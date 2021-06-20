Sun Valley blanks St. Stephens in 3rd round

The St. Stephens baseball team came from behind to win each of its first two 3A state playoff games, but Saturday night’s deficit was too much for the Indians to overcome. Visiting Sun Valley scored six first-inning runs and never looked back on its way to a 10-0, five-inning win over the No. 2 seed in the West bracket in the third round of the postseason.
“Definitely don’t want to take anything away from Sun Valley,” St. Stephens coach Jimmy Bowman said. “Sun Valley came in and they did a tremendous job hitting it, their starting pitcher threw really well. But I’m proud of how well we competed.
“The ball didn’t go our way today, but we’ve had a successful year,” he added. “I don’t want anything to be taken away from them because this group wasn’t picked to finish here. This group battled every day and that’s what got them here.”
Sun Valley’s Brandon Butterworth greeted St. Stephens (11-4) starting pitcher Josh Barkley with a double to lead off the top of the first inning, while Garrett Sanner followed with a bunt single before Greg Bello singled to center, loading the bases with no outs. After Jack Wooten knocked in two runs with a single to left, an error off the bat of Jimmy Kerley put the 11th-seeded Spartans up 3-0.
Sun Valley (14-3) continued to add on, with a single to left from Jacob Budzik getting past an Indians outfielder, allowing two runs to cross the plate. The Spartans also received a sacrifice fly from Butterworth later in the frame, extending their advantage to 6-0 before St. Stephens even had a chance to bat.
Following a 1-2-3 bottom of the first, Sun Valley’s Bello started the second with a solo home run to left-center. And after the Indians were retired in order again in their half of the second, the Spartans scored three times in the third on a sacrifice fly from Bello, a wild pitch and a bases-loaded walk to Matthew Watson.
The Indians recorded their first base runner on a leadoff walk to Justin Skewes to begin the bottom of the third, while Jacob Boger singled to center with one out. Gavin Marley followed with a liner that seemed destined for extra bases, but was snared by Kerley at first before he stepped on the bag for the double play.
St. Stephens also got a one-out single from Julien Peissel in the fourth, but that was the final time the hosts would reach base. Derek Vartanian and Ian Hawk combined to shut out the Indians, with Vartanian allowing two hits with two strikeouts and one walk in 3 2/3 innings and Hawk giving up no hits with one strikeout and no walks in 1 1/3 innings.
On the other side, St. Stephens used four pitchers including Barkley, Will Everett, Dalen Milligan and Peyton Young. Their hurlers surrendered eight total hits, with Sun Valley receiving two apiece from Butterworth and Bello to go with one hit each from Sanner, Wooten, Budzik and Bowman.
St. Stephens’ only hits came from Boger and Peissel, a senior and junior, respectively. After the game, Jimmy Bowman discussed seniors Boger, Marley and Milligan, who played their final high school contests on Saturday.
“I can’t say enough good things about Gavin Marley, Dalen Milligan and Jacob Boger,” said Bowman. “... I’m just so proud of those three and I’m thankful that I got to coach them one year.
“This playoff run was special, this team was special,” he continued. “They did everything that they could to find a way to fight for one more day, and that was kind of our mantra — “Just give us one more practice, give us one more day” — and those young men really worked hard. They really came out and showed that they want to play and do everything they can to give us one more day.”
Sun Valley advances to the 3A West Regional championship, where the Spartans will face ninth-seeded Cox Mill (14-3). The Chargers knocked off No. 4 T.C. Roberson 5-1 on Saturday to set up Tuesday’s showdown in Concord.
Sun Valley: 613 00 — 10 8 0
St. Stephens: 000 00 — 0 2 4
WP: Derek Vartanian
LP: Josh Barkley
