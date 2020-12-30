THREEPEAT!: Foard clinches 3rd straight conference title with sweep of East Burke

The Tigers again won by 19 points in the third set, recording the first seven points and remaining in command throughout. Thao had a flurry of points for Foard midway through the set, while her teammates also provided major contributions and eventually took the set and the match on a crosscourt kill from Dorsey.

“One of the things we always focus on is ball control, ball control, ball control — we talk about that a lot,” said Lombardi. “Yes, we missed some serves here and there at the beginning, there was some missed contact there or mishits, but the players adjusted and they made the corrections from those mistakes.

“Serving’s one of those skills that you want to be aggressive with,” she continued. “We work on spot serving, so I think it was one of those things, but overall I can take missing a couple serves if we’re being aggressive like that.”

With the win, Foard clinched its third consecutive league title, and the Tigers can make it three unbeaten conference seasons in a row with a road victory over West Iredell on Monday.