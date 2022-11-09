TAKING CARE OF BUSINESS: Red Tornadoes shut out Hibriten 4-0, advance to 3A West championship

LENOIR — The Hickory and Hibriten boys soccer teams played to a 2-2 tie in the first match of this season. But it was a different result on Wednesday night in the fourth round of the 3A state playoffs. The Red Tornadoes completely dominated play on both sides of the midfield stripe from the opening kickoff in a 4-0 win over the Panthers.

“Hibriten is a good team,” said Hickory coach Brian Jillings. “Our guys just rose to the challenge.”

It marked the 12th shutout of the season for the Red Tornadoes and third of the postseason.

Panthers coach Jim Blanton conceded Hickory brought more to the pitch than Hibriten was able to match on Wednesday.

“They stymied us pretty well, and their offense is pretty dang good and solid,” Blanton said. “They had a good game plan for us.”

The victory improved Hickory’s record to 20-2-3 this season. The Red Tornadoes, the No. 10 seed in the tournament but ranked first in the 3A West according to MaxPreps.com, will face either top-seeded Asheboro (22-1-1) or fourth-seeded East Lincoln (18-4-3) — the latter of whom Hickory has faced twice this season, coming away with a 2-2 tie and a 3-1 loss — in the 3A West championship on Tuesday.

The third-seeded Panthers end their season with a record of 19-4-3.

Early on, Hickory had a clear offensive advantage and scored on the contest's first shot on goal in the third minute. Justin Ortiz took a corner kick from the left side. Although Hibriten was able to deny the Red Tornadoes a shot off the play, Hickory made the Panthers pay dearly for failing to clear the ball cleanly.

Cesar Rangel ran down a loose ball on the right side and placed the ball out of reach of Hibriten goalkeeper Kenyen Ferguson.

Rangel also scored in the 25th minute. He took a pass from Ben Howard while breaking free toward the net and went up and over the outstretched hand of the Hibriten keeper from about 20 yards out.

“Senior leadership, you know,” Jillings said with a wide smile. “Two huge goals and they just took the pressure off.”

Although Hickory only outshot Hibriten 7-4 in the first half, it was the was quality of shots taken by the Red Tornadoes that stood out in stark contrast.

With a 2-0 lead, one might have expected the Red Tornadoes to roll up the offense and simply play keep away for the remaining 40 minutes of play. Instead, Hickory continued to maintain the pressure on the Hibriten defense.

“That early goal kind of got us down a little bit,” said Blanton. “They probably had a little bit more firepower than what we did.”

The Tornadoes put the game on ice in the contest’s 53rd minute when Howard scored from in front of the net to make the score 3-0.

Jillings was quick to share the credit for his squad’s efficiency with its play in the midfield.

“Our three center-mids just controlled the midfield. They kept the ball moving and let our offense go to work,” Jillings said. “David (Escobedo) has been fantastic all year. I just don’t want to take him off the field.”

The Red Tornadoes kept the pressure turned up and in the 74th minute it paid off with another goal.

Using some nifty ball handling, Brandon Garcia freed himself on the right side and delivered the final goal of the night.

“We’ve played above where I think most people thought we would all year, graduating what we graduated last year. I don’t think anybody would have had us here,” said Blanton of the Panthers. “I was proud of them for getting here. I mean I would have loved to have won the game, but we were a little bit outmatched tonight.”

For the match, Hickory outshot Hibriten 16-7. The Red Tornadoes' keeper, Conner Mejia, recorded four saves. Meanwhile, Hibriten keepers combined for six saves.

Hickory will be on the road for the next round regardless of the Red Tornadoes’ opponent. The Asheboro-East Lincoln contest is scheduled for Thursday.

Note: Wednesday's win was Hickory's first at Hibriten since a 2-1 triumph on Sept. 21, 2016. The teams tied 1-1 at Hibriten in the 2018 season opener, while the Panthers won 2-0 in 2021.