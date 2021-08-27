‘Thicker than thieves’: Camaraderie, strong leadership hallmarks of St. Stephens’ state title-winning teams in the 1970s

Since the North Carolina High School Athletic Association expanded to four classifications for baseball in 1960, only three teams have won three consecutive state championships. Both East Rutherford (2A) and South Stokes (1A) did so from 2002-04, while St. Stephens captured back-to-back-to-back 2A state titles from 1971-73.
Over 20 members of those St. Stephens teams from the early 1970s got back together on Aug. 14 at a Hickory Crawdads game. Although heavy rains eventually resulted in the game being postponed to the following afternoon, all who attended enjoyed catching up 50 years after the Indians won their first state championship.
Rusty Huffman, Donny Stallings and Johnny Kale, who graduated from St. Stephens in 1971, 1972 and 1974, respectively, helped organize the 50-year reunion. Among the attendees was Harry Frye, who coached the Indians’ baseball team for 24 seasons before retiring in 1991.
“It was a great experience,” said Frye of the reunion. “Some of those guys I haven’t seen in 30 years or more. I’ve kept up with some of them and some kind of got out my reach that I think about and care about, but I hadn’t seen them in a long time.”
A multi-sport coach at St. Stephens, Frye posted a 343-179 record in baseball, capturing 13 conference championships along the way. From 1971-73, the 2002 Catawba County Sports Hall of Fame inductee guided the Indians to a combined record of 63-7 (20-4 in 1971, 22-1 in ’72 and 21-2 in ’73).
“They were people who were wanting to get better and wanting to win, and that made a difference,” said Frye of his state championship teams. “I think for the most part they got along well with each other and that’s very important when you have a team, and once we got in the playoffs they actually kind of picked it up a notch.”
A total of 33 players suited up for St. Stephens from 1971-73, including six that were fortunate enough to play on all three state title-winning squads. One of those was Keith Sipe, a third baseman who graduated in 1974.
“My freshman year I rode the pine predominantly. We just had a really, really good team my freshman year,” said Sipe. “My sophomore year we had Steve Simpson, our No. 2 pitcher who also played third. I played third when he pitched and then started my junior and senior years.
“First, we had great coaching,” he added. “Harry’s commitment to the team, he was a strict disciplinarian. For example, your hair could not touch your ears ... and when you step off the bus your shoes are gonna be polished and shined and you’re gonna look professional.”
According to Sipe, it was the Indians’ pitching and defense that really stood out during their run of three consecutive state titles. Rigorous practice sessions helped the players fine-tune their skills, leading to very few errors behind a dominant pitching staff.
One of those pitchers was Stallings, a member of St. Stephens’ first two state championship teams. In addition to strong coaching, pitching and defense, he also felt that the camaraderie he enjoyed with his teammates was vital to the Indians’ success.
“A majority of those guys, we grew up playing ball together long before we were ever in high school,” said Stallings. “Going back to at least when we were 8, 9, 10 years old, a lot of us played together for all those years till we got to high school and we were like a family. We were all like brothers because we had been together for so long just growing up as kids and playing baseball together from 8 o’clock in the morning till they called us in for dinner.
“We were thicker than thieves, and then the leadership that we had from Coach Frye was just unquestionable,” he continued. “... We would get behind and we always heard that good teams come back and win, and we got behind in a number of the playoff games and state final games, but we found a way to come back and keep our composure. We never quit, we never gave up, and that fortitude within all the guys as a team helped us to win probably more games than our talent did.”
Huffman was a senior outfielder on the 1971 team. To him, St. Stephens’ first state title run “was all a blur.”
“I was just 17, 18 years old,” said Huffman. “Everything just came together, we played well, we just never ran into a pitcher that could shut us down. The two years before that we were conference and district champions in ’69 and ’70, but we just ran into a really good pitcher that we couldn’t hit. In ’71 everything just kind of came together and we got some timely hitting and good defense, plus we had a lot of talent and a good coach.
“I don’t ever remember seeing Coach Frye get upset,” he added. “He was very calm. I’m sure he did, but you never saw it, and I think that helped the players also because we worked on a lot of situational baseball, knowing what to do when the time came, and we just had a good all-around team.”
Kale echoed Huffman’s sentiments regarding Frye.
“He was the best coach a man could ever have,” said Kale. “He had strict policies that some of the guys didn’t understand, but it ended up teaching us good life policies. I remember our best pitcher one time didn’t pitch because he didn’t polish his cleats, and we all got mad about it. We brought our second baseman in and he pitched, we won the game anyway.
“You couldn’t ask for a better coach,” he continued. “He just taught us discipline. ... Coach Frye was a great coach, and we saw him at this reunion and he’s 83 and still doing well. He doesn’t even look like he’s changed much really, he doesn’t look like he ever ages.”
Despite the rain on Aug. 14, all involved seemed to have a great time. The plan is to get back together on Sept. 7 when the Crawdads return to Hickory for their final homestand of the season.
“Some guys will be there, others are out of town, but a number of guys are still in Hickory and I think they’ll probably show up,” said Stallings. “... Next year marks 50 years for the ’72 team, and even though we wrapped them all up in this one bundle for this year, we think, ‘OK, we can do this two more years in a row,’ so we might do that.
“We just enjoyed it so much and I’ve had so many comments and text messages and stuff from the guys since we did that,” he added. “It was fun, it was a blast.”
ST. STEPHENS’ STATE CHAMPIONSHIP SCORES
(All were best-of-three series)
1971
Game 1: Jones 3, St. Stephens 2
Game 2: St. Stephens 6, Jones 3
Game 3: St. Stephens 3, Jones 2
1972
Game 1: St. Stephens 5, Mount Pleasant 4
Game 2: St. Stephens 11, Mount Pleasant 6
1973
Game 1: St. Stephens 16, Southern Guilford 1
Game 2: Southern Guilford 12, St. Stephens 1
Game 3: St. Stephens 6, Southern Guilford 2
ST. STEPHENS’ STATE CHAMPIONSHIP PLAYERS
Ray Allebach, P/OF, 1971-72
Don Ball, OF, 1972-73
Robert Barnette, IF, 1971-73
Mike Beck, P, 1971
Dale Bolick, 2B, 1971
Mike Bortz, 1B, 1971
Steve Bridges, C, 1971-72
Chris Bumgarner, P/2B/SS, 1971-73
David Clontz, P/C, 1971
Mark Cockerham, OF, 1972-73
Allen Dunton, 3B/OF, 1971
Leland Eckard, 1B, 1971
Danny Eggers, SS, 1973
Terry Gilbert, OF, 1971
David Guest, OF, 1971-72
Rusty Huffman, OF, 1971
Larry Justice, OF, 1971-73
Johnny Kale, C, 1972-73
Eric Kent, 2B, 1973
Eric Lane, OF, 1973
Brad Lawing, C, 1973
Gene Miller, C/OF, 1971-72
Larry Miller, P, 1972-73
Topper Mitchell, OF, 1971
Ken Niewulis, P, 1972-73
Kevin Niewulis, P, 1973
Mark Queen, 1B, 1971-73
Steve Simpson, 3B/P, 1971-72