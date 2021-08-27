‘Thicker than thieves’: Camaraderie, strong leadership hallmarks of St. Stephens’ state title-winning teams in the 1970s

One of those pitchers was Stallings, a member of St. Stephens’ first two state championship teams. In addition to strong coaching, pitching and defense, he also felt that the camaraderie he enjoyed with his teammates was vital to the Indians’ success.

“A majority of those guys, we grew up playing ball together long before we were ever in high school,” said Stallings. “Going back to at least when we were 8, 9, 10 years old, a lot of us played together for all those years till we got to high school and we were like a family. We were all like brothers because we had been together for so long just growing up as kids and playing baseball together from 8 o’clock in the morning till they called us in for dinner.

“We were thicker than thieves, and then the leadership that we had from Coach Frye was just unquestionable,” he continued. “... We would get behind and we always heard that good teams come back and win, and we got behind in a number of the playoff games and state final games, but we found a way to come back and keep our composure. We never quit, we never gave up, and that fortitude within all the guys as a team helped us to win probably more games than our talent did.”

Huffman was a senior outfielder on the 1971 team. To him, St. Stephens’ first state title run “was all a blur.”