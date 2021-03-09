THE GREAT ESCAPE: Hibriten hangs on in face of Foard’s furious rally to win soccer crown

LENOIR — Mix in two fierce, local rivals who are both highly state-ranked with only one loss between them, throw in a conference crown in the balance and the outcome is likely what was seen on the Hibriten soccer field Monday night. The Hibriten and Fred T. Foard boys teams battled, scratched, kicked and clawed with every last bit of energy they could muster before the Panthers emerged 5-4 winners.
“It’s a battle every single time we step on the field with Foard. It’s never an easy match,” said Hibriten coach Jim Blanton, lamenting the fact the Foard will be in a different conference next season. “You’re never just going to beat them. It’s always close, it’s always tight, it’s always physical. It’s always up and down.”
The victory kept the Panthers unbeaten at 13-0 and secured for them an outright Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference title. Although Hibriten never trailed and led the hotly contested scrum by as much as 5-1 with less than 15 minutes to play, the outcome was in doubt until the final moments thanks to a Tigers rally that was marked by immeasurable tenacity and temerity, and was as unfathomable as it was unforgettable.
“Tremendous effort from our players tonight in terms of just absolute heart,” said Foard coach Scott Goforth. “That’s what this game usually comes down to.”
The Tigers had given the Panthers their only true test of the season in an earlier 3-1 Hibriten victory at Foard. That goal was the only one surrendered by the Panthers all season long going into Monday’s match. It was also the lone loss of the year for the Tigers, ranked 15th in 2A compared to the Panthers’ third-place state rank.
It took until the 24th minute for either team to score on Monday. Kevin Rivera-Rios, in spite of a tight angle on the left side of the goal, gave Hibriten a 1-0 lead. Seventy-seven seconds later, David Franquiz made it a 2-0 Panthers advantage when he took control of a rebound off the crossbar and booted it home.
But the Tigers, as they would all night, found a way to close the gap when Irvin Martinez-Villa smashed one in before intermission from 20 yards out to cut the Panthers’ lead in half.
The score stayed that way well into the second half, although Foard missed a golden opportunity to knot the score due to some heads-up play by a Panthers defender. A long shot by the Tigers popped through Mack Waters’ hands in the Hibriten goal and appeared headed for the nets until a Hibriten player raced in and deflected it away.
That hustle play suddenly gave Hibriten momentum and the Panthers responded with three straight goals. The first was by Gerardo Rodriguez. Then Franquiz notched his second goal off a corner kick to make it 4-1. Finally, Rodriguez appeared to seal the win for Hibriten with 14:14 remaining when he used an opening right in front of the net to score his second goal of the half to make it 5-1.
That’s when the match, which featured three yellow cards and another lengthy delay when play got heated, got interesting.
“I told my boys, ‘Don’t rest on any lead because no lead is safe.’ And they showed us it’s not,” said Blanton. “We were kind of lucky to survive that onslaught there at the end.”
While the Foard attack hadn’t necessarily been dormant, it certainly began to pick up intensity and purpose with hopes fading for a shot at a shared conference crown.
Carlos Erazo-Rojo gave the comeback its first boost off a carom shot from a corner kick barely a minute after the second Rodriguez goal. Then two minutes later Jordan Del Pilar found himself with an open look 15 yards in front of the net and blew it into the net to cut the Hibriten lead to 5-3.
“We panicked a little bit. Some strange things happened,” Blanton said with a relieved chuckle. “I just don’t know how to explain, some of it I can’t explain away. Most of it, though, they (Tigers) got no quit, they just got no quit. If we ever had a rival, it’s Fred T. Foard.”
Perhaps the strangest thing to happen all night came with 3:53 remaining. Another Tigers missile bounced off the hands of Waters in the Hibriten goal. The ball almost stopped in midair where it was headed by one Foard attacker and then a second time by Martinez-Villa into to net to make it a 5-4 score.
“It was absolutely heart. They didn’t quit,” said Goforth about his attack force. “Even down 5-1 they continued to get themselves back in the game. That’s amazing heart and willingness to not just settle and strive for more.”
Even in the waning minutes the Tigers were able to get looks at match-tying opportunities. However, those shots failed to hit the mark.
“They’re just a much higher quality team and that’s not a knock on those teams. They’re just a step ahead,” Blanton said when asked about what Foard had done differently on offense than other teams the Panthers faced. “They really are and they’re well coached. They’re efficient at moving the ball.”
Both teams wrap up their regular seasons this week before turning their attention to the 2A state playoffs. Hibriten plays at home against Draughn on Wednesday. Foard, now 10-2, plays West Caldwell at home on Wednesday before visiting those same Warriors on Thursday.