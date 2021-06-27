Three Catawba County wrestlers capture 2A state championships

(Editor's note: Look for quotes and additional information from Saturday's state wrestling tournament in Monday's edition of the Hickory Daily Record.)
TRINITY — Catawba County added three more titles to the list of high school wrestling champions. One became a member of an elite group.
The 2021 North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s wrestling championship will be remembered for a lot of things related to COVID-19 and the protocols that ensued. But on the wrestling mat Saturday, it was the night that Fred T. Foard’s Landon Foor became the ninth wrestler to complete a sweep of four titles in four seasons, as he won the 2A 182-pound championship in the state meet held at Wheatmore High.
The championship is the third for Foor at that weight class to go with the 170-pound championship he won as a freshman.
Joining Foor atop the podium on Saturday was Newton-Conover’s Ryan Walker, who took the 2A heavyweight title for the second straight year. Foor’s teammate, freshman Brayden Mejia, capped an unbeaten season (29-0) with a title at 106 pounds.
The championship by Foor (23-0) completes a winning streak of 156 matches that dates back to a match in late December 2018 against a wrestler from Rock Hill, South Carolina, during his freshman season. Foor’s only loss to an in-state wrestler was in his fourth career high school match, which came against Alexander Central’s Ethan Lewis.
The run to the 2021 title was not without a hair-raising moment for the senior, who admitted after the championship match that he was battling a myriad of injuries that included hip surgery last winter. After pins in his first two matches, Foor faced a tall and quick talent in Sebastian Talent of Trinity. The senior, who was 24-1 entering the match, was aggressive in building an 8-1 lead that saw two three-point near falls in the process. Foor battled back to within 8-4 in the second period. After Talent picked up a point from a stall, Foor continued to rush the legs of the taller opponent, only to have them defended, but wearing down Talent in the process. Foor finally stuck the takedown and quickly turned it into a pin 39 seconds into the final period.
In the championship, Foor crept to a 3-0 lead before pinning Milosz Gargol of First Flight, which sent the Tigers’ legend into a relaxed seated position before he rose to have his hand raised and then bowed to each side of the gym which applauded in appreciation of the feat.
Walker’s run to his second straight title completed a 32-1 season, during which his only loss was due to an injury. His road to the title was filled with cardiac moments for the Red Devils senior. After a pin in the first round, Walker battled with Central Davidson’s Curtus Wilson in the quarterfinals. The two traded escapes from the bottom position during the second and third period, with Walker getting the first one, which had a bearing on the match. After neither scored in the sudden-victory period, Wilson worked an escape in the second overtime period before Walker responded with the same in the third period to send a 2-2 stalemate into the ultimate tiebreaker. With Walker having won the first point, he chose the bottom position and quickly worked out of it for the 3-2 win.
Walker scraped out a 3-2 win over Reidsville’s Ki Rankin in the semifinals, then followed the same script as the quarterfinals in the championship bout. Down 2-1 in the third overtime to West Wilkes’ Alex Roland, Walker got the escape to set up an ultimate tiebreaker, then had the bottom advantage, having scored the first point in regulation. The senior quickly got to his feet and escaped the grasp for the win. The celebration included a cartwheel, then a leap into the arms of Newton-Conover assistant coach Justin Shuffler.
Mejia’s title took a more subdued route. After pins in the first two rounds, the Foard freshman put away Eli Thomas of Forbush to advance to the finals. Mejia scored a reversal in the second period and made it stand up for a 2-1 win over RJ James of Reidsville.
Two other wrestlers made it to Saturday night’s finals. Hunter Clark of Foard rode three pins to the 113-pound finals, then was pinned himself by Tyler Holland of Central Academy for his first loss of the season (28-1).
North Lincoln’s Jorden Schlossman (29-3) was looking for a repeat championship — he won the 106-pound title in 2020 — but dropped a 7-2 decision to Central Academy's Hunter Ross in the 132-pound finals.
Both of those championship losses had a bearing on the race to the team title. With five of its six wrestlers reaching the finals, Mount Pleasant was able to pull off the team championship with 124 points. Foard, which had six of 11 wrestlers reach the semifinals and three in the finals, came in second with 119.5, just ahead of Central Academy in third with 119.
Foor’s championship pulled Foard ahead of Mount Pleasant 115.5 to 114. However, Levi Kluttz responded to Foor’s pin with one of his own at 195 to put Mount Pleasant ahead. Chase Crayton got a takedown as time expired to put Foard in a position to have to win its final two bouts and get a loss from Mount Pleasant. Mejia’s win set up a shot, but Clark’s loss sealed the title for Mount Pleasant.
Central Academy made a late run, but Schlossman was able to keep his loss to Ross to a decision, which gave Foard second by a half-point.
Bandys’ Caleb Moore (160) was the lone medalist out of six for the Trojans. He lost to eventual champion Aiden Curry in the semifinals, but bounced back to defeat Ezekiel Jones in the consolation match.
Bunker Hill’s Raul Hernandez (120) defeated Northwestern Foothills 2A rival Spencer Bechtol of Foard to get to the medal round. The junior, making his second state appearance, lost in the semifinals to Central Academy’s Kyle Montaperto and dropped the consolation match to Salisbury’s Javon White.
The brother tandem of Owen (195) and Cole Clark (220) of Newton-Conover each lost semifinal matches in overtime before capturing third-place medals.
Other medalists in the area included Foard’s Brock Carey (126), Jamie Richard (145) and Spencer Birtchet (170). Birtchet defeated North Lincoln’s Joey Plyler in the consolation match.