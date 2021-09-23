Tigers avenge earlier loss to North Iredell

NEWTON — Fans packed Fred T. Foard’s Jerry Copas Gym on Wednesday night for a battle between the top two 3A volleyball teams in the state according to MaxPreps.com’s latest rankings. The one-loss and second-ranked Tigers hosted unbeaten and top-ranked North Iredell in a rematch from Aug. 30 in Olin, when the Raiders defeated Foard in four sets.
After giving North Iredell its first and only set loss prior to Wednesday in the first meeting, the Tigers handed the Raiders three more in the rematch, sweeping the visitors 25-23, 25-19 and 26-24 behind a strong defensive performance that included 15 total blocks (24 assisted, three solo). The result was Foard’s seventh straight victory as it improved to 11-1 overall and 6-1 in the Western Foothills 3A Conference.
On the other side, North Iredell fell to 10-1 and 5-1 after dropping its first regular-season contest since a four-set loss at South Iredell on Oct. 15, 2019. The Raiders reeled off 22 regular-season victories in a row before Wednesday’s loss to the Tigers, who had a 34-match winning streak snapped by North Iredell in their previous meeting.
“Of course coming in (we were) a little bitter, no one likes a loss,” Foard coach Meredith Lombardi said. “So since the North Iredell game to be honest we’ve used these other games and practices to adjust some things and adapt to different circumstances, we really have focused on blocking. I think tonight we got the touches that we needed to so that we could play some defense and our front line really stepped up there, and I think that just really got us going.
“It was a great atmosphere in here, great student sections by both sides,” she added. “We knew coming in North is a really great program, they’re gonna bring it whoever they’re facing, and you got a good show I think right there of the top two teams in the state.”
After an error by North Iredell gave Foard the early lead in the first set, the Raiders recorded the next point to even the score. However, the Tigers responded with four consecutive points to take an opening-set lead that they would not relinquish until the Raiders rallied to tie things at 20-all on a kill from Emma Norris, a junior who verbally committed this week to play collegiately at East Carolina University.
A service error — North Iredell had five in the initial set and 13 in the match — put Foard back in front, while a point from Taylor Ramseur extended the Tigers’ advantage. North Iredell countered with two straight points of its own, the second on a tip from Skylar Bolin, but another service error, a shot into the net and a four hits fault allowed Foard to tally three of the next four points as it closed out a hard-fought opening set.
Following a kill from Foard senior Martina Foster to open the second set, the Raiders countered with a kill from Norris and an ace from Bolin to take their first lead of the night. A service error knotted the score at 2 apiece before the Tigers’ Laney Craig registered back-to-back points, but a point from Madeline Sigmon and a block from Kayden Flowers pulled North Iredell even once again.
From there, Foard notched four straight points and seven of the next eight. A pair of errors resulted in the first two tallies before a block from Averie Dale and a point from Trinity Tramel made it 8-4, with Dale also sandwiching a block and a tip around a kill from North Iredell’s Emily Campbell to help the Tigers build an 11-5 advantage.
The Raiders again closed the gap, coming all the way back to tie things at 17-all following a 6-0 run that included a tip and an ace from Norris, a block from Sigmon and a point from Flowers. Foard had the last laugh in the second set, though, pulling away thanks to an 8-2 spurt that included three points from Dale and a closing ace from Natigan Crutchfield.
After North Iredell’s Norris recorded the first two points of the third set, Foard tallied the next two. The teams battled back and forth in the early going, with the Tigers gaining their first lead of the set at 8-7 on a crosscourt kill from Maya Beatty.
Foard would start to pull away a bit, but the Raiders again refused to go down without a fight. Although they were ultimately unable to regain the lead, they did tie things at 24-all before Foard called a timeout to regroup. After the stoppage, the Tigers received a block from Craig before adding the match-ending point for their second two-point set win of the night.
“No. 8 (Norris) and No. 11 (Bolin), they’re great players,” said Lombardi of two of North Iredell’s top performers. “They know how to move the ball around and they’re smart players, so I told the girls, ‘We just need to get a touch and if you get a block on someone, that takes away anyone’s momentum.’ For us too, if we get blocked, there goes your momentum.
“We did a really good job blocking ... and you could just tell that it makes anybody so much more comfortable playing behind something that’s so solid like that,” she continued. “So I give credit to my front line for doing their job as blockers and letting us play defense and the setters run the offense.”
Lombardi also spoke about coaching against the coach she played for at Lenoir-Rhyne, North Iredell’s Dave Markland.
“That’s always fun,” she said. “... I have a great relationship with Coach Markland, I love him and his family, and it’s fun getting to be on that side of things. And of course it’s bittersweet getting to beat him like that, but I know they’re gonna come after us again, he’s gonna make the adjustments. He’s a great coach and we’re gonna have to make adjustments too.
“We’ve still got a lot to work on,” she added, “but this feels good to get this win under our belt for sure.”
Foard hosts West Iredell today before entertaining nonconference T.C. Roberson, an unbeaten 4A squad, on Saturday. Meanwhile, North Iredell returns home to face St. Stephens and Hickory on Monday and Tuesday, respectively, before visiting North Lincoln next Wednesday.
Note: Dale had eight kills and eight digs for Foard, which also received seven kills and four digs from Craig, six kills and seven blocks from Foster, six kills and six digs from Maya Beatty, five blocks from Ramseur, 12 digs from Lyndsie Warren, eight digs and 17 assists from Haley Johnston and five digs and nine assists from Sarah Lingle.
Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.