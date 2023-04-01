NEWTON — Josh Swink pitched five no-hit innings en route to a complete-game shutout, Sean Jenkins went 3-for-3 with a solo home run and Owen Flynn made a huge defensive play to help the Fred T. Foard baseball team hand visiting Hickory its first loss of the season on Friday night. The Tigers won by a 3-0 final to forge a tie with the Red Tornadoes at the top of the Western Foothills 3A Conference standings, where both teams are 5-1.

Foard moved to 8-1 overall after receiving a homer, a double and a single from Jenkins, while Stewart Simmons, Jordan Brannock, Kylan Bolick and Blake Powell each finished with one hit. On the other side, Hickory dropped to 10-1 after being limited to two hits — a sixth-inning single from Will Prince and a seventh-inning double from Dean Hall.

“We played like two games in the first two weeks of the season, so our bats were slow getting started,” Foard coach Channon Vogel said of his team, which had several nonconference rainouts early in the season. “Our pitching and defense has been there all year, but our bats are now starting to take off a little bit. We’ve got a small team, we’ve got 10 varsity players and we float some JVs up to help us out a little bit, but just I think that was the biggest thing is we kind of had a slow grind to get going and then once we got going we’re gonna roll.

“Hickory’s a really, really good team; this is a really tough conference,” he added of the Western Foothills 3A, which has four teams in the top 10 of MaxPreps.com’s 3A West rankings. “... This was a big win, we know that, but this is a long conference (season). We’ve got one more against Saint (Stephens), who’s really, really good, to finish out the first round, and then we’ve got to go through it again. We realize what we’ve got to go, so it’s gonna be a fun season.”

Both teams went down in order in the opening inning before Hall walked to begin the top of the second. However, Swink struck out the next three Hickory batters to bring Foard back to the plate, and Jenkins jumped on the first pitch he saw for a leadoff homer to left. Simmons added a one-out single, but Red Tornadoes starter Matthew Lefevers retired the next two hitters on a groundout and a strikeout to keep the deficit at 1-0.

“It was great,” said Swink of Jenkins’ homer. “I love pitching with the lead. I was more comfortable on the mound and it was just great pitching with a lead.”

Swink continued to cruise until the sixth, when Prince broke up his no-hit bid with a leadoff single into the right-field gap. Nevertheless, Flynn tracked the ball down in right field and fired it to second base, where Prince was tagged out trying to stretch his hit into a double.

“That was big,” said Swink of Flynn’s throw. “It’s nice to pitch when you know you’ve got a good defense behind you that can make plays like that.”

A throwing error allowed Hickory's Izaiah Littlejohn to make it to second with one out, and he advanced to third on a dropped third strike moments later. However, Swink got Henry Stewart to fly out to right as the Tigers maintained their 1-0 lead.

Foard added some insurance in the bottom of the sixth, with Bolick reaching on a one-out single through the left side before Jenkins singled, advanced to second on the throw to third and moved to third on a throwing error that allowed Bolick to cross the plate. Powell followed with an RBI double before Hall replaced Lefevers on the mound and struck out the only two batters he faced.

Hall also registered a one-out double in the seventh, but a soft lineout to short and Swink’s 13th strikeout of the night capped an 87-pitch gem by Foard’s senior left-hander, who signed his national letter of intent in November to play at Liberty University after graduation. Swink didn’t walk a batter after the leadoff base on balls to Hall in the second.

“I knew early he was on,” said Vogel of Swink. “His breaking ball was biting hard, his fastball had good velocity on it, he was mixing well, keeping them off-balance. I didn’t realize he had a no-hitter until the fifth. I knew he was pitching well and then we gave up a few hits late, but our defense really came through for him.

“... I can’t say enough about him and the catcher, Blake, out there blocking those sliders in the dirt and then throwing three or four runners out after the strikeout,” he continued. “But Swink is a Liberty commit for a reason. He knows how to pitch and just does a great job out there.”

Despite the loss, Lefevers had a strong outing for Hickory, tossing 5 1/3 innings of three-run, seven-hit ball with four strikeouts and no walks. He was hurt by the error committed behind him in the sixth inning, which allowed the second run to score.

“We battled at-bat after at-bat and just didn’t get some breaks,” Hickory coach David Craft said. “Both pitchers threw really well, both were dominant. We just came out on the losing end today and we’ll keep working to get better.”

Foard visits St. Stephens on Tuesday, hosts nonconference Lincoln Charter on Wednesday and travels to North Iredell on Thursday. Meanwhile, Hickory will look to get back in the win column when it visits nonconference Bunker Hill on Monday before continuing Western Foothills 3A play with a road game against Statesville on Tuesday and a home contest against East Lincoln on Thursday.

FRED T. FOARD 3, HICKORY 0

Hickory;000;000;0;—0;2;1

Fred T. Foard;010;002;X;—3;7;1

WP: Josh Swink

LP: Matthew Lefevers