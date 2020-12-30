THREEPEAT!: Foard clinches 3rd straight conference title with sweep of East Burke

NEWTON — The Fred T. Foard volleyball team hasn’t lost a set since Oct. 10, 2019, and that came at the hands of 3A powerhouse Watauga in a five-set home defeat. Since that loss, the Tigers have won 24 straight matches and 72 consecutive sets, including sweeps in all 13 of their contests this season.
The defending 2A state champions continued to demonstrate their dominance over the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference during Wednesday night’s regular-season home finale against East Burke. Foard collected set victories of 25-11, 25-6 and 25-6 at Jerry Copas Gym to improve to 13-0 both overall and in league play during the current campaign.
Additionally, the Tigers upped their conference record to 39-0 under Meredith Lombardi, who returned to coach her alma mater in 2018. The victory was their seventh over the Cavaliers in that span — including six straight-set wins — and it dropped East Burke to 4-7 this season in both the overall and conference standings.
“I really can’t say enough about the four seniors that are on this team,” Lombardi said of Michelle Thao, Megan Dorsey, Katrina Cloer and Jamianne Foster, who played their final regular-season home contests for Foard. “They’ve really made an impact for this program over the past four years. Unfortunately, I didn’t get to coach them their freshman year, but just seeing them from their sophomore to senior year you can really see the growth and development, the leadership that each one of them has.
“They’re a very, very special group of girls, and they will greatly be missed next year,” she added. “They’ve really helped with the contribution to the success of this program, so I can’t say enough about them. They’re great girls individually, their skill levels speak for themselves and they’re a good group. Like I said, they’re greatly gonna be missed.”
Martina Foster began the night with a kill for Foard, and Haley Johnston followed with an ace. After a crosscourt shot by Dorsey made it 3-0 in favor of the hosts, East Burke scored three of the next four points to cut the deficit to a single tally, but the Tigers responded with an 8-1 run to take control. Jamianne Foster and Averie Dale had kills during the spurt, while Thao added a block.
Foard continued to pull away from there, with another point from Thao along with big plays from the likes of Cloer, Sarah Lingle, Trinity Tramel, Dorsey and Dale allowing the Tigers to grab a 14-point set victory. The hosts notched the final four points of the opening set, and outscored the Cavs 7-5 following a late East Burke timeout.
After East Burke’s Reese Abernethy registered the initial point of the second set, Foard countered with a kill from Martina Foster and an ace from Dorsey to capture the lead. The visitors hung around early, but the Tigers soon began to find their stride as the last eight points of the set went their way — a kill and a tip from Martina Foster, a kill from Jamianne Foster and a pair of aces from Johnston included among them — en route to a convincing 25-6 set win.
The Tigers again won by 19 points in the third set, recording the first seven points and remaining in command throughout. Thao had a flurry of points for Foard midway through the set, while her teammates also provided major contributions and eventually took the set and the match on a crosscourt kill from Dorsey.
“One of the things we always focus on is ball control, ball control, ball control — we talk about that a lot,” said Lombardi. “Yes, we missed some serves here and there at the beginning, there was some missed contact there or mishits, but the players adjusted and they made the corrections from those mistakes.
“Serving’s one of those skills that you want to be aggressive with,” she continued. “We work on spot serving, so I think it was one of those things, but overall I can take missing a couple serves if we’re being aggressive like that.”
With the win, Foard clinched its third consecutive league title, and the Tigers can make it three unbeaten conference seasons in a row with a road victory over West Iredell on Monday.
“West Iredell’s a good program, they’re gonna bring it to us I have a feeling and right now they have nothing to lose and we do,” said Lombardi. “So we need to step up our game, make sure we’re doing what we’re supposed to do, do the little things here and there and our hitters need to step up and our defense.
“It should be a good game,” she added. “... It’s always a good atmosphere and I know the coaches there personally, Coach (Morgan) Tate and Coach (Briana) Sherrill, I know them personally just because I played college ball with them. So it’ll be a good game, I’m excited to get that competition coming at us, I think it’s what we need for moving forward in the playoffs.”
East Burke has two contests set for next week, including a road match at West Iredell on Tuesday and a home contest against Patton on Thursday.
Notes: The Tigers received 12 kills, four aces and seven digs from Thao during Wednesday’s contest, while Dorsey had six kills and six digs, Jamianne Foster finished with six kills and Martina Foster and Cloer had five kills apiece. Haley Johnston recorded seven digs and 16 assists, with Lyndsie Warren adding six digs and Sarah Lingle dishing out 14 assists.... Statistical leaders for East Burke included Jordan Newton with five kills, Danielle Foxx with three blocks, Kayleigh Icard with seven digs and Erin Newton with six assists.... Foard has posted an overall record of 69-4 since Lombardi took over prior to the 2018 season.
Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.