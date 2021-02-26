Tigers clamp down on Panthers in season opener

NEWTON — Fred T. Foard's football team went old school in the season opener with a stout defense and punishing running game to pin Patton by the score of 28-6 on Thursday night.
“I thought they played really well,” Foard coach Ryan Gettys said of the Tigers. “Our running backs ran hard, our offensive line played great and our defense, man, I can’t say enough about our defense.”
That Tigers (1-0, 1-0 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference) defense held Patton scoreless in the opening half, including a goal-line stand on the Panthers’ drive after Foard took advantage of a Patton fumbled snap on the first play from scrimmage. Taking over at the Patton 31-yard line, Foard cashed in on a Cameron Gore 4-yard run over right tackle at the 8:25 mark of the first quarter.
Patton (0-1, 0-1), in turn, went from its own 41 to the Foard 1 in 10 plays. On fourth-and-goal, the Tigers defenders were all over Panthers quarterback Kalen Byrd’s sneak.
“We were just reading, going back to the film and watching their tendencies and trying to get our guys where their guys were probably going to be,” Gettys said. “Fortunately, we called the right thing. Coach (Parker) Swarengin is our defensive coordinator and called a great game.”
But the Tigers weren’t out of the woods yet. Compounding their problems with 11 first-half penalties, nine against the offense, the Tigers only managed one more first down in the first half after their initial scoring possession.
Those mistakes repeatedly gave the Panthers the ball on the Foard side of midfield. Patton ran 25 plays in Tigers territory in the first half and failed to score.
In the third quarter, the Tigers were recipients of another Patton fumble recovered by Blaine Duncan on the Panthers’ 49. Foard needed just three plays to reach the end zone, the last 17 yards coming on a sweep to the right by Gore. Gore cut back to the left and found open spaces for his second score of the contest.
Down 14-0, Patton came back with its longest drive of the game keyed by a brutalizing 40-yard run by Tay’Adrian Brawley down to the Foard 16. This time Patton was not to be denied as Byrd punched it in from the 1.
But the Foard defense wasn’t done making stands either and stuffed Byrd on the 2-point conversion try to retain a 14-6 lead with 48 seconds remaining in the third quarter.
The Tigers’ offensive line then took over the game. After recovering Patton's onside kick attempt, Foard used five runs by Landon Marlowe to return to the end zone. Marlowe scored on a middle trap from 7 yards out with 10:56 to go in the game.
Marlowe then added a 15-yard scoring run with 3:24 to go to erase any lingering doubts about the outcome.
Marlowe led the Tigers’ offense with 115 yards on 15 carries with the two second-half scores. Gore had two scoring runs as well and 62 yards on 15 carries. In total, the Tigers' backs ran for 187 yards on 41 carries.
“Those guys, I told them they ran their butts off tonight,” Gettys said. “I’m very proud of them. Gore’s a junior and Marlowe’s a sophomore so we’re happy about that.”
Gettys was also pleased with kicker Alexis Wolgemuth, who kicked off for the Tigers and was 3-for-3 on extra points.
“Our kicker, Alxis Wolgemuth, her first time ever on a football field and she’s 100 percent on extra points,” Gettys said. “She did exactly what we wanted her to do on the kickoffs.”
Foard quarterback Alex Fisher was 4-for-8 passing for 52 yards without an interception. Gore was also a standout on defense with a big hit in the open field and an interception late in the fourth quarter.
Patton had 93 yards rushing. Brawley was the Panthers’ leading ground gainer with 42 yards on three carries, 40 coming on the one run on the touchdown drive. Byrd was 7-of-17 passing for 66 yards and the interception. Noah Morgan had six catches for 49 yards for the Panthers.
Next week’s schedule has Foard at Bunker Hill on Friday, and Patton in a designated home game against Draughn on Saturday. The latter contest will be played at Freedom High, where more spectators will be able to attend under the 30-percent capacity order enacted Friday statewide
Patton: 00 00 06 00 — 06
Fred T. Foard: 07 00 07 14 — 28
First Quarter
F — Cameron Gore 9-yard run (Stewart Simmons kick), 8:25
Second Quarter
No Scoring
Third Quarter
F — Gore 17-yard run (Alexis Wolgemuth kick), 3:23
P — Kalen Byrd 1-yard run (run failed), :48
Fourth Quarter
F — Landon Marlowe 7-yard run (Wolgemuth kick), 10:56
F — Marlowe 15-yard run (Wolgemuth kick), 3:24
Team Stats
First Downs: Patton 9, Foard 14
Rushes-yards: Patton 27-93, Foard 41-187
Comp-Att-Int: Patton 7-17-1, Foard 4-8-0
Passing yards: Patton 66, Foard 52
Fumbles-Lost: Patton 3-2, Foard 4-0
Penalties-yards: 6-40, Foard 13-82
Individual Stats
RUSHING – Patton: Kalen Byrd 14-15 and 1 TD, Trevor Smith 6-12, Noah Morgan 4-24, Tay’Adrian Brawley 3-42. Foard: Cameron Gore 15-62 and 2 TD, Brandon Alderman 5-16, Alex Fisher 6-(-6), Landon Marlowe 15-115 and 2 TDs.