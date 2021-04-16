SWEET, SWEET REVENGE: Foard softball avenges last month's loss to Bunker Hill with 9-1 victory

The teams battled to a 1-1 tie until the fifth. Foard took the lead in the first when Riley Vogel (3-for-4) singled, advanced to second on a wild pitch and scored on Averie Waddell’s single. A two-out rally got the Bears even in the fourth when DaLesha Linebarger singled and came all the way around to score when Ava Hamlett drove a double to the wall in left-center.

That turned out to be the lone threat for Bunker Hill on the night, as Foard’s Breanna Minton kept in check a Bears lineup that entered the contest hitting .476 as a team. The left-hander allowed just six hits, walked one and struck out 11 on the night. The senior pitcher kept the Bunker Hill lineup off balance by changing speeds and pounding the strike zone. Out of her 98 pitches, 70 were strikes with 21 of those swing-and-misses.

Minton and Wright talked before the game of the importance of moving the ball around against a talented Bears lineup.

“Keep it out and keep it away from them,” Minton said. “We just wanted to throw them off guard. Throw new pitches in there at different speeds and keep them on their toes.”