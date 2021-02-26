Tigers clamp down on Panthers in season opener

Those mistakes repeatedly gave the Panthers the ball on the Foard side of midfield. Patton ran 25 plays in Tigers territory in the first half and failed to score.

In the third quarter, the Tigers were recipients of another Patton fumble recovered by Blaine Duncan on the Panthers’ 49. Foard needed just three plays to reach the end zone, the last 17 yards coming on a sweep to the right by Gore. Gore cut back to the left and found open spaces for his second score of the contest.

Down 14-0, Patton came back with its longest drive of the game keyed by a brutalizing 40-yard run by Tay’Adrian Brawley down to the Foard 16. This time Patton was not to be denied as Byrd punched it in from the 1.

But the Foard defense wasn’t done making stands either and stuffed Byrd on the 2-point conversion try to retain a 14-6 lead with 48 seconds remaining in the third quarter.

The Tigers’ offensive line then took over the game. After recovering Patton's onside kick attempt, Foard used five runs by Landon Marlowe to return to the end zone. Marlowe scored on a middle trap from 7 yards out with 10:56 to go in the game.

Marlowe then added a 15-yard scoring run with 3:24 to go to erase any lingering doubts about the outcome.