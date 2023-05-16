The first two rounds of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association baseball playoffs have taken the steam out of most of the area teams. Just three of the original 15 to start across the four classifications remain. 051623-hdr-sports-baseball

Draughn is the highest seed left among the three teams. The sixth-seeded Wildcats will be the only team at home on Tuesday, when they host No. 22 Starmount.

The other two matchups will feature two teams from Western Foothills Athletic 3A Conference, Fred T. Foard and North Iredell, taking on two teams out of the Mid-Piedmont 3A, Oak Grove and Ledford, respectively.

Below is a look at all three games scheduled for Tuesday.

Key players for local schools were offered by area coaches. Any of the players’ stats are taken by MaxPreps, however, many of the baseball programs do not list statistical information or rosters. Playoff records listed by the NCHSAA are from the 1980 to 2022 seasons.)

NCHSAA BASEBALL TOURNAMENT

Schedule: Third Round: Tuesday, May 16; Quarterfinals: Friday, May 19: Regionals: May 22-27 (exact dates TBA); State championships: Friday, June 2 and Saturday, June 3 at Ting Stadium in Holly Springs and Burlington Athletic Stadium, Burlington

3A WEST TOURNAMENT

NO. 21 FRED T. FOARD (15-7) at NO. 13 OAK GROVE (16-9), 7 p.m.

Both of these teams have overcome bumps during the season and each hope they’ve created smooth travel for a trip to the state finals in a couple of weeks.

Oak Grove started the season at 2-6 overall and looked to be out of the playoff picture as well as the Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference race entirely when the Grizzlies lost three straight to North Davidson and Ledford.

Since the last loss on April 5, Oak Grove has won 10 in a row, including revenge wins over North Davidson and Ledford in the conference tournament semifinal and final. Six of the 10 wins have been by shutouts, including an 8-0 over Foard’s WFAC rival East Lincoln in the first round. The Grizzlies pummeled West Rowan 13-5 on the road in round two.

When Foard beat Hickory on March 31, the Tigers were 8-1 overall and led the WFAC. Yet, the Tigers quickly gave back the conference lead and went 5-6 the rest of the way in the regular season, including an odd loss to Newton-Conover.

Foard looked dead in the water heading into the playoffs by losing three straight by a margin of 19-1. Whatever needed to be fixed has been fixed as the Tigers have returned to early-season form, especially in a 12-2 win at South Point last Friday.

Both teams must feel like it is playing its best baseball of the year at this point, which is exactly what coaches like to see.

However, there is a worry: Will the bad vibes of the season come back? It’ll be interesting to see which team has worked out enough of the bad mojo to reach the quarterfinals.

About the Tigers (Wildcard entry, 19-19 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Channon Vogel

Key players: P Stewart Simmons, Sr. (.305, 2 2B, 1 3B, 14 RBI); P/1B Josh Swink, Sr. (3-1, 2.35 ERA, 38.2 IP, 82 K, 14 BB); P/1B Sean Jenkins, So. (5-0, 1.42 ERA, 18 IP, 27 K; .345, 6 2B, 1 3B, 3 HR, 14 RBI); 2B Kylan Bolick, Sr. (.369, 4 2B, 1 3B, 13 RBI); SS Braxton Tramel, Jr. (.270, 5 2B, 3 HR, 19 RBI)

About the Grizzlies: (Mid-Piedmont 3A runner-up, 6-3 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Chase Mitchell

Next up: No. 24 North Iredell (14-11) or No. 1 Ledford (20-4)

NO. 24 NORTH IREDELL (14-11) at NO. 1 LEDFORD (20-4), 7 p.m.

It took 57 years for North Iredell to get the program’s first postseason baseball win. An upset over Parkwood, coupled with another upset by Northwest Cabarrus in the first round, set up the Raiders with a home game for round two.

It turned into a moment of celebration for the Raiders. Bryson Morrison’s RBI single in the third gave North Iredell its only run. Dan Loyd made it stand up with a four-hit shutout.

North Iredell played a tough schedule this season with wins over fellow conference playoff teams East Lincoln, Foard and Hickory, as well as non-league foes and future playoff teams Maiden, Bandys and Lake Norman. So while, the Raiders took their lumps against the big boys of the WFAC at times, North Iredell has proved they can deal a few blows themselves.

However, top seeded Ledford could be a handful. Setting aside a 22-0 win over West Charlotte in round one, the lineup was shutout by Oak Grove in the Mid-Piedmont Conference tournament final, and they managed two runs in the second-round win over Tuscola.

If North Iredell can shut the bats down early, could that boost the Raiders’ momentum?

About the Raiders (Wildcard entry, 2-6 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Derrick Wishon

Key players: P/ OF Colby Umbarger, Sr. (.372, 8 2B, 2 3B, 3 HR, 25 RBI); P/ SS Cole Johnson, Sr (2-2, 2.65 ERA, 34.1 IP, 49 K, 12 BB); P/ IF Tate Green, Sr. (.423, 8 2B, 1 HR, 20 RBI); P/ IF Dan Loyd, Sr. (.286, 8 2B, 1 HR, 17 RBI; 7-3, 2.39 ERA; 44 IP, 31 K, 18 BB)

About the Panthers (Mid-Piedmont 3A champion, 52-31 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Kevin Goss

Next up: No. 21 Fred T. Foard (15-7) or No. 13 Oak Grove (16-9)

1A WEST TOURNAMENT

NO. 22 STARMOUNT (10-13) at NO. 3 DRAUGHN (21-4), 7 p.m.

The ability to limit arm usage in the early rounds can pay off big in high-pressure situations later in a single-elimination tournament. Draughn certainly has to like the scenario that has played out so far.

Tate Jensen threw 6.2 innings of a combined no-hitter in the first-round win over Thomasville. Junior Blake McElyea followed that with a two-hitter in Friday’s mercy rule win over East Wilkes.

Draughn has now allowed fewer than two runs in a game 11 times, including seven shutouts. The starters should stay on track for the next two rounds with a rested bullpen at the disposal.

Starmount took down a pair of higher seeds to get to this point. However, when looking at common opponents with Draughn, a clue to how this series could go might be East Wilkes’ recent sweep of three straight against Starmount by a total of a 36-18 margin.

About the Wildcats (Western Highlands 1A/2A co-champions, 6-7 NCHAA playoffs)

Coach: Mason Biddix

Key players: P/ OF Tate Jensen, So. (.481, 8 2B, 3 3B, 2 HR, 20 RBI; 8-1, 1.14 ERA, 49.1 IP, 85 K, 36 BB); P Blake McElyea, Jr. (8-3, 1.56 ERA, 58.1 IP, 88 K, 11 BB); SS Trey Jensen, Sr. (.519, 12 2B, 3 3B, 5 HR, 48 RBI); Jacob Mull, So. (.338, 8 2B, 2 HR, 28 RBI.

About the Rams (Wildcard entry, 21-27 NCHSAA playoff)

Coach: Daniel Brinegar

Next up: No. 10 North Stokes (23-5) or No. 2 Uwharrie Charter (16-10)