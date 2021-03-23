THE MISFORTUNES OF OTHERS: Hibriten takes advantage of Ledford's early mistakes, wins 2-0 to advance to 2A state championship

LENOIR — A nightmare start for one set of Panthers led to a dream come true for the other Panthers in Tuesday night’s North Carolina High School Athletic Association 2A West Regional final of the boys soccer tournament.
Host Hibriten was the beneficiary of two own-goals in the first five minutes and they stood up for a 2-0 win over Ledford.
Hibriten (18-0) advances to this weekend’s 2A state final and will face 2A East champion Croatan (17-0), a 2-0 winner over Richlands. The championships for all four classifications will be held Friday night and all day on Saturday at the WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary. The dates and times for the championship matches had not been set by the NCHSAA at the time of this report.
Top-seeded Hibriten returns to the state final for the second time in the program’s history with the other appearance coming in 1989. Tenth-seeded Croatan will make its first state final appearance after defeating the 16th-seeded Wildcats.
Although the match’s shots-on-goal tally had a slight edge of 5-4 in favor of Hibriten, the home Panthers dominated much of the match against seventh-seeded Ledford (14-2-1). The visitors from Thomasville did not record a shot on goal until the 49th minute and two of the four shots were rollers from longer range that goalkeeper Mack Waters easily picked up. Hibriten also doubled up Ledford in corner kicks 6-3. However, it was the misfortunes of the visitors that ultimately did them in.
In the third minute, a throw-in set up a run by Hibriten along the Ledford end line. A back pass into the air set up a series of Hibriten headers. One by Kevin Rios from about 10 yards out found the head of a Ledford defender, with the ball ricocheting inside the left post for a Hibriten goal.
Two minutes later, Trent Allen’s strong throw-in from the left touchline deep in Ledford territory made it all the way to the box. Trying to defend the play, the ball found the head of a Ledford player and went into the bottom right corner of the net.
“We worked on that play,” explained Hibriten head coach Jim Blanton. “We put it in there and just crashed it in there.”
With Ledford shaken by its early misfortune, Hibriten controlled play much of the first half.
“They kept saying and we could hear them on our side,” Blanton said. “‘It was on two throw-ins, it’s on two throw-ins. They can’t beat us on two throw-ins.’ So, they didn’t forget it. It sat with them and I told our guys that ‘We’re not done pressing.’”
Ledford head coach John Blake admitted that it took a while for his Panthers to get past the horror of the opening five minutes.
“I think mentally it got to us a little bit,” Blake said. “I think our guys got flustered, but then we settled in after about 25-30 minutes in and played pretty well. Their pressure was outstanding and we knew that coming in.”
Hibriten’s pressure led to four shots on goal in the first half, two coming on free kicks just outside the 18-yard box. David Franquiz took both shots with goalkeeper Cooper Reich punching both out of harm’s way.
Hibriten’s best chance to increase the lead came on a penalty kick in the 43rd minute after Gerardo Rodriguez was fouled in the 18-yard box. Franquiz’s shot to the left was knocked away and then a subsequent shot by Simon Hawkins off the rebound was pulled wide left.
“I was glad to see that the strikers for us, they were just relentless,” said Blanton. “They were just running and running and running. They just never stopped. I think our strikers were just a bit better.”
Rios had several runs along the left touchline in the second half that set up scoring chances, but Hibriten was unable to get a crossing pass cleanly into the box for an attacker. Rios slammed a shot of his own off the left post in the 54th minute and later had an open net, which became available with Reich’s attempt to take on a Rios advance left him on the ground at the side on the left side of the 18-yard-box. However, Rios’ wide-angled shot went well to the right.
“I told them at halftime, ‘We can’t just defend for 40 minutes, guys; we still have to attack,” Blanton said. “I felt like we attacked them just enough to keep them from pressing us all the way back.”
Ledford’s first chance to score came in the 37th minute with a free kick to the right of the arc. The kick was headed out before a shot during a secondary attack sailed high. Bryson Sims’ shot in the 80th minute deflected into Waters with what turned out to be the final play of the match.
The shutout was the 14th for Hibriten this season and the third in a row during the playoffs.