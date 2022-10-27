 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thursday's area volleyball playoff score (Oct. 27, 2022)

3A STATE PLAYOFFS (3RD ROUND)

No. 10 Fred T. Foard 3, No. 2 West Rowan 2

- Set scores were 25-13, 20-25, 20-25, 25-22 and 15-10

