Thursday's varsity girls basketball game at Newton-Conover canceled
Thursday's varsity girls basketball game at Newton-Conover canceled

Newton-Conover Red Devils

Thursday's varsity girls basketball game between St. Stephens and Newton-Conover has been canceled and no makeup date has been announced. The nonconference contest was set to begin at 6 p.m. on Thursday at Newton-Conover High School, but the game will longer be held according to an email sent to media members by Red Devils athletic director Todd Davis on Wednesday evening.

