Thursday's state basketball playoff 2nd-round scores
2A WEST GIRLS
No. 3 Newton-Conover 68, No. 14 Wheatmore 59
3A WEST GIRLS
No. 6 Ben L. Smith 78, No. 22 Hibriten 58
4A WEST GIRLS
No. 10 Alexander Central 41, No. 7 East Forsyth 40
No. 3 A.C. Reynolds 56, No. 14 South Caldwell 32
2A WEST BOYS
No. 9 West Caldwell 78, No. 25 Southwestern Randolph 43
3A WEST BOYS
No. 16 North Iredell 58, No. 1 Hickory 53 (Overtime)
No. 7 Franklin 57, No. 23 St. Stephens 45
4A WEST BOYS
No. 10 North Mecklenburg 56, No. 7 Alexander Central 42
