Tigers back in state quarterfinals

Four teams from area conferences remain across three classifications as the North Carolina High School Athletic Association state volleyball tournament reaches the quarterfinal round. The winners from matches held today will play in regional finals on Tuesday for the right to play for state championships next Saturday at North Carolina State University in Raleigh.
Western Foothills 3A Conference rivals North Iredell and Fred T. Foard, each ranked in the top two in the 3A West Region much of the season, continue to march toward a possible fourth match in Tuesday’s 3A West final. However, both will have to clear tough opponents today. Meanwhile, Watauga (4A) and Brevard (2A) each take to the road with hopes of playing on Tuesday.
SCHEDULE: 4th round: Today; Regionals: Tuesday, Nov. 2; State championships: Saturday, Nov. 6 at Reynolds Coliseum, N.C. State (11 a.m. 2A; 1:30 p.m. 3A; 4 p.m. 4A; 6:30 p.m. 1A)
3A WEST REGIONAL TOURNAMENT
No. 10 Fred T. Foard (24-3) at No. 3 West Rowan (27-2)
About Fred T. Foard (77-29 NCHSAA playoffs, 8 state titles (1995, 1996, 1997, 2002, 2003, 2005, 2019, 2020)
Coach: Meredith Lombardi
Key players: Middle Blockers: Martina Foster, Sr., Averie Dale, Jr.; Setters: Sarah Lingle, Sr., Haley Johnston, Sr.; Libero: Lyndsie Warren, Sr.; Outside Hitters: Lingle, Taylor Ramseur, So., Laney Craig, Jr.; Defensive Specialist: Natigan Crutchfield, Jr.
Playoff schedule: 10/23 vs. No. 23 Ledford (3-0); 10/26 vs. No. 26 Smoky Mountain (3-0); 10/28 at No. 2 West Henderson (3-2).
After two easy sweeps, the Tigers were tested but survived a five-set match at West Henderson on Thursday. Foard had a chance at a sweep, as it led 22-18 in the first set before dropping it 27-25. After winning set two, the Tigers led 8-4 in the third set before the Falcons pulled away. Foard then seized momentum in set four and quickly put away the match in the fifth set.
The Tigers are fueled inside by Martina Foster in the middle and have a capable replacement in Averie Dale when Foster rotates off the front line. Both took early control of the final set at West Henderson, which had no answer for the pair as the Tigers eventually pulled away. For the match, Dale had 17 kills and Foster 15 with nine blocks.
Haley Johnston and Sarah Lingle are confident as setters and function well at other positions as well — Johnston usually as the first server of the set and Lingle as an outside hitter. Johnston and Lingle combined for 46 assists on Thursday.
The Tigers often seize momentum and frustrate opponents through their defensive work, anchored by libero Lyndsie Warren and Natigan Crutchfield, who combined for 47 digs in Thursday’s win.
With a senior-heavy crew that is looking to exit with three straight state titles, it’s a group that has seen a lot, won a lot and are not easily rattled under pressure.
This is the fifth straight season the Tigers have reached the state quarterfinals and they are looking to get to their third regional final in a row.
About West Rowan (13-11 NCHSAA playoffs)
Coach: Jan Dowling
Key players: OH: Kelcie Love, Sr., Ashlee Ennis, Jr.; MB: Emma Clarke, So.; S: Noe Gaeta, Sr.; L: Brooke Kennerly, Jr.
Playoff schedule: 10/23 vs. No. 30 West Iredell (3-0); 10/26 vs. No. 14 Hickory (3-0); 10/28 vs. No. 11 North Henderson (3-1).
To get to the state final, the Falcons may have to complete quite the gauntlet of Western Foothills 3A Conference teams, arguably the state’s top 3A league, with seven of the 32 teams in the 3A West bracket from the Western Foothills including the top two in the final RPI rankings. They have already swept West Iredell and Hickory, now host Foard and could play at North Iredell in the West final.
The Falcons advanced to today’s match with a four-set win over North Henderson. After splitting the first two sets, West Rowan dominated the final two 25-13, 25-12.
Setter Noe Gaeta directs the offense, averaging over 10 assists per set this season. Kelcie Love puts down 45% of her kill attempts and is in the top two on the team in blocks along with Emma Clarke. Ashlee Ennis is a versatile and skilled player, leading the team in aces. She is also second in blocks and third in kills. In the backcourt, Brooke Kennerly and Ennis each have over 300 digs for the season.
The Falcons return after missing the postseason last season with the playoff field cut in half due to COVID-19 protocols. In the 2019 3A West final, West Rowan battled West Henderson to a fifth-set tiebreaker before suffering a heartbreaker — a 17-15 loss in the final set — to end their season at 28-1. Since Dowling took over the program in 2015, West Rowan has earned 10 postseason wins.
Next up: No. 4 Kings Mountain (21-2) or No. 1 North Iredell (24-1)
No. 4 Kings Mountain (21-2) at No. 1 North Iredell (24-1)
About North Iredell (50-26 NCHSAA playoffs, 2 state titles (2008, 2017)
Coach: Dave Markland
Key players: OH: Emma Norris, Jr., Madeline Sigmon, Jr.; L: Tilley Collins, Jr.; S: Ailena Mykins, Jr., MB: Emily Campbell, Jr., Kaden Flowers, Fr.
Playoff schedule: 10/23 vs. No. 32 West Charlotte (3-0); vs. 10/26 vs. No. 17 Pisgah (3-0); 10/28 vs. No. 9 Ashe Co. (3-0).
To this point, it’s been a breeze for the West’s No. 1 team, as their three opponents have scored 80 points in three matches. The opposition has scored in single digits in six of the nine sets.
On Thursday against Ashe County, the Raiders scored the first 10 points of the match and cruised to the sweep of Ashe County. Freshman Kaden Flowers provided power early in the match from the middle and finished with seven kills. Eliza Jenkins put down eight kills and three blocks. Ailena Mykins led with 17 assists.
North Iredell will play in its first quarterfinal since winning the 3A state title in 2017.
About Kings Mountain (42-32 NCHSAA playoffs, 2 state titles (1998, 2001)
Coach: Heather Pasour
Key players: Aaliyah Byers, Sr., Meile Songalia, So., Myracle Davis, So., Paige Bagwell, Jr.
Playoff schedule: 10/23 vs. No. 29 North Davidson (3-0); 10/26 vs. No. 13 East Lincoln (3-0); 10/28 vs. No. 12 Crest (3-0).
The champions of the Big South 3A have won 11 in a row, all by sweep. The Mountaineers advanced with a quick sweep of Crest on Thursday. Statistical leaders include Aaliyah Byers in kills, Myracle Davis in blocks, Paige Bagwell in assists and Meile Songalia in digs. Kings Mountain has reached the round-of-16 for the first time since 2006, when it also played in the state quarterfinals.
Next up: No. 10 Fred T. Foard (24-3) or No. 3 West Rowan (27-2)
4A WEST REGIONAL TOURNAMENT
No. 3 Watauga (21-4) at No. 2 T.C. Roberson (20-1)
About Watauga (66-28 NCHSAA playoffs)
Coach: Kim Pryor
Key players: OH: Caroline Farthing, Jr., Brooke Scheffler, Jr. Setters: Brelyn Sturgill, Sr., Megan Patton, Sr. Libero: Kenzie Baldwin, Jr. MB: Bethany Pryor, Sr., Faith Watson, Jr.
Playoff schedule: 10/23 vs. No. 30 Porter Ridge (3-0); 10/26 vs. No. 19 Mallard Creek (3-0); 10/28 vs. No. 6 Western Guilford (3-0).
Is this the season Watauga gets over the hump? The Pioneers have been among the best volleyball programs in the entire state over the past six seasons, sporting a 131-13 record. However, Watauga hasn’t been to the regional final since 2016. In back-to-back seasons, the Pioneers took unbeaten records on the road in the state quarterfinals, but lost to eventual state champion Marvin Ridge in 2018 and to West finalist West Rowan in 2019. A year ago, the Pioneers lost a five-set match at home to West Henderson, with the final set ending at 15-13.
Watauga certainly seems to be on a mission in this postseason, easily dispatching opponents with just 111 points allowed over three sweeps. Junior outside hitters Caroline Farthing and Brooke Scheffler lead the attack, combining for eight kills per set and each with a kill rate of over 40% of their attempts. Brelyn Sturgill averages about six assists per set with Megan Patton just over four. But while the Pioneers are skilled offensively, the group is also tough on defense. Four different players have 200 or more kills, led by libero Kenzie Baldwin, with Farthing, Sturgill and Scheffler doing dirty work as their rotations put them on the back line. Bethany Pryor leads the team in blocks.
About T.C. Roberson (39-20 NCHSAA playoffs, 1 state title (1979)
Coach: Michelle Wagaman
Key players: Mackenzie Lynch, Sr., Emerson Hoyle, Sr.
Playoff schedule: 10/23 vs. No. 31 Olympic (3-0); 10/26 vs. No. 15 East Forsyth (3-1); 10/28 vs. Weddington (3-0).
Winners of The Mountain 3A/4A Conference, the Rams were a match away from claiming the top seed in the 4A West Region. That was until Watauga spoiled the party with a hotly contested five-set win (25-23, 23-25, 25-21, 24-26, 15-9) just over a week ago. The Rams will now look to avenge that lone defeat.
The Rams lost in the 3A West final to Cox Mill last season.
Series history: Prior to the match last week, Roberson swept Watauga earlier this season. Watauga won a five-set nonconference match played in 2018. In the playoffs, Roberson won a five-set match in 2013, but Watauga gained sweeps in early-round matches in 2009 and 2011.
Next up: No. 4 Providence (27-1) or No. 1 Ardrey Kell (29-1)
Other matchups from area conferences:
2A WEST
No. 5 Brevard (17-5) at No. 1 East Surry (24-1)
Champion of the Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference, Brevard has swept Morehead and Surry Central and defeated Randleman 3-1 in the playoffs. East Surry, winners of the Foothills 2A, took care of all three Catawba Valley 2A Conference opponents, sweeping West Lincoln, Bandys and Maiden. Both schools were last in regional finals in 2019. The winner will play either No. 3 McMichael (24-6) — last season’s 2A state runner-up — or No. 2 Southwestern Randolph (25-5).