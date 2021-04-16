SWEET, SWEET REVENGE: Foard softball avenges last month's loss to Bunker Hill with 9-1 victory

NEWTON — A little over three weeks after Bunker Hill’s softball team routed Fred T. Foard, the Tigers got their revenge Thursday night.
With a solid pitching effort and late fireworks at the plate, Foard thumped the visiting Bears 9-1 in a Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference tilt. The victory turned the tables after Bunker Hill swatted the Tigers 9-3 last month.
The result sets up a tight race over the final two weeks for a state playoff berth. The conference has two automatic bids for the postseason with first-place Hibriten on the verge of wrapping up the first one. The Panthers defeated West Caldwell on Thursday to improve to 10-0. With Foard’s win, the Tigers and Bears are tied for second at 7-3, but both are three games behind Hibriten with four to play. Meanwhile, Draughn, which walloped Patton 19-10 on Thursday, is a half-game out of second at 6-3. The Wildcats travel to Foard on Tuesday before hosting Bunker Hill two days later. Both Foard and Bunker Hill also have one game remaining against Hibriten. The Bears' next game is Tuesday at home against West Iredell.
After starting 2-2, the Tigers’ win on Thursday was their fifth in six games. Head coach Roland Wright said the biggest turnaround for Foard simply is playing as a team.
“They’re playing together,” Wright said. “They’re focusing more. We preached work together and try to get the best out of our at-bats that we can. We’ve been leaving a lot of runners on. Tonight, we were focused and we started to get these runners in.”
The teams battled to a 1-1 tie until the fifth. Foard took the lead in the first when Riley Vogel (3-for-4) singled, advanced to second on a wild pitch and scored on Averie Waddell’s single. A two-out rally got the Bears even in the fourth when DaLesha Linebarger singled and came all the way around to score when Ava Hamlett drove a double to the wall in left-center.
That turned out to be the lone threat for Bunker Hill on the night, as Foard’s Breanna Minton kept in check a Bears lineup that entered the contest hitting .476 as a team. The left-hander allowed just six hits, walked one and struck out 11 on the night. The senior pitcher kept the Bunker Hill lineup off balance by changing speeds and pounding the strike zone. Out of her 98 pitches, 70 were strikes with 21 of those swing-and-misses.
Minton and Wright talked before the game of the importance of moving the ball around against a talented Bears lineup.
“Keep it out and keep it away from them,” Minton said. “We just wanted to throw them off guard. Throw new pitches in there at different speeds and keep them on their toes.”
Foard stranded two in the first and three in the third before finally breaking through in the fifth with the help of the Bears’ defense. Kaylee Yoder put down a bunt along the third-base line which was fielded cleanly by Caley Powell. However, the Bears were late covering first on the play, which allowed Powell’s quick throw to roll down the right-field line while Yoder sprinted to third. Vogel singled in Yoder before Waddell walked. One out later, Payton Thomas (3-for-3 with a walk) singled in both runners to push the lead to 4-1.
Bears coach Sadie Norris said her team’s play on defense — Bunker Hill finished with four errors — had a lot to do with its downfall.
“We made some errors that we don’t typically make.” the Bears' head coach said. “I think that’s when we lost it at the point and that’s when the momentum of the game really shifted. We know that they can put up runs, but those errors really cost us.”
In the sixth, Foard sent 10 to the plate during a five-run inning that blew the game open. Madison Moser doubled to start the inning. After a walk to Yoder and a popup by Vogel, Waddell’s single scored Moser with the runners winding up at second and third. Minton’s groundout scored Yoder before Thomas lined a single to right to bring in courtesy runner Davoney Dellinger. A dropped popup in foul territory extended the plate appearance for Kaitlyn Leonhardt, who took advantage of the miscue by singling Thomas to third. Sarah Leonhardt finished the scoring with a two-run single.
Foard finished the game 8-for-16 with runners in scoring position.
“We just kept preaching just be productive,” Wright said. “Be confident and when you’re confident, you go with it. I think they saw the pitches a little better and just tried to make good contact.”
Bunker Hill: 000 100 0 — 1 6 4