THE PUSH FOR 11: Youthful Cougars in search of another state softball championship

In high school softball in this state, Alexander Central is among the short conversation of what are the elite programs. Ten state titles overall, six in fast-pitch, five since 2009. The Cougars won a state-record 95 games in a row from 2013 to 2015.
As the Cougars make their 12th appearance in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association finals, a look at the starting lineup gives a hint there may be a 13th in years to come. And maybe a 14th. And maybe a 15th.
Nothing in sports is guaranteed, of course, but an observer looking at the five first-year students in the lineup, plus one sophomore, and four juniors — yes, no seniors — it’s not hard to think and dream of what could be a special four-year tenure for this group.
Given the tradition of titles at Alexander Central, it was a head shaker for me at last week’s 3A state quarterfinal to learn the Cougars start five freshmen.
Behind the plate is Kirstyn Herman. Around the infield is Ava Chapman at first, Kenzie Church at second and Darcy Childers at third. In left is Anna Jordan.
When asked about the freshmen starters, coach Kylie Hamby was fairly matter-of-fact as to why they are starting. They earned it.
“I believe you earn your position,” said Hamby, who is in her third year leading the Cougars. “It doesn’t matter what grade you are. If you’re a top player and you’re one of the best, even as a freshman, you’re going to play. They have done a great job this year of hitting the ground running and knowing want to do and coming in prepared, being freshman.”
Hamby is mindful of the older players, which has helped steer the ship through the season and postseason. Junior Faith Carrigan hits third in the order and has thrown three straight shutouts entering today’s contest. Chesney Stikeleather runs the defense in center and leads off for the Cougars. Hamby refers to her as a “leader that everybody looks to, a vocal leader.” Peyton Price is the veteran at short, keeping things in order.
Looking at the season, Alexander Central has continued to grow as a team. The Cougars overpowered much of the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference, but they needed a seventh-inning rally to defeat McDowell at home. They looked overmatched in an 8-1 loss at 4A West finalist South Caldwell. Three weeks later, Alexander Central battled to a 2-1 loss to the same Spartans, then fell to Southern Alamance 4-0 five days later.
In an interview after the first South Caldwell loss, Hamby was adamant that, even in the loss, the tough opponents would serve her team well in the long run.
“Games like this is what we look forward to,” said Hamby back in late March. “These are the games that we want to play. We don’t want to play 15-0 ballgames and blowing people out. We want to play quality teams that prepare us for the playoffs.”
With the lessons learned, the Cougars continue to gain confidence in the postseason. They needed a squeeze bunt in the seventh to walk off a winner against Tuscola in Round 1. After a 3-0 win over Jesse Carson, Stikeleather threw out a runner at the plate in the seventh, then doubled and scored the only run to win another walk-off game against East Rowan. In the West final against North Buncombe, the Cougars struck out 17 times, but found a way to score three in the fourth to win 3-0.
As a coach, Hamby certainly believes in her young squad. And so do the veterans.
“They have stepped up,” said Carrigan after the win over North Buncombe. “I am so proud of them and I feel like they do so well here. They work their butts off, they don’t complain, they’re out here every day working their butts off and I’m so proud of them.”
3A STATE FINAL
ALEXANDER CENTRAL VS. SOUTHERN ALAMANCE
at North Davidson High, Lexington
Tournament Schedule (Best-of-Three Series):
Today: 5 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m., 4 p.m. (if necessary)
TEAM CAPSULES:
WEST NO. 3 ALEXANDER CENTRAL COUGARS (15-3)
HEAD COACH: Kylie Hamby (3rd season, 40-10). Assistant coaches: Daniel Church, Randy Elder, Nikki Stevenson.
EXPECTED STARTERS: Pitcher: Faith Carrigan, Jr.; Catcher: Kirstyn Herman, Fr.; 1B: Ava Chapman Fr.; 2B: Kenzie Church, Fr.; 3B: Darcy Childers, Fr.; SS: Peyton Price Jr.; LF: Anna Jordan, Fr.; CF: Chesney Stikeleather, Jr.; RF: Abby Teague, Jr.; DP: Averie Presnell, So.
RESERVES: Payton Campbell, So.; Kylie Davis, Fr.; Kassie Eldreth, Sr.; Laila Elliott, Fr.; Lyah Hefner, So.; Kara Hinkle, Jr.; Emmalee Huffman, So.; Karen Kerley, Jr.; Kaylin Marlowe, Fr.; Kelsey Moose, So.; Kayla Rector, So.; Taylor Roseman, Fr.; Mikayla Watts, Fr.
PLAYOFF SCHEDULE: 5/4 vs. No. 14 Tuscola (5-4); 5/7 vs. No. 6 Jesse Carson (3-0); vs. No. 15 East Rowan (1-0); 5/11 vs. No. 5 North Buncombe (3-0)
CHAMPIONSHIPS: (slow pitch) 1979, 1991, 1994, 1995, (fast pitch) 1996, 2009, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2018. RUNNER-UP: 2000.
EAST NO. 4 SOUTHERN ALAMANCE PATRIOTS (15-3)
HEAD COACH: Jon Russell (7th season, 130-31). Assistant: Gem Burnette.
EXPECTED STARTERS: Pitcher: Isley Duggins, Sr.; Catcher: Anna Byrd, Jr.; 1B: Nikki Vaughn, Jr.; 2B: Kayla Wilson, Fr.; 3B: Heather Vaughn, So.; SS: Greta Hessenthaler, So.; LF: Shelby Lapoint, Jr.; CF: Brianna Gallagher, Jr.; RF: Hailey Carter, Jr.; DP: Mayci Pickard, Jr.
RESERVES: Emersen Burke, Fr.; Morgan Edmunds, Fr.; Rylee Humble, Fr.; Shaynne Lapoint, So.; Savanna Strickland, Fr.; Abby Sutton, So.; Mallory White, So.
PLAYOFF SCHEDULE: 5/3 vs. No. 13 Cleveland (4-3); 5/5 vs. No. 5 Eastern Alamance (5-4); 5/7 at No. 1 Topsail (5-1); at No. 3 Gray’s Creek (7-2).
CHAMPIONSHIPS: (slow pitch) 1981, 1984, 1990, 1992, 1994; (fast pitch) 1999, 2004. RUNNER-UP: (slow pitch) 1984; (fast pitch) 1998, 1999, 2001, 2002.
OUTLOOK:
Isley Duggins one-hit the Cougars and Southern Alamance pounded out 10 hits for a 4-0 win just over two weeks ago. Heather Vaughn was a pest at the top of the order in that game, with two singles, a walk, two steals and three runs scored. Brianna Gallagher had three hits for the Patriots. Keeping Vaughn off the bases will be a major task for Alexander Central. Duggins fanned 11 and hit a grand slam in the 3A East final earlier this week.
Faith Carrigan has been nearly untouchable of late. Over the last three games, covering 21 innings, the Cougars’ junior has given up nine hits and four walks while striking out 22. Offensively, it’s been a different hero each game. Sophomore Averie Presnell swatted a three-run homer to beat Carson. Chesney Stikeleather had a huge defensive play and then a double to help outlast East Rowan. Ava Chapman had two hits and Carrigan homered in the victory over Tuscola. Kirstyn Herman singled in a run and Kenzie Church reached twice and scored. The Cougars can be overpowered, but they’re not intimidated at the plate.
Both teams sweated out wins during their postseason run. The Cougars had walk-off wins vs. Tuscola and East Rowan, while Southern Alamance edged Cleveland, then went down to the wire against defending 3A champion Eastern Alamance.