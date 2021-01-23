Tigers cruise past West Caldwell in girls hoops

NEWTON — The Fred T. Foard girls basketball team showcased a dominant performance on Friday by routing visiting West Caldwell 55-16.
The Tigers have been firing on all cylinders this season, and are currently riding a five-game winning streak. They are 5-1 both overall and in Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference play, while the Warriors are 0-5 in both.
“As for the fifth straight win,” said Tigers head coach Brandy Dawkins, “it’s been a long time since any Foard program has accomplished that and the first since I have been here.”
Davoney Dellinger led the Tigers in scoring with a game-high 24 points, attacking the lane numerous times and knocking down two shots from behind the arc. Alexis Wolgemuth secured a double-double by contributing 14 points and 10 assists, while Carley West also had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
The Tigers’ success was due to their excellent ball movement and stifling defense, which led to easy transition points. With 4:55 remaining in the first quarter, Wolgemuth made a crisp pass to Dellinger, who was fouled attacking the basket.
Foard continued to keep an up-tempo pace the following possession, with West securing a rebound and finding Wolgemuth for a 3-pointer. Then, with 2:30 left in the opening period, Foard applied a full-court press that resulted in a steal and a Dellinger layup, who later ended the quarter by banking in a jump shot to give the hosts a 23-3 lead.
The scoring frenzy continued in the second quarter with a Dellinger 3. The Tigers were able to knock down three shots from deep in the quarter, outscoring the Warriors 17-1. West Caldwell shot 1-for-5 from the free-throw line and could never capitalize on any scoring opportunities.
Even with a double-digit lead, Foard maintained its up-tempo pace. A Wolgemuth steal and layup followed by her assist to Davoney for an open 3 increased the lead to 36-3 with 3:52 remaining before halftime, and it was 38-3 at the intermission.
Dellinger scored the first points of the second half as the Tigers kept cruising. At the 5:47 mark, West Caldwell found some offensive production with Lucy Manuel scoring to make it 44-6.
Wolgemuth would answer the Warriors’ basket by getting fouled and sinking both free throws, and she finished the quarter a perfect 4-for-4 from the charity stripe. The Tigers controlled every aspect of the game in the third quarter, building a 49-8 advantage heading into the final frame.
West Caldwell was able to show signs of life on the offensive end in the fourth quarter. Cambria Crisp scored the quarter’s first points, while Manuel was able to snag an offensive rebound and get the putback to go as the Warriors scored on back-to-back possessions.
On the final possession of the game, the Tigers' Wolgemuth found West, who earned a trip to the free-throw line. The senior converted both free throws, which secured her the double-double performance.
Foard faces the first-place team in the conference, Bunker Hill, on the road Tuesday. Meanwhile, West Caldwell visits Hibriten.
West Caldwell: 03 01 04 08 - 16
Fred T. Foard: 23 17 09 06 - 55
West Caldwell - Cambria Crisp 8, Lucy Manuel 5, Analee Hill 2, Alyssa McMasters 1.
Fred T. Foard - Davoney Dellinger 24, Alexis Wolgemuth 14, Carley West 10, Samaria Tipps 5, Imani Ikard 2.