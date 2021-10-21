THIRD TIME'S THE CHARM: Bandys tops Maiden in 5 sets to win tourney title

In spite of the first-set victory for Bandys, the question had been created: would the Trojans be able to continue the wave of emotion from the first set or would Maiden continue its strong play established late in the opener?

That question took only minutes to answer as the Blue Devils dominated sets two and three. Maiden never trailed in the second set before settling for the eight-point victory. Barr, Savannah Lail and Kennedie Noble were a force on the Blue Devils’ front line, with the latter evening things up with a set-ending kill.

If anything, Maiden dominated the third set even more than the second in trailing only once at 1-0. The Blue Devils built convincing 11-point leads at 19-8 and 21-10 before settling on the 10-point win on Barr’s ace to stake a two sets to one lead.

“They did dominate,” Belk said of Maiden. “We’re a team where we've got to have our confidence to play our best game. All year we have struggled to regain our confidence once we lose it.”

For the Trojans, the early going in the fourth set had to seem like déjà vu as Maiden held an advantage throughout that reached 19-14. But a well-placed tip for a point by Bolding was followed by a kill from Bayli Bryan and the rally was on in earnest.

