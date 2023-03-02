CATAWBA — Wednesday night’s game was only the second of the season for the St. Stephens baseball team, but the Indians certainly look primed for another strong year. Following a seven-run home win over Bunker Hill on Tuesday, St. Stephens hit the road for the first time and came away with a 13-0, five-inning victory over Bandys at One River Stadium.

St. Stephens improved to 2-0 behind four shutout innings from starting pitcher James Tate, who picked up the win after allowing three hits with 10 strikeouts, two walks and a hit batsman. Jacob Osborne pitched the final inning for the Indians, hitting a batter and issuing a walk with one out before ending the game with a groundout and a strikeout.

The Indians also pounded out 12 hits, with Tate and Will Everett registering three apiece, Justin Skewes finishing with two and Peyton Young, Chip Hendren, Omar Cruz and Landon Harris each tallying one. Additionally, the Bandys defense committed seven errors to aid St. Stephens’ cause as the Trojans fell to 0-2 this spring.

“The thing about James Tate is you know what you’re gonna get from him,” St. Stephens coach Jimmy Bowman said. “He goes out there and competes every day, and we knew … if we came out and hit behind him, made plays, that he would give us a chance on the mound.”

After Tate walked to begin the top of the first inning, he was replaced on the base paths by courtesy runner Logan Laws, who stole two bases and scored on a throwing error. Later in the frame, Young scored on Hendren’s sacrifice fly to center after walking and stealing two bases of his own.

Trailing 2-0 before its first at-bat, Bandys seemed poise to strike back in the bottom half of the opening inning, which began with a double from Dominic Robinson before Cade Spencer was hit by a pitch and Alex Robinson walked to load the bases. However, Tate struck out three consecutive batters to end the threat and the Trojans only notched two more hits in the contest — one on a bunt single from Alex Robinson with one out in the third and the other on a two-out single from Jacob Loftin in the fourth.

Following a scoreless second inning, St. Stephens added four runs in the third. Cruz, Everett and Tate recorded RBI singles, while a fielding error accounted for the Indians’ remaining run.

The Indians made it 7-0 in the fourth on an RBI single from Skewes, then exploded for six runs in the fifth. A throwing error plated Everett with St. Stephens’ eighth run, while an RBI single from Tate and a two-run single from Skewes pushed the lead to 11-0 before Young crossed the plate on a double play and an infield single from Everett scored Cruz with the game’s final run.

“The main thing is coming in and competing every pitch and not giving up at-bats just because of a call here, a call there,” said Bowman of his team’s approach at the plate. “I thought throughout the lineup we competed, we made it hard for their pitcher, and we got people on base and were able to do what we do and move runners.”

Starter Easton Ledford took the loss for Bandys following 2 2/3 innings of six-run (three earned), five-hit ball with three strikeouts, three walks and a hit batsman. Mitchell Whelchel pitched 1 1/3 innings for the Trojans, while Scotty Miley recorded the final three outs.

“I tell you, this group, they come and they compete,” said Bowman of the team he has this year. “They know the run we went on the last couple years and they want to experience that for themselves.

“We knew coming into Bandys this was gonna be a tough test for us,” he added. “We knew they were highly ranked and rightfully so, they’ve got arms and they’ve got guys at the top of that order that can just mash the ball, so we knew it was gonna be a tough place to play. But just like we told them, ‘Come in, worry about our dugout, make sure we do what we do and control what we can.’”

St. Stephens visits Alexander Central tonight before hosting South Iredell next Wednesday, while Bandys travels to North Gaston on Friday.

ST. STEPHENS 13, BANDYS 0 (5 INNINGS)

St. Stephens;204;16;—;13;12;0

Bandys;000;00;—;0;3;7

WP: James Tate (1-0)

LP: Easton Ledford (0-1)