Tigers, Blue Devils among teams set for 3rd round of volleyball playoffs

The field from the five area conferences was trimmed to seven Tuesday night, as the North Carolina High School Athletic Association state volleyball tournament continues with the third round on Thursday across the state. Two schools from Catawba County remain in the hunt, as Fred T. Foard and Maiden both won their matches.
Foard and North Iredell, co-champions out of the Western Foothills 3A Conference, continue to get closer to a possible fourth match of the season between the two teams that were ranked as the 3A West's top two teams at the end of the regular season.
Maiden, the Catawba Valley 2A Conference champs, advanced to a date with the 2A West’s top seed, East Surry.
Two member schools from the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference, Watauga (4A West) and Ashe County (3A West), moved ahead.
Finally, the conference champions from the Mountain Foothills 7 2A and Western Highlands 1A/2A conferences, Brevard and Rosman, respectively, continue play.
SCHEDULE: 3rd round: Thursday, Oct. 28; 4th round: Saturday, Oct. 30; Regionals: Tuesday, Nov. 2; State championship: Saturday, Nov. 6 at Reynolds Coliseum, North Carolina State (11 a.m. 2A; 1:30 p.m. 3A; 4 p.m. 4A; 6:30 p.m. 1A)
3A WEST REGIONAL TOURNAMENT
No. 10 Fred T. Foard (24-3) at No. 2 West Henderson (21-4)
About Fred T. Foard (76-29 NCHSAA playoffs, 8 state titles (1995, 1996, 1997, 2002, 2003, 2005, 2019, 2020)
Coach: Meredith Lombardi
Key players: MB: Martina Foster, Sr., Averie Dale, Jr.; S: Sarah Lingle, Sr., Haley Johnston, Sr.; L Lyndsie Warren, Sr.; OH: Lingle, Taylor Ramseur, So., Laney Craig, Jr.; DS: Natigan Crutchfield, Jr.
This match seems too early, as it is between two programs with 13 state titles between them. Both have combined to play in nine quarterfinal rounds the last five seasons and one will see a multi-year streak of quarterfinal appearances end.
The Tigers were in the top two of the 3A West rankings all season. However, with a five-set loss to North Iredell in the Western Foothills 2A tournament final, Foard received a lower seed after all West Region conference champions were slotted. The setup has the Tigers on the road, possibly the rest of the playoffs, and it will start with a match against the 3A West No. 2 seed on the road. It’s a similar situation to last season, when the Tigers were unbeaten, but the NCHSAA held a random draw for seedings, which placed the team on the road much of the postseason. The Tigers went on to win the 2A state title regardless. A win on Thursday will put Foard in the state quarterfinals for the fifth season in a row.
Foard advanced to Thursday’s match with its second straight sweep of the playoffs, blitzing both Ledford and Smoky Mountain. Martina Foster set the tone from the start of Tuesday’s win and put down key points when the team was threatened. However, the Tigers show the ability to diversify their attack with Sarah Lingle, Laney Craig and Taylor Ramseur on the outside. Averie Dale is a powerful hitter in the middle when Foster is off the front line rotation. Lyndsie Warren and Natigan Crutchfield provide solid backline play to set up scoring chances.
About West Henderson (98-33 NCHSAA playoffs, 5 state titles 1989, 1990, 2003, 2004, 2008)
Coach: Tiffany Lowrance
Playing in the hotbed of high school volleyball around Hendersonville, the Falcons more than hold their own and they are trying to return to the 3A state final after a runner-up finish in 2019. At the end of the regular season, West Henderson was ranked third in the 3A West Region after sweeping The Mountain 7 3A Conference, a group that had six of its seven teams make the playoffs and had four win first-round matches Foard swept Mountain 7 3A member Smoky Mountain on Tuesday). A win on Thursday would put West Henderson into the state quarterfinals for the fourth straight season.
The Falcons swept conference rival Tuscola in Round 1 before taking out South Rowan in four sets Tuesday. Senior Caitlyn O’Kelly leads the team in kills followed by freshman Emma Bryson, who also leads the team in aces and blocks. Junior setter Carley Raleigh runs the offense with over nine assists per set.
Series history: West Henderson swept Foard in second-round playoff matches in 2009 and 2014, both played in Hendersonville. The Falcons also swept a nonconference match in 2012.
Next up: No. 11 North Henderson (22-5) or No. 3 West Rowan (26-2)
No. 9 Ashe County (8-6) at No. 1 North Iredell (23-1)
About North Iredell (49-26 NCHSAA playoffs, 2 state titles (2008, 2017)
Coach: Dave Markland
Key players: OH: Emma Norris, Jr., L: Tilley Collins, Jr.; S: Ailena Mykins, Jr., MB: Emily Campbell, Jr.
It’s a classic “David vs. Goliath” match for the right to get to the state quarterfinals.
Through two rounds, the Raiders have been barely pushed, giving up a total of 51 points over three-set sweeps of West Charlotte and Pisgah. North Iredell’s lone loss of the season was at Foard, a team the Raiders beat in five sets last week to get the West No. 1 seed. A win on Thursday would put North Iredell in the quarterfinals for the first time since 2017.
About Ashe County (3-1 NCHSAA playoffs)
Coach: Kassee Day
Key players: MH: Paige Overcash, So.; OH: Adeline Bowers, Jr., Emmi Cheek, So.; S: Mallory Bledsoe, Jr.; Alexis Rollins, Fr.
After going 36-144 from 2010 to 2018, the remarkable story for the program continues. The Huskies, who hadn’t won a playoff match since at least 2005 (NCHSAA brackets prior to 2006 are not available), have won two in four days and now get a shot at No. 1 North Iredell. Ashe County defeated Franklin and Carson to advance.
This is a younger team that will have a chance to grow with the experience of this postseason after surviving a COVID-affected season that limited the team to 12 matches out of 22 regular season matches allowed. Sophomore Paige Overcash leads the team in kills, aces and blocks. Classmate Emmi Cheek is third in kills and leads in digs. Junior Mallory Bledsoe and freshman Alexis Rollins split setter duties.
Next up: No. 12 Crest (20-3) or No. 4 Kings Mountain (20-2)
2A WEST REGIONAL TOURNAMENT
No. 9 Maiden (19-8) at No. 1 East Surry (24-1)
About Maiden (26-24 NCHSAA playoffs)
Coach: Marsha Davis
Key Players: OH: Savannah Lail, Sr, Grace Kilby, Sr.; S: Annalee Smith, Jr.; Aleah Ikard, Jr.; L: Parker Sweet, Jr.
A team that lost the first seven to start the season returns to the “Sweet 16” for the first time since 2018. Tuesday’s sweep of Wheatmore in Round 2 ended a stretch of short playoff stays, during which Maiden lost in the first round last season and was upset as a No. 4 seed at home in the second round back in 2019. A win on Thursday will put the Blue Devils back into the state quarterfinals for the first time since reaching the state final in 2016.
Savannah Lail has been a key player for the Blue Devils with 25 kills and 32 digs over the first two postseason matches. Grace Kilby led Maiden’s attack with 11 kills during Tuesday’s win. Annalee Smith and Aleah Ikard split the setter duties. Parker Sweet is a vacuum on the back line with 31 digs on Tuesday.
About East Surry (53-32 NCHSAA playoffs)
Coach: Katelyn Markle
If common opponents have meaning, then the Blue Devils could have a long night ahead. Nearly a week after Maiden lost the Catawba Valley 2A tournament final to Bandys, the Trojans were routed at East Surry in Tuesday’s second round. A win on Thursday would return the Cardinals to the quarterfinals, after previously playing there in 2018 and 2019. A 1A power before the current realignment, the Cardinals are in their first round-of-16 appearance as a 2A school after making it the last seven times as a 1A entrant. Davie, currently in the 4A third round, is the only team to defeat the Foothills 2A Conference champs.
Next up: No. 13 Randleman (20-6) or No. 5 Brevard (18-5)
4A WEST REGIONAL TOURNAMENT
No. 6 Western Guilford (23-4) at No. 3 Watauga (20-4)
About Watauga (65-28 NCHSAA playoffs)
Coach: Kim Pryor
Key players: OH: Caroline Farthing, Jr., Brooke Scheffler, Jr. Setters: Brelyn Sturgill, Sr., Megan Patton, Sr. Libero: Kenzie Baldwin, Jr. MB: Bethany Pryor, Sr., Faith Watson, Jr.
It is the ninth straight season the Pioneers are in the round-of-16. After a loss in this round to West Henderson last season, Watauga looks to return to the state quarterfinals, a level it reached in three of the four previous seasons. Watauga has won six in a row overall since a loss to T.C. Roberson, a team against whom the Pioneers got revenge to close out the regular season and cost a No. 4A West seed.
Watauga has swept both Porter Ridge and Mallard Creek to get to this point. During Tuesday’s win, Caroline Farthing and Brooke Scheffler each had 16 kills to pace the attack. Brelyn Sturgill set up the duo with 22 assists with Megan Patton dishing out 13 more. The Pioneers had 10 aces in the match with Farthing getting six.
About Western Guilford (23-29 NCHSAA playoffs)
Coach: Diane Long
After making just one postseason appearance from 2006 to last season (a loss to Hickory last winter), the Hornets swept North Mecklenburg in the first round and outlasted West Forsyth on Tuesday. In the second-round win, Western Guilford had to win the last two sets to advance, with the tiebreaking set coming down to a 15-13 nail-biter.
Next up: No. 10 Weddington (20-5) or No. 2 TC Roberson (20-1)
Other matchups from area conferences:
2A West
No. 5 Brevard (17-5) vs. No. 13 Randleman (20-6)
1A West
No. 7 Rosman (17-3) at No. 2 Murphy (21-2)