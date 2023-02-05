GREENSBORO — Fred T. Foard’s seniors put the proverbial final cherry on the top of their high school dual careers Saturday afternoon in the state championship of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 3A dual-team wrestling tournament.

Backed by a boisterous fan base at the Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse, the Tigers overpowered Union Pines with eight pins in a 54-24 win. The victory wrapped up the team’s third dual title in a row and the fifth since 2013. It was the second in a row over Union Pines (27-2).

For seven senior classmates, it closed a chapter that is as dominant in duals as any program in the Hickory Metro: three titles in four years with the missing piece in 2021 due to the tournament not being held. The Tigers' four-year dual record is 141-3 with only one loss to an in-state school — that coming against 4A champion Northwest Guilford earlier this year.

“It’s awesome,” said senior captain Brock Carey of the bonds built with his teammates. “I’ve known most of these guys for like 10 years. I grew up with some of these guys. They were my best friends back in the day.”

The lone loss was the highlight of several moments that pushed the team through some darker days of the season, including the recent past when injuries shelved several wrestlers.

“This didn’t come without adversity,” said Tigers head coach Mike Carey. “That’s what life is about, right? That's what we do with these kids, help them find a way. And they find a way. That’s our team motto, ‘Find a Way.’ They found a way to make waves and be tough. They make a commitment year-round. Good things happen to you when you do that stuff.”

The Tigers (38-1) won nine of the 14 bouts, all coming with maximum bonus points.

The pin party started with first-period pins by heavyweight Sam Bolch (39-7) — Foard's NCHSAA Sportsmanship Award winner — and 106-pound grappler George Coleman (44-5).

One of only two bouts to go the distance came in the 113-pound tussle between Foard’s Austin Laws (36-7) and Keaton Crawford (29-15). Featuring three ties and two lead changes, the strenuously tense battle went to 6-6 late in the third period before Crawford broke through on a reverse with 15 seconds left in the six-minute struggle for the 8-6 win.

Keaton’s older brother Jayden Crawford (36-9) followed at 120 with the Vikings' first pin to get within 12-9.

But the advantage in the lineup returned to Foard and it proved to be too much for the Vikings to overcome. Parker Johns (126, 30-12) and his brother Brayden (10-5) (132) each put down pins, with the latter coming late the third period.

“We really didn’t expect to blow them out, to be honest with you,” Mike Carey said. “The 126 and 132 with the Johns brothers, either one of those could have went the other way. That worked out for us in our favor really quick.”

A match that appeared to favor Union Pines at 138 had to stop when Finnius McCafferty (40-8) suffered a leg injury late in the first period, which gave Kevin Romero (24-8) the default win.

From there, Brock Carey (145) remained unbeaten at 48-0 with a first-period pin before Brayden Mejia (42-9) clinched the dual win at 42-9 with a pin at 152.

“We’re a pin team and we always have been,” said Mike Carey. “Putting them on their back against their will, that’s how you win duals.”

The teams traded matches the rest of the way. For the Tigers, Zane Birtchet (45-2) avenged one of the two losses in last year’s dual with a quick burst in the first period for a pin at 170, while defending state champion and current unbeaten Dylan Smith (46-0) needed 1:49 to bully his opponent into a pin at 195.

Union Pines took pins at 160 from Brock Sullivan (43-4) and at 182 from Nicholas Mascolino (47-3). The final bout of the day came at 220, which saw Union Pines' Colton Collins (46-6) stretch a 2-2 tie after two periods into a 6-4 win over Colby Mace (12-2).

Despite the loss for Mace, he was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Wrestler. Missing much of the wrestling season due to a football injury, Mace, who finished fourth in his weight class at last year’s state tournament, made it back late in the season and was a key part of the team’s win with pins against both Enka and West Rowan.

Surprised when he heard his name, Mace felt like he was rewarded with for the time put and effort to get back onto the mat.

“It's not just one night,” Mace said. “It's not just one morning. It's a buildup of over time this season. I had a lot to do in dealing with this ACL. I feel like that might have to do with coming back unexpected.”

Mike Carey agreed the recognition was to reward Mace for his efforts in coming back.

“Even today, we have it wrapped up.,” Carey explained. “We thought, since he’s coming of an injury, we said, ‘Do you want to sit out of this one and just kind of let your body heal up?’ He said, ‘No, I want to go.’ That’s just the mindset of our kids. They want to compete.”

The Tigers will now turn to the individual format in the 3A West Regional tournament next weekend at North Henderson.

FRED T. FOARD 54, UNION PINES 24

285: Sam Bolch (FTF) p. Sincere Bonner, 1:39

106: George Coleman (FTF) p. Nathan Manness, 1:58

113: Keaton Crawford (UP) d. Austin Laws, 8-6

120: Jayden Crawford (UP) p. Toby Bowman, 3:12

126: Parker Johns (FTF) p. Joseph Lloyd, 3:07

132: Brayden Johns (FTF) p. JT Erle, 5:20

138: Kevin Romero (FTF) over Finnius McCafferty, injury default

145: Brock Carey (FTF) p. Joseph Vrabcak, 1:20

152: Brayden Mejia (FTF) p. Houston Leeah, 3:07

160: Brock Sullivan (UP) p. Jon Byrd, 2:28

170: Zane Birtchet (FTF) p. Dustin Maness, :54

182: Nicholas Mascolino (UP) p. Sam Drum, 2:45

195: Dylan Smith (FTF) p. Dantrell Williams, 1:49

220: Colton Collins (UP) d. Colby Mace, 6-4