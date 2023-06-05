French playwright Molière once said, “The greater the obstacle, the more glory in overcoming it.”

The Hickory boys tennis team lived out that expression in 2023, rebounding from a loss in last year’s 3A dual-team state championship match to defeat the same opponent that knocked off the Red Tornadoes in 2022. Hickory edged Carrboro 5-4 in the title contest on May 20 in Burlington after falling to the Jaguars by a 5-1 final a season ago, finishing with an 18-0 record in the process.

“I think one of the biggest themes this year for Hickory High School tennis for our program as a whole has been redemption,” said junior Clint Powers, who defeated Carrboro’s Wesley Hanes 3-6, 7-6 (7-2), (10-5) at No. 3 singles before teaming with senior Ben Howard to beat Hanes and Felix Fages 8-6 at No. 3 doubles. “... Yes, we were striving to have a perfect record because we all wanted to win, but once we got to the state tournament, saw our draw and saw Carrboro on the other side, we felt pretty confident that we would be meeting them in the finals again. And the drive to want to meet them and ultimately beat them after losing last year definitely gave us that little extra push and desire to work hard throughout the season and ultimately meet them again.”

Not only did Powers and Howard emerge victorious, but their match was the final one to be completed. With the score tied at 4-all, all of their teammates and coaches gathered around to watch them compete and ultimately secure a state title.

“Having the whole team surrounding us and cheering us on was awesome, and it truly was so amazing,” said Powers. “And that’s one thing about high school tennis that I think sets it apart from more individualized tennis, like club tennis, USTA (United States Tennis Association) stuff, is that you do have that team aspect that your team is there and will support you no matter what. Once I hit that final serve and it wasn’t returned ... having our whole team rush the court coming to celebrate with us was so memorable. I’ll remember that forever.”

Powers was also complimentary of Howard, who had never played tennis prior to this season. A standout member of Hickory’s boys soccer squad, Howard was talked into playing by fellow 12th grader Griffin Lovern and the Red Tornadoes’ tennis coaches, including head coach Jon Graham and assistant coach Alex King, the latter of whom was a member of Hickory’s last outright state title team in 2006.

In and out of the lineup throughout the season, Howard showed his mettle in some big spots. He teamed with several different partners, including Powers, who he said helped calm him down during the state championship match.

“I didn’t know him that well before the season started and I just really, really like him as a person, so that was the first comforting thing,” said Howard of playing alongside Powers. “He was there for me, because obviously I was freaking out. He kind of took over, his serving games were on point, he always kept talking to me, making sure that we were doing the right things and stuff like that.

“I do have to give a ton of credit to Clint,” he continued. “I mean, I was on the court as well, but he definitely took over and made sure that everything ran smoothly. He’s a great player and even more a great teammate and friend.”

Howard admitted he “didn’t even know how the scoring worked before I got out there this year,” but he would encourage anyone who’s considering trying out for a second sport to do so in a heartbeat.

“Oh my gosh, do it, 100%,” he said. “... Because it was the best experience to try something new and I wish I had done it sooner, to be quite honest. So yeah, anybody that’s playing one sport and wants to try something new, especially if somebody’s looking into tennis, I would strongly recommend it.”

Howard was one of two Hickory tennis players, along with junior Will Moore, to also play for the Red Tornadoes’ state championship team in boys soccer last fall. In fact, he noted the similarities between what that group went through — losing in the previous year’s title match before coming back to win it all the following season — to what Lovern and Co. endured.

“The camaraderie and the team effort this year was just something I’ve never been a part of,” said Howard of joining the tennis squad. “I really appreciate everyone that got me to do tennis this year and I couldn’t have really ended my senior year a better way other than that. I’m just really proud of Griffin, for him to have his high school career go out like that is something really special. It’s just been a great experience.”

Speaking of Lovern, who was one of three singles players for Hickory to finish undefeated in dual matches — Clint Powers and Graham Powers were the others — he battled Carrboro’s Johnathan Baddour at No. 1 singles during the state championship match. In the end, Lovern outlasted Baddour 7-6 (7-3), 6-7 (3-7), (10-8) in a thrilling affair.

“He’s a really good player,” said Lovern of Baddour. “I honestly think it should have been that score, I thought we were very closely matched. He had probably one of the best backhands of anyone I’ve ever played against. He had a number of shots that were just outrageous and I didn’t have anything on.

“I really think the reason I won the match is because I was mentally strong and I was bull-rushing and I stayed calm and I kept coming to the net despite him passing me and hitting these insane shots,” he added. “I didn’t care. I just kept being aggressive and eventually I was able to come out on top because I stayed aggressive.”

Lovern was also named the Most Valuable Player of the state title contest after teaming with freshman Graham Powers to win the No. 1 doubles match by an 8-2 score over Baddour and Theo Buchholtz. But he said he thought Clint Powers should have received the award instead for the hard-fought victories he was a part of.

“To be honest, it didn’t mean a whole lot,” said Lovern of the MVP award. “I really just cared about us winning.”

Clint Powers did receive a sportsmanship award from the North Carolina High School Athletic Association for the second year in a row, an accolade that has substantial meaning to him. Meanwhile, Baddour was chosen as Carrboro’s sportsmanship award winner.

“Tennis obviously is a gentleman’s sport, it has been known to be a gentleman’s sport, and making it to states and both years being recognized on that level has been very meaningful to me,” said Clint Powers. “I think I always try to carry myself with a certain level of integrity and sportsmanship on and off the court, and it’s not really something that I do in order to be recognized, it’s something that I do because I feel that it is the right thing to do.

“All the opponents we play throughout the season are worthy and you can’t go out there treating your opponent as if they are lesser than you, no matter their skill level,” he continued. “Every time you walk out on the court you have to understand that your opponent is a worthy opponent and one to be respected, and I think that is how I live my life ultimately and how I approach each of these tennis matches.”

Sharing a state championship with his younger brother, Graham Powers, also carries significance for Clint Powers.

“Graham and I are very close,” said Clint Powers. “We’ve grown up together and being active, and tennis has always been his thing and I haven’t always played tennis. My first year playing competitively was my freshman year two years ago. But watching Graham go from playing USTA tournaments with the red little compression balls moving up to playing competitively and right now he’s ranked No. 4 in the state and ranked highly in the Southern Region and in the nation, and then playing on the same team as him and watching him be successful, has been very magical. I could not be more proud of him. He’s a wonderful player and he’s a wonderful man too.”

Graham Powers had the largest margin of victory among the Red Tornadoes’ triumphant singles players during the state championship match. He defeated Carrboro’s Jonas Miyagawa 6-1, 6-2 at No. 2 singles before helping Lovern take down the Jaguars in doubles action as well.

“To be honest, I had a lot of doubts going in, but I think we just stayed positive and fought as hard as we could,” said Graham Powers. “Like even when we were down, quite a few times I think we were down and we just stayed positive and got it done, and it was a great experience.”

Graham Powers has participated in USTA events for several years, but he feels that he’s grown a lot during his short time as a high schooler, both on and off the court.

“I definitely grew as a tennis player, but I think I grew as a person as well,” said Graham Powers. “Our coaches are great and they just try to not only help us on the tennis court, but help us become men as well. And so I think that’s helped me a lot knowing that I can go to them if I have questions or need help with anything. They’re always there for me, so that means a lot.”

Lovern has been there for Graham Powers as well, both as a doubles partner and as one of three captains for the Red Tornadoes along with Clint Powers and Howard. And despite the fact that the younger Powers still has three years of prep tennis remaining, Lovern already calls him an “unbelievable” player.

“I’ve played numbers of USTA tournaments and I don’t know if I’ve ever seen a better freshman high school player,” said Lovern of Graham Powers. “It’s unbelievable how seasoned his game is, it’s ridiculous. ... He wasn’t the most mentally strong player at the beginning of the year, but the more the year went on, he got tougher matches. He really got his mental side of the game and that helped him be successful, but to be honest with you, even if he didn’t figure that out, he’s so good it might not have mattered."

When all was said and done, it took each of the aforementioned players, along with every other member of Hickory’s roster, to capture a state championship.

“Three or four of our starters this year didn’t play tennis before high school, and they worked their butt off and they became very valuable to us,” said Lovern. “... They decided they wanted to win and they went out and worked their butt off, and that’s why we’re successful is because we had a deep lineup and our team decided to put the work in instead of just coming to practice every day.”

Now it’s up to those who will return for the Red Tornadoes, as well as those who will join the team as ninth graders, to try to defend the title. Lovern, Howard, Jack Nexsen, Parker Yount and Keller Armstrong graduated on Friday and will now move on to the next step in their lives.

“Next year I think I’m gonna try to go back-to-back doubles with my brother, so we’ll see how that goes,” said Graham Powers of what he hopes to accomplish in 2024. “And we’re getting a couple incoming freshmen that are pretty good, so hopefully we can go back-to-back in duals too. I think we’ve got a chance again, but we’ll see.”