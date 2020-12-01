"This comeback will define us": Hickory’s 5th-set rally against McDowell keeps Red Tornadoes undefeated

Momentum was even more fickle than his twin sister Lady Luck in Monday night’s Northwestern 3A/4A Conference volleyball match between Hickory and McDowell. Switching partners more often than a square dance foursome, Ol’ Mo finally decided to go home from the dance with the hometown girls. Hickory came back from a 10-4 deficit in the winner-take-all fifth set to down the visiting Titans 25-13, 19-25, 25-11, 21-25 and 15-13.

Trailing 10-4 in the fifth set after Jessica Cannon’s well-placed tip for McDowell, Hickory coach Jason Stephens called his second and final timeout of the set.

“I said, ‘This comeback will define us.’ That was the last thing I said,” Stephens recalled about his message to the Red Tornadoes. “Stop pressing to try not to lose. Feel the pressure and learn to play under it. You’ve got to learn how to take these moments and thrive under it. Change your body language and let’s get in there and play our best volleyball. Simple.”

The rally began, innocently enough, on a missed McDowell serve — one of just five on the night for the Titans compared to nine for Hickory. A couple of kills by Bren White for the Red Tornadoes, mixed in with a block for a point by Kellen Morin, another kill by Taylor Rose and a long hit by McDowell — and all of a sudden what seemed like an inevitable McDowell victory was a tie score.