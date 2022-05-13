Thursday's area softball playoff scores (2nd round)
2A WEST
No. 6 Bandys 6, No. 22 North Stanly 2
3A WEST
No. 8 Hibriten 8, No. 9 Parkwood 7
4A WEST
No. 1 Alexander Central 3, No. 16 Weddington 0
No. 6 Northwest Guilford 2, No. 11 South Caldwell 0
