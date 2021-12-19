THE WORD IS OUT: Bandys wrestling continues strong start with win over West Lincoln

“We’ve been up and down with her,” Adams said. “She’s struggled with her confidence. She’s a girl wrestling boys and nothing comes easy. She’s getting there. She’s going to be a force to reckon with at the end of the year, if she continues to do what she does and buys in. ... We wanted to not give up the fall there, and to not give up six and only give up three was huge.”

Feeding off the momentum, the Trojans went on to win four of the next five matches and eight of the final 10.

After Bandys’ Boedi Kirkland (120) worked a second-period pin, Joey Levix (126) was able to outlast Chade Norman with a takedown in the sudden-death period for a 4-2 win to make it 15-9.

West Lincoln’s Luke Heavner (132) stopped the streak briefly with an 11-2 win, but Trey Story was able to stay out of a pin in the second period, which helped Bandys keep the lead at 15-13.

Bryson Burkett (138) got Bandys back into the win column with an 8-1 decision. At 145, Will Nix fell behind 4-0 with West Lincoln’s Xandor Hedrick nearly getting the pin. However, Nix worked out of the jam and got a reverse by the end of the period. Nix was able to use his stamina to eventually win a 9-4 decision.