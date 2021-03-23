THE MISFORTUNES OF OTHERS: Hibriten takes advantage of Ledford's early mistakes, wins 2-0 to advance to 2A state championship

Hibriten’s pressure led to four shots on goal in the first half, two coming on free kicks just outside the 18-yard box. David Franquiz took both shots with goalkeeper Cooper Reich punching both out of harm’s way.

Hibriten’s best chance to increase the lead came on a penalty kick in the 43rd minute after Gerardo Rodriguez was fouled in the 18-yard box. Franquiz’s shot to the left was knocked away and then a subsequent shot by Simon Hawkins off the rebound was pulled wide left.

“I was glad to see that the strikers for us, they were just relentless,” said Blanton. “They were just running and running and running. They just never stopped. I think our strikers were just a bit better.”

Rios had several runs along the left touchline in the second half that set up scoring chances, but Hibriten was unable to get a crossing pass cleanly into the box for an attacker. Rios slammed a shot of his own off the left post in the 54th minute and later had an open net, which became available with Reich’s attempt to take on a Rios advance left him on the ground at the side on the left side of the 18-yard-box. However, Rios’ wide-angled shot went well to the right.