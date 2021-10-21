THIRD TIME'S THE CHARM: Bandys tops Maiden in 5 sets to win tourney title

CATAWBA — The Bandys and Maiden volleyball teams delivered championship performances in a five-set thriller in the Catawba Valley 2A Conference tournament title tilt on Wednesday night. The Trojans avenged two regular season setbacks to the Blue Devils in an improbable, unforgettable rally to win 25-21, 17-25, 15-25, 25-22, 16-14.
“I know, my nerves are shot still,” said Bandys coach Carlee Belk after the victory over Maiden, the league’s regular season champion with a perfect 14-0 conference mark. “We had no choice. We had to do it then or it wasn’t going to happen.”
The victory came on the Trojans’ home court in front of boisterous and loud support for the tournament’s top two seeds. Bandys rode the early emotion of its student section to claim the first set. The Trojans jumped out to an early 14-6 lead with Logan Dutka, Mya Benfield and Alexis Bolding doing the bulwark of the work on the front line.
Conversely, the Blue Devils had trouble finding their attack, with Maiden’s first kill by Ilysa Barr coming with Bandys already in front 14-5. However, the Blue Devils began to turn the momentum in their favor and clawed back to within three points, 20-17, on Aleah Ikard’s serve.
It was still a three-point margin between the teams when Dutka drove home the set-winner off a Maiden block.
“We’ve got a great environment and you know teams feed off of that,” Belk said. “I’m appreciative of those who came out. I think it helped when we were down.”
In spite of the first-set victory for Bandys, the question had been created: would the Trojans be able to continue the wave of emotion from the first set or would Maiden continue its strong play established late in the opener?
That question took only minutes to answer as the Blue Devils dominated sets two and three. Maiden never trailed in the second set before settling for the eight-point victory. Barr, Savannah Lail and Kennedie Noble were a force on the Blue Devils’ front line, with the latter evening things up with a set-ending kill.
If anything, Maiden dominated the third set even more than the second in trailing only once at 1-0. The Blue Devils built convincing 11-point leads at 19-8 and 21-10 before settling on the 10-point win on Barr’s ace to stake a two sets to one lead.
“They did dominate,” Belk said of Maiden. “We’re a team where we've got to have our confidence to play our best game. All year we have struggled to regain our confidence once we lose it.”
For the Trojans, the early going in the fourth set had to seem like déjà vu as Maiden held an advantage throughout that reached 19-14. But a well-placed tip for a point by Bolding was followed by a kill from Bayli Bryan and the rally was on in earnest.
“Not really,” said Maiden coach Marsha Davis of whether she had a sense of the momentum shifting. “I’m not sure what happened. We just lost it a little bit. But again, I’m very proud of them (Maiden) for what they accomplished.”
Benfield, Marley Beegle, and Bryan all made plays at the net as Bandys drew even at 20-all and took the lead 21-20.
Noble and Grace Kilby each came through with big kills to retie the score at 21-all and 22 apiece before Beegle gave the Trojans the lead for good with a kill off the Maiden block. Gabby Edwards hit the set-winner from the back row in set four to send the match to the winner-take-all fifth set.
As closely contested as the first four sets were, the fifth was even more intense with both squads scrambling to make defensive plays to keep rallies alive. Maiden claimed an early 3-0 advantage, only to have Bandys score the next six points.
The Blue Devils reclaimed the lead on a Barr slam, 11-10, but Bandys tied the score at 13-all and 14 apiece, both times on kills by Benfield. A Beegle shot gave Bandys the lead and compared to the rest of the contest, match point proved anti-climactic as Maiden was called for a net transgression trying to save a return into the net.
“I’m not sure I liked the way it ended as well (as winning),” Belk said. “I would have much preferred a big kill or something. But I will take it. It’s been a long time coming.”
The setback for Maiden, the regular season champs, ended a 17-match winning streak. The Blue Devils are now 17-8.
“It’s very hard to lose that close,” Davis said. “We should have had it in the fourth. But we just got out of rhythm. But they played very hard and I’m very proud of them for what they’ve accomplished this season.”
Bandys has now won six straight and is 18-6.
Following the match, the Catawba Valley 2A named all-conference teams and handed out awards. Players from Catawba County earning all-conference accolades were Bunker Hill’s Kalee Powell and Ally Sigmon, Emma Fox and Katie Foster of Newton-Conover, Bandys' Edwards, Bailey Reynolds and Bolding and Maiden’s Barr, Lail, Annalee Smith and Kilby.
In addition, the Blue Devils’ Lail was named conference player of the year and Davis was awarded coach of the year. Other players on the all-conference squad included West Caldwell's Dakota Teague, East Burke Aubree Grigg, Lincolnton's Emma Rhyne and West Lincoln's Trista Primmer and Morgan Carroll.
Both teams begin the state playoffs on Saturday. No. 9 Maiden hosts 24th-seeded Providence Grove (12-10), while No. 17 Bandys visits 16th-seeded R-S Central (17-8). Brackets were released on Thursday and an opening-round preview for area teams will appear in Saturday's edition of the Hickory Daily Record.