Thursday's area softball playoff scores (2nd round)

2A WEST

No. 6 Bandys 6, No. 22 North Stanly 2

3A WEST

No. 8 Hibriten 8, No. 9 Parkwood 7

4A WEST

No. 1 Alexander Central 3, No. 16 Weddington 0

No. 6 Northwest Guilford 2, No. 11 South Caldwell 0

