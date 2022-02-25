Team Hickory Basketball Club holding high school tryouts

Team Hickory Basketball Club is holding tryouts for ninth through 11th graders on Sunday at Hickory Christian Academy and Murray Sports Complex in Conover. Tryouts for boys will take place at Hickory Christian Academy, while tryouts for girls will be held at Murray Sports Complex.

For more information about Team Hickory, which was established in 2018, visit www.teamhickory.org. Same-day registration is available and registration is required in order to try out, but plan to show up at least 15 minutes early if you don’t register ahead of time.

Here is a look at the schedule for Sunday’s tryouts (additional tryouts are also scheduled for March 6):

NINTH GRADE (15-AND-UNDER) BOYS

1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Hickory Christian Academy

10TH GRADE (16-AND-UNDER) BOYS

5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Hickory Christian Academy

11TH GRADE (17-AND-UNDER) BOYS

3:15 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. at Hickory Christian Academy

NINTH GRADE (15-AND-UNDER) GIRLS