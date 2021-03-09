THE GREAT ESCAPE: Hibriten hangs on in face of Foard’s furious rally to win soccer crown

LENOIR — Mix in two fierce, local rivals who are both highly state-ranked with only one loss between them, throw in a conference crown in the balance and the outcome is likely what was seen on the Hibriten soccer field Monday night. The Hibriten and Fred T. Foard boys teams battled, scratched, kicked and clawed with every last bit of energy they could muster before the Panthers emerged 5-4 winners.

“It’s a battle every single time we step on the field with Foard. It’s never an easy match,” said Hibriten coach Jim Blanton, lamenting the fact the Foard will be in a different conference next season. “You’re never just going to beat them. It’s always close, it’s always tight, it’s always physical. It’s always up and down.”

The victory kept the Panthers unbeaten at 13-0 and secured for them an outright Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference title. Although Hibriten never trailed and led the hotly contested scrum by as much as 5-1 with less than 15 minutes to play, the outcome was in doubt until the final moments thanks to a Tigers rally that was marked by immeasurable tenacity and temerity, and was as unfathomable as it was unforgettable.

“Tremendous effort from our players tonight in terms of just absolute heart,” said Foard coach Scott Goforth. “That’s what this game usually comes down to.”