-12 against Marvin Ridge before defeating South Iredell 25-16, 25-22 and 25-19.

Against Marvin Ridge (17-4), Foard received 17 kills and two blocks from Laney Craig to go with 15 kills and six blocks from senior Martina Foster, who recently made a verbal commitment to play collegiately at Tusculum University in Greeneville, Tennessee. Averie Dale added eight kills, five blocks and two aces, while Maya Beatty had six kills and six digs, Natigan Crutchfield had five kills and 10 digs, Lyndsie Warren had two aces and 25 digs, Haley Johnston had seven digs and 29 assists and Sarah Lingle had three blocks and 18 assists.

In the win over South Iredell (13-4), the Tigers got 10 kills apiece from Dale, Foster, Beatty and Craig. Dale added five blocks, while Foster had four blocks and Beatty finished with 10 digs.

Others contributing for Foard (16-2) against South Iredell included Lingle with three blocks and 18 assists, Trinity Tramel with three blocks, Warren with two aces and 26 digs, Johnston with 13 digs and 19 assists and Crutchfield with nine digs.

Foard hosts Western Foothills 3A Conference foe East Lincoln on Monday, while Marvin Ridge hosts Southern Carolina 4A Conference opponent Sun Valley on Tuesday and South Iredell visits Greater Metro 4A Conference foe Mooresville on Tuesday.