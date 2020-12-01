"This comeback will define us": Hickory’s 5th-set rally against McDowell keeps Red Tornadoes undefeated

Momentum was even more fickle than his twin sister Lady Luck in Monday night’s Northwestern 3A/4A Conference volleyball match between Hickory and McDowell. Switching partners more often than a square dance foursome, Ol’ Mo finally decided to go home from the dance with the hometown girls. Hickory came back from a 10-4 deficit in the winner-take-all fifth set to down the visiting Titans 25-13, 19-25, 25-11, 21-25 and 15-13.
Trailing 10-4 in the fifth set after Jessica Cannon’s well-placed tip for McDowell, Hickory coach Jason Stephens called his second and final timeout of the set.
“I said, ‘This comeback will define us.’ That was the last thing I said,” Stephens recalled about his message to the Red Tornadoes. “Stop pressing to try not to lose. Feel the pressure and learn to play under it. You’ve got to learn how to take these moments and thrive under it. Change your body language and let’s get in there and play our best volleyball. Simple.”
The rally began, innocently enough, on a missed McDowell serve — one of just five on the night for the Titans compared to nine for Hickory. A couple of kills by Bren White for the Red Tornadoes, mixed in with a block for a point by Kellen Morin, another kill by Taylor Rose and a long hit by McDowell — and all of a sudden what seemed like an inevitable McDowell victory was a tie score.
The Titans reclaimed the lead at 12-10 on a long hit by Hickory and a sweet tip by Emily Register.
After trading points for a 13-11 McDowell lead, White started the final leg of the Hickory comeback with a beautiful push shot over the McDowell defense. A long hit by the Titans tied the score at 13-all. Sophia Parrish drove home the go-ahead point with Rose serving with a blast off the McDowell block that had frustrated the Red Tornadoes all night.
Set and match point was a deep hit over the baseline by McDowell.
“I think we needed it, I think we needed it,” Stephens said of the hard-fought decision after winning the first three matches of the season in straight-set sweeps. “My takeaway from this is our seniors had to be seniors tonight and they did.”
Hickory raced out to a big lead in the opening set and never trailed, or allowed a tie, in winning 25-13. Delaney Deffke and Brooke Rowland’s long service runs highlighted the opening set for the Red Tornadoes.
Set two started in much the same fashion, only to have the Titans set up blocks to counter the Hickory front line. Jessica Cannon and Jada Cannon combined for eight kills for McDowell, which took a 9-8 lead and never looked back in claiming a 25-19 win to even things up at one set each.
Hickory went to a fast-paced short set attack to neutralize the McDowell block in a third set where the only question from the outset was the final score, 25-11 in favor of the Red Tornadoes.
The fourth set was tight the entire way with McDowell knotting the score at 20-all on a Jada Cannon kill. Another Cannon kill broke a 21-all tie and led to four straight points for a McDowell win, 25-21.
“We knew they were going to be a tough team coming in,” Stephens said of McDowell. “I’ve seen them on film. They’ve got a lot of seniors on the other side of the net too that are proud kids. Honestly, we have struggled with them physically over the past couple of years. They’re well-coached and they hustle like crazy.”
Hickory’s serve receive and service were both off somewhat.
“Tonight, we struggled a little bit. We hit too many out, hit a couple into the net,” Stephens said of his team’s service. “But serve receive — they were aggressive servers. That’s how you stay in games.”
Morin finished with 15 kills and four blocks for points for Hickory. Rose backed that up with 12 kills and Parrish had seven for the Red Tornadoes.
Stephens noted the contributions to the win came from up and down his lineup, “from the first person who started to the last person who came in.”
Hickory remains unbeaten at 4-0 overall and in conference play, and has a date at Freedom on Wednesday. McDowell goes to 2-2 in both and will be home that night against St. Stephens.
