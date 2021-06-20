Sun Valley blanks St. Stephens in 3rd round

The St. Stephens baseball team came from behind to win each of its first two 3A state playoff games, but Saturday night’s deficit was too much for the Indians to overcome. Visiting Sun Valley scored six first-inning runs and never looked back on its way to a 10-0, five-inning win over the No. 2 seed in the West bracket in the third round of the postseason.

“Definitely don’t want to take anything away from Sun Valley,” St. Stephens coach Jimmy Bowman said. “Sun Valley came in and they did a tremendous job hitting it, their starting pitcher threw really well. But I’m proud of how well we competed.

“The ball didn’t go our way today, but we’ve had a successful year,” he added. “I don’t want anything to be taken away from them because this group wasn’t picked to finish here. This group battled every day and that’s what got them here.”

Sun Valley’s Brandon Butterworth greeted St. Stephens (11-4) starting pitcher Josh Barkley with a double to lead off the top of the first inning, while Garrett Sanner followed with a bunt single before Greg Bello singled to center, loading the bases with no outs. After Jack Wooten knocked in two runs with a single to left, an error off the bat of Jimmy Kerley put the 11th-seeded Spartans up 3-0.