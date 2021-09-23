Tigers avenge earlier loss to North Iredell

From there, Foard notched four straight points and seven of the next eight. A pair of errors resulted in the first two tallies before a block from Averie Dale and a point from Trinity Tramel made it 8-4, with Dale also sandwiching a block and a tip around a kill from North Iredell’s Emily Campbell to help the Tigers build an 11-5 advantage.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Raiders again closed the gap, coming all the way back to tie things at 17-all following a 6-0 run that included a tip and an ace from Norris, a block from Sigmon and a point from Flowers. Foard had the last laugh in the second set, though, pulling away thanks to an 8-2 spurt that included three points from Dale and a closing ace from Natigan Crutchfield.

After North Iredell’s Norris recorded the first two points of the third set, Foard tallied the next two. The teams battled back and forth in the early going, with the Tigers gaining their first lead of the set at 8-7 on a crosscourt kill from Maya Beatty.

Foard would start to pull away a bit, but the Raiders again refused to go down without a fight. Although they were ultimately unable to regain the lead, they did tie things at 24-all before Foard called a timeout to regroup. After the stoppage, the Tigers received a block from Craig before adding the match-ending point for their second two-point set win of the night.