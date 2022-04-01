Swink, Tigers defeat Indians in pitchers' duel

NEWTON — It may have been April 1, but Fred T. Foard pitcher Josh Swink wasn’t fooling around Friday night. The Tigers’ southpaw matched St. Stephens ace Julien Peissel in an old-fashioned pitchers’ duel.

The Western Foothills 3A Conference is all tied up at the midway point of the schedule after Swink and the Tigers pulled out a sterling 2-1 win over the Indians, who entered the night unbeaten in league play.

“We got a couple of breaks that didn’t go our way, then we got a couple of breaks that went our way in the end. That’s just how it works out,” said Fred T. Foard coach Channon Vogel. “I’m proud of these guys. They battled the whole night; they were in the game the whole time. The energy level was great. Just can’t say enough about the win.”

Neither coach could heap enough praise on Swink. Needing only 99 pitches to go all seven innings, 63 of which were strikes, the left-hander allowed just three hits, struck out 13, walked two and hit a batter.

“Hats off to the pitcher. The lefty really came out and dealt. He competed in the zone. He made us put it in play,” St. Stephens coach Jimmy Bowman said of Swink. “We couldn’t answer the bell. He really did a good job.”

Vogel was even more effusive in his assessment of Swink’s outing.

“You can’t say enough about him. He had all three pitches going tonight and we just kept mixing them. I don’t think we threw two fastballs in a row, maybe once all night,” Vogel said. “Fastball, slider and changeup — all three of them were working real well. He just threw a heck of a game tonight against a very good team.”

Both Swink and Peissel dominated opposing hitters through four scoreless innings. The rare occasions either team threatened, both hurlers and their defenses delivered to keep home plate pristine.

That is, until the fifth inning.

Josh Barkley led off the Indians’ half of the fifth with a towering fly ball to the base of the fence in center field for a double. Malaki Kruger took over Barkley’s position on the base paths. Vogel twice brought in a fifth infielder to thwart any attempt by St. Stephens to bunt Kruger to third. Swink fanned two batters, but on the first of those strikeouts catcher Blake Powell had to throw to first to record the out and that allowed Kruger to advance to third.

Elec Marvin then delivered a two-out single through the right side to plate the game’s first run. It was Marvin’s second hit of the night.

Although James Tate followed up by being hit by a pitch, Swink regrouped and not only got out of the inning with anther strikeout but went on to retire the last seven St. Stephens hitters he faced. Five of those were on strikes including the final four outs of the game.

“We’ve got to get back-to-back hits. We’ve got to string some hits together,” Bowman said. “The boys know that. We’re going to get better. But again, hats off to their pitcher.”

Down 1-0, Foard responded in the bottom half of the frame. Leadoff batter Hayden Tabor literally got the ball rolling for the Tigers by beating out a ground ball to second. He was sacrificed to second by Connor Peschel and the Indians responded by intentionally walking Braxton Tramel.

Although Peissel got the second out of the inning on a strikeout, the Tigers executed a double steal on the third strike to move up both runners.

“I wanted to move those guys into scoring position. My goal was to get the guy to third with one out,” Vogel explained. “Then you’ve got a whole lot of ways they can score.”

What followed were two pitches that eluded the Indians catcher and allowed both Tigers to score and give Swink a 2-1 lead to work with.

It was enough as he never allowed the Indians to get a ball out of the infield in their final two at-bats.

“That was so much fun. My curveball was just working tonight, and I got that first-pitch strike I’ve been struggling with. Good team effort,” Swink said. “I was just so excited. I knew we had a chance. It’s a relief pitching with runs on the board, and we got a lead. It felt good.”

Peissel was as impressive as his counterpart. Although he took the loss, the Indians pitcher went the distance while allowing just four hits and striking out 14 over six innings. One of the three walks he issued was intentional and he hit one batter.

“It was a tough game. Any time you play Fred T. Foard you know you’re in a battle,” said Bowman. “Coach Vogel does a good job with his group.”

Hits were scarce for both teams. Tramel and Kylan Bolick each had doubles for Foard. The other two hits for the Tigers were infield singles by Swink and Tabor.

Besides Barkley’s two-bagger for the Indians, Marvin had a pair of base hits.

Both the Indians and Tigers are now 6-1 in conference play. St. Stephens is 10-2 overall and Foard is 8-2.

“This was huge. If you didn’t win here, you were two games back starting the second round,” Vogel said. “With seven games left, that’s a tough, tough battle.”

Bowman was also pointing his team toward the second half of the league slate.

“There’re still some good things about it. We play a really tough schedule. Obviously, our conference is, in my opinion, one of the toughest in the state with the top four teams,” Bowman said. “It’s a really tough conference. Anybody can beat anybody.”

St. Stephens hosts West Iredell on Monday, while Foard entertains North Iredell on Tuesday.

St. Stephens;000;010;0;–;1;3;1

Fred T. Foard;000;020;X;–;2;4;0

WP: Josh Swink (3-0)

LP: Julien Peissel (3-1)