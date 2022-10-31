The high school boys soccer tournament starts tonight. Here's a look at the local teams competing.

Sixteen teams from the area are scheduled to take the pitch tonight as the North Carolina High School Athletic Association boys soccer tournament gets underway. All four classifications feature a 64-team field with 32 teams in the East and West region.

First round matches at home will be played by Watauga, East Lincoln, Hickory, St. Stephens, Bandys, Newton-Conover and Patton. Winners will advance to Thursday’s second round.

Coaches were invited to comment on their team’s keys for success and submit key players. Stats and players listed were garnered from coaches, MaxPreps, or from accounts of matches during the season.

Here is a sketch of all 14 first-round matches around the area.

SCHEDULE: 1st round: Monday, October 31; 2nd round: Thursday, November 3; 3rd round: Monday, November 7; 4th round: Thursday, November 10; Regional final: Tuesday, November 15; State championships: Friday November 18-Saturday November 19 (site TBA).

4A WEST REGION TOURNAMENT

No. 25 West Cabarrus (13-9) at No. 8 Watauga (11-8-1)

About Watauga (Northwestern 3A/4A Conference champion, 28-34 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Josh Honeycutt

Key players: F: Nathan Bishop, Sr. (7 goals) MF: Keowen Arguello, Jr. (7 goals). GK: Kyle Painter, Jr.

Once 3-8-1 with a rare loss to Alexander Central in conference, the Pioneers rebounded with a win over Hibriten and closed out the season with eight straight wins. A low-scoring team (46 goals), they rely on defense and making their scoring opportunities count. The Pioneers lost in round one last year to Hickory Ridge.

About West Cabarrus (Wildcard qualifier, 1st NCHSAA playoff appearance)

Coach: Demertrius Marlowe

Key players: F: Drew Waller, Jr. (37 goals); MF: Fabian Caceres, Sr. (16 goals, 20 assists) GK: Lucas McMillan, So.

The Wolverines are in the playoffs for the first time in their third varsity season. Waller and Caceres combined for 53 of the team’s 67 goals.

Next up: No. 24 Sun Valley (11-7-3) or No. 9 Hough (14-6-1)

No. 31 South Caldwell (11-5-3) at No. 2 Providence (18-2-1)

About South Caldwell (wildcard qualifier, 0-6 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Rick Pilato

Key players: F: Ricky Flores, Sr. (10 goals); Tristan Mearns, Jr. (8 goals 12 assists). MF: Andrew Pruette, Sr. (12 goals, 8 assists); Caden Pilato, Jr. FB: Zach Gouge, Jr. Spencer Richards, So.

A young team, the Spartans surpassed their combined eight wins from the previous two seasons and could be a team to reckon with in the coming years. A win over a solid Providence team could be a tough one to get, but the young group will gain valuable experience as Pilato seeks to build the program.

Coach’s comments: We will need to be ultra-focused and strong defensively.

About Providence (Southwestern 4A champion, 65-30 NCHSAA playoffs, 3 state titles (1992, 1995, 2000))

Coach: Nicolas Sosa

The Panthers had only a tie to mar their conference season. The losses were by one goal each at both Weddington and Myers Park. Providence has reached at least the Sweet 16 the last seven seasons.

Series history: Providence defeated South Caldwell 3-1 during the first round of the 2021 COVID season playoffs.

Next up: No. 18 Garinger (17-5) or No. 15 Hickory Ridge (13-4-2)

3A WEST REGION TOURNAMENT

No. 30 Montgomery Central (9-9) at No. 3 Hibriten (16-3-3)

About Hibriten (Northwestern 3A bid, NCHSAA playoffs 43-31)

Coach: Jim Blanton

Key players: F: Gerardo Rodriguez, Sr. (28 goals, 17 assists); MF: Johnny Pineda, Jr. (12 goals, 13 assists); Miguel Ayala, Jr. (10 goals); Palmer Tucker, Jr. GK: Kenyan Ferguson, Jr.

The Panthers use speed on the outside to set up the attack, especially with Rodriguez and Ayala. Two of Hibriten’s three losses came to conference champion Watauga. A Jekyll-and-Hyde team, the most impressive win was a 5-1 rout of 2A defending state champion Shelby. However, they also lost at home to West Iredell (6-11-2). They are looking for their seventh first-round win in a row.

Coach’s comments: Our number one goal is to go into the playoffs as healthy as possible. We are getting close, but the flu has hit our school rather hard. We hope by Monday we will have our full complement. We have been focused on defending as a unit and good communication. We are excited about the opportunity to be in the playoffs again this year. We don’t want this opportunity to slip away from us so we are trying to be extremely focused and work on playing loose and free. We feel we have the pieces to compete with any team. We just feel we have to keep progressing and finding anyway we can to win and advance.

About Montgomery Central (wildcard qualifier, 0-3 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Henry Bustle

Key players: Francisco Silva-Pina, Jr. (11 goals); Eder Acevedo-Delgado, Jr. (10 goals).

The Timberwolves enter the playoffs on a 1-6 stretch, though they did keep 3A West No. 1 Asheboro within a 3-1 margin to close out the season. Montgomery Central has made the playoffs in all four varsity seasons but is still looking for its first win.

Next up: No. 19 Fred T. Foard (8-11-3) or No. 14 Pisgah (12-3-3)

No. 29 North Buncombe (8-12-1) at No. 4 East Lincoln (15-4-3)

About East Lincoln (Western Foothills Athletic 3A co-champion, NCHSAA playoffs 24-17)

Coach: Michael Arabie

Key players: F: Jackson Thrap, Sr. (14 goals). MF: Blake Swanson, Sr. (17 goals, 12 assists); Aidan Morrison, Sr. (17 goals); Landon Graden, Sr. (14 goals, 10 assists). GK: Braxton Reeves, Sr.

The Mustangs dealt defending 3A West champion Hickory its only loss in conference play but it was enough to give them the tiebreaker for the WFAC’s No. 1 bid and a high seed. Just 3-3-2 in nonconference play, one loss was to Swansboro and a tie was to Jacksonville, both traditional powers from the Wilmington region. East Lincoln seeks its fifth first-round win in a row.

About North Buncombe (Wildcat qualifier, 7-17 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Wil Maney

Key players: Jesse Cook, Sr. (14 goals, 15 assists). GK: Cajes Pitts, Sr.

Going 3-1-1 to close the season, the Black Hawks likely helped themselves off the bubble with a late-season win over 4A playoff team Asheville and a conference tie against Erwin. Last fall, North Buncombe played in and won its first playoff match since 2016.

Next up: No. 20 East Henderson (10-9-2) or No. 13 South Point (14-4-2)

No. 25 Ashe County (9-10-3) at No. 5 Franklin (13-4-2)

About Ashe County (Wildcard qualifier, 9-14 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Noah Blevins

Key players: F: Dylan Short, Sr. (team’s leading scorer). MF: Montana Lopez, Sr. CB: Kolin Peterman, Sr.

Ashe County scored 81 goals this season, but just 16 during the 10-match conference stretch, and that likely costs the Huskies a higher seed. Going 1-7-2 in the NWC, the Huskies lost four games by one goal to go with the two ties. Returning to the postseason for the first time in three years, they seek their first win since 2015.

Coach’s comments: I believe we can have success in the playoffs if we can get that one big save or big shot. We’ve been in quite a few games that have come down to the last minute and the ball just didn’t bounce our way. Our record doesn’t actually depict how we are. I believe that we can compete with just about everyone out there. Montana Lopez is our center mid and is the engine that makes us go. Kolin Peterman is the stopper. Everything that comes his way he stops and is a very important piece for our backline.

About Franklin (Mountain 7 3A champion, 11-16 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Matt Kolodzik

Key players: F: Noel Rivera-Villa, Sr. (29 goals); MF: Ulises Padron-Perez, Jr. (11 goals, 13 assists). GK: Luke Van Hook, Sr.

After a 1-2 start, the Panthers went 12-2-2 the rest of the way. Rivera-Villa and Padron-Perez have 40 of the team’s 63 goals this season. Franklin picked up its first playoff win in six seasons last fall.

Next up: No. 22 North Lincoln (9-10-2) or No. 12 St. Stephens (13-4-1)

No. 25 West Iredell (6-11-2) at No. 8 Atkins (12-10)

About West Iredell (Wildcard qualifier, 15-9 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Mataus Diaz

Key players: Taylor Gregory, Sr. (5 goals, 5 assists); Josue Rodriguez, Jr. (5 goals). GK: Isaac Bunton, Jr.

With just three seniors, this young team could have more to offer in coming years. The Warriors struggled to score, putting just 23 on net, but nine of those came in back-to-back wins over playoff teams Hibriten and South Caldwell. They also earned ties with St. Stephens and Foard and shut out North Lincoln to end the regular season. An upset is not a surprise here. This is their first playoff match since reaching the Sweet 16 in 2019.

About Atkins (Mid-State 3A champion, 3-12 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: James Williams

Key players: F: Zechariah Duke-Graves, So. (26 goals, 7 assists). GK: Edy Rojas, Sr.

The 5-6 forward did much of the work for the Camels, scoring 26 of the 56 goals, on a team that had just 28 assists. Atkins won 11 of the last 12 to wrap up the conference title. The Camels have lost four-straight first-round games since 2016, including a home loss to Enka last fall.

Next up: No. 24 South Rowan (14-7-1) or No. 9 Central Academy (8-13-1)

No. 23 Smoky Mountain (6-8-5) at No. 10 Hickory (16-2-3)

About Hickory (Western Foothills Athletic 3A co-champion, 72-37 NCHSAA playoffs, 1 state title (2001))

Coach: Brian Jillings

Key Players: F: Orlando Almanza, Sr. F/MF: Ben Howard, Sr. CB: Alex Annas, Sr.

Coach’s comments: The key for our success is goal scoring by committee rather than relying on one or two players. To have a team commitment to defending and have intensity both with and without the ball. Also, to play with composure and tactical discipline. Stay the course. Annas is an absolute rock for us in the back. Howard can be a threat every time he gets possession. Almanza is a workhorse with a tremendous soccer IQ and touch around the net.

About Smoky Mountain (Wildcard qualifier, 10-24 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Emory Rhoads

Key players: MF: Ben Matthews, Sr. (10 goals, 6 assists). GK: Nathan Porter, Sr.

Low-scoring matches are the norm for the Mustangs, who have reached three goals in a match three times and allowed more than three goals thrice. Along with the five ties, 10 other matches have come down to one goal. Smoky Mountain has lost in the first round the last two seasons but took No. 1 Hibriten to overtime in the spring 2021 season. East Lincoln eliminated the Mustangs last fall.

Next up: No. 26 Erwin (11-10-1) or No. 7 Enka (10-8-3)

No. 22 North Iredell (10-11) at No. 11 Ledford (14-5-3)

About North Iredell (Wildcard qualifier, 2-15 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Tyler Carter

Key players: Garrett Chase, Jr.; Jerick Moreno, Sr. Williams Bush, Sr.; Noah Wittenmyer, Sr.

As the only team to beat East Lincoln in conference this season, the Raiders could provide a dangerous outing against an unaware team. They lost 1-0 to Concord—last season’s 3A West finalist – and have non-conference wins over playoff teams such as Watauga (NWC champion) and Carson. They picked up their second postseason win last fall at Asheboro.

Coach’s comments: We have been able to be dangerous in the attacking third most games this year but have not finished well. We’ve got to finish our chances on goal. Chase is our leading scorer. … We rely heavily on his speed and aggression. Moreno is our most talented midfielder with the ball at his feet and he creates many of our goal scoring chances. Bush and Wittenmyer are our two best defenders that have kept us in many tough games this year.

About Ledford (Mid-Piedmont 3A runner-up, 25-24 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: John Blake

Key players: Camden Way, Sr. (21 goals); Adrian Luna, Sr. (12 goals, 9 assists). GK: Cooper Reich, Sr.

A scoreless tie last Monday against No. 1 Asheboro cost the Panthers a chance at a co-championship and a possible higher seed. After a 4-0 loss to Asheboro in the first meeting, Ledford went 5-0-1 down the stretch. A 2A West finalist in the spring 2021 season, Ledford has won three first-round matches in a row.

Next up: No. 27 Oak Grove (8-12-2) or No. 6 Concord (19-1-3)

No. 22 North Lincoln (9-10-2) at No. 12 St. Stephens (13-4-1)

About St. Stephens (Wildcard qualifier 14-20 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Fernando Munoz

Key players: MF Eliseo Coronado, Sr.; Isaac Zavala, Jr.; Carter Bonini, Sr. GK: Kavyn Cardona, Sr.

Went 0-4 during the nonconference slate. All four losses were to co-conference champions East Lincoln and Hickory. The losses to Hickory were by one goal each. Last fall, the Indians won a first-round match for the first time in eight seasons.

About North Lincoln (Wildcard qualifier, 4-7 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Ellen Caldwell

Key players: Lawson Hare, Sr. (9 goals); Quinton Cook, Sr. (6 goals); Jonathan Ireland, Sr. (7 assists)

The Knights are a team that could play the big boys of the league tough — one goal losses to both Hickory and East Lincoln, two to St. Stephens — but the ability to find a reliable scorer perhaps kept them from accomplishing more. No one player cleared double digits in goals or assists and the team scored more than three goals in a game only twice.

Series history: St. Stephens has won all six meetings against the Knights since 2010, including all four in the current WFAC configuration. However, the last three matches have come down to one goal.

Next up: No. 25 Ashe County (9-10-3) or No. 5 Franklin (13-4-2)

No. 19 Fred T. Foard (8-11-3) at No. 14 Pisgah (12-3-3)

About Foard (Wildcard qualifier, 22-17 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Scottie Goforth

Once in the mix at the top of the Western Foothills standings, the Tigers have gone cold. They went scoreless in six straight with an 0-5-1 mark in that stretch. Foard has scored 29 goals this season, so it relies on the defense to keep the game close.

Coach’s comments: We’ve been hit by a lot — flu, injuries. Main key is getting everyone back healthy. We were playing pretty well prior to the bottom falling out.

About Pisgah (Mountain 7 3A runner-up, 0-1 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Roddy Alt

Key players: Andrew Hardin, So. (15 goals); Carlos Hinojosa, Jr (8 goals). GK: Dominick Messer, So.

Having won no more than six matches in the decade of the ’10s, the Bears will make their first playoff appearance since 2004 and only the second in the program’s history. Hardin has 15 of the team’s 48 goals with the squad allowing only 16 this season. They have eight shutouts this season and have allowed more than two goals once.

Next up: No. 30 Montgomery Central (9-9) or No. 3 Hibriten (16-3-3)

2A WEST REGION TOURNAMENT

No. 28 Morehead (9-6-3) at No. 5 Newton-Conover (16-3-1), 6 p.m.

About Newton-Conover (Catawba Valley Athletic 2A champion, 47-17 NCHSAA playoffs, 3 state titles (2007, 2014, 2017))

Coach: Carlos Arias

Key players: F: Jesus “Chucho” Mejia, Jr. (28 goals, 9 assists); Brayan Maldonado Guzman. Sr. (13 goals, 21 assists). MF: Jared Deniz, So. (15 goals, 3 assists); Christian Garcia. Sr. (5 goals, 7 assists). D: Diego Almaraz Sr. (3 goals, 2 assists).

With his speed and ball handling ability, Mejia has the ability to take over a game. Along with Mejia, Newton-Conover can pound the nets with skilled players and finished the regular season with 95 goals. A tie with defending 2A champs Shelby and a win over Foard set the tone for the season, as the Red Devils swept the CVAC.

Coach’s comments: The key for our team’s success is to continue to play team ball. Press the opposition and have them make mistakes.

About Morehead (Wildcard qualifier, 1-15 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Callie Chilton

Key players: F: Jonathan Lopez, Sr. (27 goals); Collin Tiano, Sr. (10 goals, 9 assists). GK: Alex Paez-Rubio, Sr.

The offense for the Panthers runs through Lopez, who has 27 of the team’s 56 goals this season. They can be porous on defense, as their 54 goals allowed attests. Thirty of those came in the four losses against conference top dogs North Forsyth and McMichael. This is Morehead’s first playoff appearance since 2015 and it has one win in 15 tries.

Next up: No. 21 Brevard (9-8-2) or No. 12 Trinity (15-4-2)

No. 19 Wilkes Central (10-6-3) at Bandys (17-3)

About Bandys (Catawba Valley Athletic 2A runner-up, 0-11 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Ric Lester

Key players: Jacob Bandel; Kage Hefner; Josh Ramirez; CJ Scronce.

When they’re humming along well, the Trojans can score at will. Among their 109 goals, they hit the 9-goal mercy rule seven times and scored seven and eight goals one time each. With one of their better regular seasons in the books, Bandys now seeks its first win in 12 tries in the postseason. Last fall, they dropped a first-round match at Monroe.

About Wilkes Central (Wildcard qualifier, 21-26 NCHSAA playoffs, 1 state title (2005))

Coach: Matt Matthews

The Eagles ended the regular season unbeaten in their last five matches. Among area teams from this region they played this season, the Eagles forged ties with Hibriten and South Caldwell, but were blown out by Newton-Conover 5-1. Wilkes Central put a scare into No. 2 Lincolnton last fall before falling in the first round 2-0. They have just one postseason win since 2015.

Next up: No. 30 West Stokes (7-12-2) or No. 3 Forbush (18-1-2)

No. 18 West Caldwell (10-6-3) at No. 15 Patton (16-4-1)

About West Caldwell (Wildcard qualifier, 10-14 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Thomas Clark

Key players: F: Jace Bumgarner, Sr (15 goals, 7 assists). MF: Jayco Castro, Sr (14 goals, 16 assists). D: Rakeem Smith, Jr.

The Warriors enter the postseason with four wins in a row and six out of the last seven matches, including a win over Bandys. They also own a win against Watauga this season. West Caldwell seeks its first playoff win since 2019, after dropping last year’s first-round match at Owen.

Coach’s comments: We are still a young team, so playing with maturity for 80 minutes is our number one goal in every game. If we can do this, and avoid mental errors, then we have the opportunity to be successful. When our midfield controls tempo and moves the ball, we have dynamic scorers to finish. Jace Bumgarner gets in the right positions to put the ball in the back of the net. Jayco is our transition guy. We rely on him to move the ball from our defending third into our attacking third. Rakeem is the unofficial leader of our team and keeps the defense in its shape.

About Patton (Mountain Foothills 7 2A runner-up, 10-12 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Keith Scott

Key players: F: Collin Callahan. MF: Xavier Bernabe, GK: Isai Jimenez Luna,

Coach’s comments: The key for our success is getting everyone back and healthy first, and then we will try to maintain possession, and be patient with our build up and look for opportunities.

The Panthers approached the end of the first half with a chance to take the conference lead in a home match with Hendersonville. Having lost 2-1, Patton then had a strange loss to Polk County, which effectively ended its chances in at least sharing the league title. Patton has allowed 20 goals with 11 shutouts this season. East Davidson eliminated them in the first round last fall. Patton is looking for its first playoff win since 2018.

Series history: Patton has won the last three matchups, including a 4-0 shutout back in August.

Next up: No. 31 Monroe (9-10-3) or No. 2 Wheatmore (18-0-4)

No. 27 Lincolnton (10-11-1) at No. 6 North Forsyth (15-5-2)

About Lincolnton (Wildcard qualifier, 20-18 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Brad Bagan

Key players: F: Aaron Lail, Jr. (22 goals); MF: Luis Torres, Fr. (16 goals); Santiago Vargas, Sr. (13 assists). GK: Max Norman, Jr.

With heavy losses from last season’s 2A West finals team, the Wolves started the season 0-4-1 and outscored 36-7. They took lumps occasionally during the season, but Lincolnton enters the postseason on a five-match winning streak that includes two shutouts.

About North Forsyth (Mid-State 2A champion, 18-21 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Dan Proctor

The Vikings marauded the opponents to a margin of 111-31 this season, with 17 of those allowed goals coming in the first six matches of the season. Overall, North Forsyth has scored seven or more goals in eight matches and posted seven shutouts. They have been eliminated by Shelby the last three seasons, with last year’s defeat coming in the second round.

Next up: No. 23 West Stanly (14-6-1) or No. 10 Owen (16-2-1)