Thursday's area conference baseball/softball tournament championship schedule

Thursday’s area conference tournament championship schedule

(Note: Some of these games were moved up from Friday to Thursday, while others were originally scheduled for Thursday.)

Catawba Valley 2A Conference Baseball Tournament

No. 3 seed Bunker Hill vs. No. 1 seed Bandys, 7 p.m. at Henkel-Alley Field at the Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds

Catawba Valley 2A Conference Softball Tournament

No. 2 seed Bandys vs. No. 1 seed West Lincoln, 7 p.m. at Lenoir-Rhyne University

Western Foothills 3A Conference Baseball Tournament

No. 4 seed Fred T. Foard vs. No. 2 seed St. Stephens, 7 p.m. at St. Stephens High School

Western Foothills 3A Conference Softball Tournament

No. 2 seed North Lincoln vs. No. 1 seed East Lincoln, 6 p.m. at East Lincoln High School

Northwestern 3A/4A Conference Baseball Tournament

No. 2 seed South Caldwell vs. No. 1 seed Alexander Central, 7 p.m. at South Caldwell High School

Northwestern 3A/4A Conference Softball Tournament

No. 2 seed South Caldwell vs. No. 1 seed Alexander Central, 6 p.m. at Alexander Central High School