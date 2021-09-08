Three varsity football games canceled due to COVID protocols

Three varsity games involving area high school football teams have been canceled this week due to COVID-19 protocols. Bunker Hill was set to host North Iredell on Friday, while Maiden was to visit Monroe and Hibriten was to travel to Shelby.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

North Iredell has paused all athletics for the remainder of the week after the school recently made the decision to move students to remote learning following an increase in COVID cases, leaving Bunker Hill (2-0) without a game for the second straight week following a bye last Friday.

Monroe is also facing a COVID situation that affects its whole varsity team, meaning Maiden (2-0) also won't play for a second straight week unless an opponent can be found. Additionally, Hibriten (1-1) is currently under quarantine and will not be able to face Shelby in what was to be a showdown of perennial powerhouses.

Look for a preview of this week's remaining varsity football games involving teams in Catawba, Caldwell and Alexander counties in Friday's edition of the Hickory Daily Record.