Tigers back in state quarterfinals

Playoff schedule: 10/23 vs. No. 23 Ledford (3-0); 10/26 vs. No. 26 Smoky Mountain (3-0); 10/28 at No. 2 West Henderson (3-2).

After two easy sweeps, the Tigers were tested but survived a five-set match at West Henderson on Thursday. Foard had a chance at a sweep, as it led 22-18 in the first set before dropping it 27-25. After winning set two, the Tigers led 8-4 in the third set before the Falcons pulled away. Foard then seized momentum in set four and quickly put away the match in the fifth set.

The Tigers are fueled inside by Martina Foster in the middle and have a capable replacement in Averie Dale when Foster rotates off the front line. Both took early control of the final set at West Henderson, which had no answer for the pair as the Tigers eventually pulled away. For the match, Dale had 17 kills and Foster 15 with nine blocks.

Haley Johnston and Sarah Lingle are confident as setters and function well at other positions as well — Johnston usually as the first server of the set and Lingle as an outside hitter. Johnston and Lingle combined for 46 assists on Thursday.

The Tigers often seize momentum and frustrate opponents through their defensive work, anchored by libero Lyndsie Warren and Natigan Crutchfield, who combined for 47 digs in Thursday’s win.