Thursday's varsity girls basketball game at Newton-Conover canceled

Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Thursday's varsity girls basketball game between St. Stephens and Newton-Conover has been canceled and no makeup date has been announced. The nonconference contest was set to begin at 6 p.m. on Thursday at Newton-Conover High School, but the game will longer be held according to an email sent to media members by Red Devils athletic director Todd Davis on Wednesday evening.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!