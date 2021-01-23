Tigers cruise past West Caldwell in girls hoops

The scoring frenzy continued in the second quarter with a Dellinger 3. The Tigers were able to knock down three shots from deep in the quarter, outscoring the Warriors 17-1. West Caldwell shot 1-for-5 from the free-throw line and could never capitalize on any scoring opportunities.

Even with a double-digit lead, Foard maintained its up-tempo pace. A Wolgemuth steal and layup followed by her assist to Davoney for an open 3 increased the lead to 36-3 with 3:52 remaining before halftime, and it was 38-3 at the intermission.

Dellinger scored the first points of the second half as the Tigers kept cruising. At the 5:47 mark, West Caldwell found some offensive production with Lucy Manuel scoring to make it 44-6.

Wolgemuth would answer the Warriors’ basket by getting fouled and sinking both free throws, and she finished the quarter a perfect 4-for-4 from the charity stripe. The Tigers controlled every aspect of the game in the third quarter, building a 49-8 advantage heading into the final frame.

West Caldwell was able to show signs of life on the offensive end in the fourth quarter. Cambria Crisp scored the quarter’s first points, while Manuel was able to snag an offensive rebound and get the putback to go as the Warriors scored on back-to-back possessions.