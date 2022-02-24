 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thursday's state basketball playoff 2nd-round scores
2A WEST GIRLS

No. 3 Newton-Conover 68, No. 14 Wheatmore 59

3A WEST GIRLS

No. 6 Ben L. Smith 78, No. 22 Hibriten 58

4A WEST GIRLS

No. 10 Alexander Central 41, No. 7 East Forsyth 40

No. 3 A.C. Reynolds 56, No. 14 South Caldwell 32

2A WEST BOYS

No. 9 West Caldwell 78, No. 25 Southwestern Randolph 43

3A WEST BOYS

No. 16 North Iredell 58, No. 1 Hickory 53 (Overtime)

No. 7 Franklin 57, No. 23 St. Stephens 45

4A WEST BOYS

No. 10 North Mecklenburg 56, No. 7 Alexander Central 42

