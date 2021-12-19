THE WORD IS OUT: Bandys wrestling continues strong start with win over West Lincoln

CATAWBA — Two seasons ago, Bandys went 8-30 in wrestling duals and was an afterthought. Last season, the goal for head coach Justin Adams was to make the Trojans relevant. They responded by going 20-4.
After Friday night’s Catawba Valley Athletic 2A Conference (CVAC) match against West Lincoln, a new word is out, and the word is contender — as in state contender. The Trojans turned several key moments into a 39-23 win in front of a raucous crowd on Alumni Night at Bandys’ Bost-Matheson Gym.
With the win, Bandys put itself in position to dethrone the Rebels, who won the last four conference titles in the former South Fork 2A and used that to springboard into two 2A state titles. The two CVAC schools, along with Newton-Conover (ranked second), entered the night among the top five 2A schools in the most recent statewide coach’s poll.
With several former Trojans dotting the stands on the home side, the current crop made it seem like old times with Bandys taking nine of the 13 contested bouts, four by pin. The Trojans, ranked fourth in 2A, sit seemingly as a state title contender. Bandys, which won dual titles in 2005 and 2006, as well as team titles from 2004 to 2006 at the state tournament, improved to 17-5 overall and 2-0 in CVAC play.
In considering the magnitude of Friday’s win, Adams said that his squad has gone from a group of individuals to a team.
“Tonight, we became a team,” said Adams, who is in his third season as the head coach. “Tonight, we wrestled as a team. We fought like a team.”
The night started with a key decision by Adams to move Austin Cline from his usual 220-pound spot into the heavyweight bought, after Avery Miller broke his wrist in a dual tournament last week. The senior started slow after an early takedown by Camden Sain, but an escape and his own takedown made it 3-2 after one period. From the down position in the second period, Cline gained control of the match and eventually worked a pin late in third period to put the Trojans up 6-0.
“The team and I talked about bumping Austin up,” said Adams. “He was nervous about it, but we bumped up and got the job done. ... When we got six there, that set the whole tone.”
Andy Saine (106 pounds) got the Rebels (9-2, 1-1 CVAC, ranked third in 2A) even with a quick pin with the chance to put his team on a roll.
West Lincoln’s Eli Leatherman (113) scored a takedown of Bryce Kirkland and made it 3-0. However, Kirkland, who participated in last season’s women’s state tournament, held tough throughout and refused to concede the top position though the entire third period, losing just 3-1. With five of her eight losses prior to Friday’s bout coming by pin or technical fall, Adams said the ability to hold the Rebels to a decision was crucial.
“We’ve been up and down with her,” Adams said. “She’s struggled with her confidence. She’s a girl wrestling boys and nothing comes easy. She’s getting there. She’s going to be a force to reckon with at the end of the year, if she continues to do what she does and buys in. ... We wanted to not give up the fall there, and to not give up six and only give up three was huge.”
Feeding off the momentum, the Trojans went on to win four of the next five matches and eight of the final 10.
After Bandys’ Boedi Kirkland (120) worked a second-period pin, Joey Levix (126) was able to outlast Chade Norman with a takedown in the sudden-death period for a 4-2 win to make it 15-9.
West Lincoln’s Luke Heavner (132) stopped the streak briefly with an 11-2 win, but Trey Story was able to stay out of a pin in the second period, which helped Bandys keep the lead at 15-13.
Bryson Burkett (138) got Bandys back into the win column with an 8-1 decision. At 145, Will Nix fell behind 4-0 with West Lincoln’s Xandor Hedrick nearly getting the pin. However, Nix worked out of the jam and got a reverse by the end of the period. Nix was able to use his stamina to eventually win a 9-4 decision.
“My kids that didn’t give up pins tonight are the true champions of this match,” said Adams. “They didn’t give up falls and wrestled hard the whole six minutes. It’s unbelievable.”
Mason Avery (152) got the Rebels within 21-17 after a 10-1 decision. However, Caleb Moore (160) improved to 28-0 on the season with a first-period pin to send the Trojans into their final stretch run.
After Ian Moore built a 5-0 lead in the 170-pound match, Patrick Goins appeared ready to keep West Lincoln in the dual when he took a 9-6 lead into the final period. However, hoping to score more points, he chose the down position in the final period and Moore was able to hold the top before eventually working into a pin with 29 seconds left.
“That was a good kid that (Ian Moore) wrestled,” Adams said. “We had a couple brain fades. We just lost our road map there and then we got it back and came back and got the fall and that was huge.”
Raydyn Brooks (182) outlasted Braxton Young 4-2 on a reverse with just 10 seconds left to seal the Trojans’ victory. Along with Ian Moore, Adams said the pair have the biggest hearts on the team, as both are wrestling up a weight class in order to keep Caleb Moore at 160 pounds.
“Ian should be at 160 and Raydyn should be at 170, but they’ve got to bump up,” explained Adams. “They’re the working man’s wrestler. They just grab their lunch pail and their hard hat and they’re in just grinding.”
The Trojans’ Zackory Cline (195) closed out the dual by rallying out of an early deficit into a 9-4 victory. Bandys forfeited the final bout at 220 to account for the final margin.
The Trojans wrestled at the Tigerland Classic at Fred T. Foard on Saturday before returning to action on Tuesday at East Burke. West Lincoln next wrestles at the Sgt. Mark Adams Invitational Tournament at Cary High in a two-day event starting on Wednesday.
Bandys 39, West Lincoln 23
106: Andy Saine (WL) p. Hunter Wilhite, :13
113: Eli Leatherman (WL) d. Bryce Kirkland, 3-1
120: Boedi Kirkland (B) p. Logan Reynolds, 2:49
126: Joey Levix (B) d. Chade Norman, 4-2 (SV-1)
132: Luke Heavner (WL) d. Trey Story, 10-2
138: Bryson Burkett (B) d. Kemp Wehunt, 8-1
145: Will Nix (B) d. Xandor Hedrick, 9-4
152: Mason Avery (WL) d. Luke Burkett, 10-1
160: Caleb Moore (B) p. Ty Beam, 1:35
170: Ian Moore (B) p. Patrick Goins, 5:31
182: Raydyn Brooks (B) d. Braxton Young, 4-2