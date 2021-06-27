Three Catawba County wrestlers capture 2A state championships

The run to the 2021 title was not without a hair-raising moment for the senior, who admitted after the championship match that he was battling a myriad of injuries that included hip surgery last winter. After pins in his first two matches, Foor faced a tall and quick talent in Sebastian Talent of Trinity. The senior, who was 24-1 entering the match, was aggressive in building an 8-1 lead that saw two three-point near falls in the process. Foor battled back to within 8-4 in the second period. After Talent picked up a point from a stall, Foor continued to rush the legs of the taller opponent, only to have them defended, but wearing down Talent in the process. Foor finally stuck the takedown and quickly turned it into a pin 39 seconds into the final period.

In the championship, Foor crept to a 3-0 lead before pinning Milosz Gargol of First Flight, which sent the Tigers’ legend into a relaxed seated position before he rose to have his hand raised and then bowed to each side of the gym which applauded in appreciation of the feat.