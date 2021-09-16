Tigers clip North Iredell to open league play

NEWTON — Fred T. Foard had long established itself as a 2A boys soccer program to be reckoned with in the area. On Wednesday night, the Tigers showed they are no slouches against 3A competition either. Foard opened play in the Western Foothills 3A Conference by outlasting visiting North Iredell by a 3-2 final.

“To come out here against North Iredell, who hats off to them — they put on a great performance tonight — a good team,” Foard coach Scott Goforth said, adding the Raiders are, in his opinion, one of the better teams in the conference. “It’s an honor to come out here and get a win in our first conference match.”

The Tigers struck first and got on the board early with a goal from Derek Chacon, who had two on the night. But that early goal was the only first-half score that stood for either team. Irvin Martinez did get one past Raiders goalkeeper Dane Coltrane in the 33rd minute on a direct kick. But the officials ruled Martinez had proceeded with the kick prior to receiving the go-ahead from the official. His second attempt was not successful.

Both teams missed opportunities early on after intermission. Bryce Weston clanked one off the right post for North Iredell and David Tamas had back-to-back shots turned back for Foard.