Tigers clip North Iredell to open league play

NEWTON — Fred T. Foard had long established itself as a 2A boys soccer program to be reckoned with in the area. On Wednesday night, the Tigers showed they are no slouches against 3A competition either. Foard opened play in the Western Foothills 3A Conference by outlasting visiting North Iredell by a 3-2 final.
“To come out here against North Iredell, who hats off to them — they put on a great performance tonight — a good team,” Foard coach Scott Goforth said, adding the Raiders are, in his opinion, one of the better teams in the conference. “It’s an honor to come out here and get a win in our first conference match.”
The Tigers struck first and got on the board early with a goal from Derek Chacon, who had two on the night. But that early goal was the only first-half score that stood for either team. Irvin Martinez did get one past Raiders goalkeeper Dane Coltrane in the 33rd minute on a direct kick. But the officials ruled Martinez had proceeded with the kick prior to receiving the go-ahead from the official. His second attempt was not successful.
Both teams missed opportunities early on after intermission. Bryce Weston clanked one off the right post for North Iredell and David Tamas had back-to-back shots turned back for Foard.
But the Raiders’ strong play in the box netted them a penalty kick in the match’s 53rd minute, which Garrett Chase converted for the Raiders to knot the score at 1-all.
However, Martinez also earned a penalty kick at the other end four minutes later and drove it into the left side of the net for a 2-1 advantage for the Tigers.
Although the pitch was littered with yellow cards on both sides, Foard was able to counter the bigger Raiders’ physical advantage in size.
“(We were) outsized. North Iredell is a big group of boys,” Goforth said. “They put us under a lot of pressure with their physicality.”
The Tigers were able to counter with their own quickness to turn the field quickly in the face of several pointed attacks by the Raiders.
“Definitely, we have some quick players,” Goforth said. “They’ve got some experience under their belts.”
That quickness paid big dividends in the 66th minute. Martinez corralled a loose ball on his own side of midfield and, turning upfield, he launched a high long pass trying to take advantage of the Raiders’ defense.
North Iredell backer Romero Jorge did get a head on the ball, but instead of redirecting the ball it shot behind him to a speeding Chacon for the Tigers. Chacon quickly took the ball into scoring position and whistled a right-footed shot past the Raiders’ goalkeeper.
“Derek, absolutely great anticipation. Not only that, but Irvin’s ability to see that opportunity and deliver it,” Goforth said. “The combo of seeing and delivery from Irvin Martinez was huge tonight, and just his overall performance leading the team.”
Chacon ‘s second goal seemingly put Foard in a comfortable position with a two-goal lead and 14 minutes to play. But North Iredell wasn’t done pressing its own opportunities.
The Raiders repeatedly swarmed the box and finally made it pay off with a second penalty kick less than two minutes later. Isaias Hernandez delivered to make it a one-goal game at 3-2.
The Tigers’ defense, however, was able to keep North Iredell from tying the score. The only two Raiders goals against keeper Dylan Steinhoff were on the penalty kicks.
Goforth said the win means a lot to his squad, now 3-2 overall and 1-0 in conference play.
“Coming up to not only 3A, but this particular conference — it’s an honor to be part of this conference because soccer-wise it’s a quality conference from top to bottom,” Goforth said. “You’ll end this season with many state-ranked teams from this conference.”
North Iredell is now 4-2-1 overall and 1-1 versus conference foes.
Foard hosts St. Stephens today before traveling to West Iredell on Monday, while North Iredell hosts St. Stephens on Monday.