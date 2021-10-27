Tigers, Blue Devils among teams set for 3rd round of volleyball playoffs

This match seems too early, as it is between two programs with 13 state titles between them. Both have combined to play in nine quarterfinal rounds the last five seasons and one will see a multi-year streak of quarterfinal appearances end.

The Tigers were in the top two of the 3A West rankings all season. However, with a five-set loss to North Iredell in the Western Foothills 2A tournament final, Foard received a lower seed after all West Region conference champions were slotted. The setup has the Tigers on the road, possibly the rest of the playoffs, and it will start with a match against the 3A West No. 2 seed on the road. It’s a similar situation to last season, when the Tigers were unbeaten, but the NCHSAA held a random draw for seedings, which placed the team on the road much of the postseason. The Tigers went on to win the 2A state title regardless. A win on Thursday will put Foard in the state quarterfinals for the fifth season in a row.