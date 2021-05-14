THE PUSH FOR 11: Youthful Cougars in search of another state softball championship

In high school softball in this state, Alexander Central is among the short conversation of what are the elite programs. Ten state titles overall, six in fast-pitch, five since 2009. The Cougars won a state-record 95 games in a row from 2013 to 2015.

As the Cougars make their 12th appearance in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association finals, a look at the starting lineup gives a hint there may be a 13th in years to come. And maybe a 14th. And maybe a 15th.

Nothing in sports is guaranteed, of course, but an observer looking at the five first-year students in the lineup, plus one sophomore, and four juniors — yes, no seniors — it’s not hard to think and dream of what could be a special four-year tenure for this group.

Given the tradition of titles at Alexander Central, it was a head shaker for me at last week’s 3A state quarterfinal to learn the Cougars start five freshmen.

Behind the plate is Kirstyn Herman. Around the infield is Ava Chapman at first, Kenzie Church at second and Darcy Childers at third. In left is Anna Jordan.

When asked about the freshmen starters, coach Kylie Hamby was fairly matter-of-fact as to why they are starting. They earned it.