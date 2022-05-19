 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thursday's area girls soccer playoff scores (2nd round)

Thursday's area girls soccer playoff scores (2nd round)

3A WEST

No. 4 East Lincoln 1, No. 13 Hickory 1 (East Lincoln wins 3-2 in penalty shootout)

No. 12 Asheboro 1, No. 5 Hibriten 0

No. 1 Lake Norman Charter 9, No. 17 St. Stephens 0

