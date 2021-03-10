STREAK OVER: Newton-Conover defeats East Lincoln, hands Mustangs their first regular-season loss since 2018

NEWTON — East Lincoln and Newton-Conover entered Wednesday evening’s boys soccer match having already locked up first and second place, respectively, in the South Fork 2A Conference. But there was plenty of pride at stake as the league rivals faced off for the final time in the regular season before going their separate ways due to the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s latest conference realignment this fall.
The Red Devils’ 10 seniors were also looking to make a statement in their final regular-season home contest against an East Lincoln squad that hadn’t lost in the regular season since Oct. 24, 2018, also at Newton-Conover. Since that defeat nearly two-and-a-half years ago, the Mustangs had posted a 33-0-1 record in regular-season matches before falling to a determined Newton-Conover bunch by a 3-2 final on Wednesday at Gurley Stadium.
Both teams now turn their attention to the 2A state playoffs, with brackets set to be revealed on Saturday and the first round scheduled for next Tuesday. Newton-Conover’s victory was its second in a row as the Red Devils completed the regular season with a 9-1-2 mark both overall and in South Fork 2A play, while the Mustangs dropped to 10-1-1 in both as the defending state runners-up came up short in their attempt to finish unbeaten for a second straight regular season.
“We’ve had a lot of success and it’s always good when they can go off on a win like this,” Newton-Conover coach Angelo Palozzi said of his senior class. “Yeah, we came in second this year, but they’ve put a lot of effort and time into this program. ... These kids love practice and we’re gonna miss them, it’s a big crowd to replace, but we’re gonna just enjoy this for right now.”
The only score of the opening half came in the 28th minute. East Lincoln earned a free kick from 31 yards out that was taken by Christopher Mileta, but his shot attempt was tipped out by Newton-Conover goalkeeper Christopher Alvarado-Rojo, resulting in a corner kick for the visitors. The Mustangs also failed to score off the corner kick, but kept the ball on that side of the field until senior Connor Dallin found the back of the net for the first time in his career to give East Lincoln a 1-0 advantage it would retain until halftime.
After honoring its senior class of Alvarado-Rojo, Noel Fong, Isrrael Suarez, Vik Khang, David Vasquez, Alvaro Moreno-Trejo, Jose Magos, Eder Ozuna, Manny Marquinez and Jason Hann during the intermission, Newton-Conover came out with renewed vigor in the second half. Although the Red Devils had taken several shots in the first half, they finally tied things at 1-all in the 48th minute when Moreno-Trejo sneaked one past East Lincoln keeper William White.
Suarez nearly put the Red Devils in front for the first time shortly thereafter, but it was freshman Jesus Mejia who ultimately did the honors for Newton-Conover in the 55th minute. From there, it looked like the hosts were going to maintain their lead for the rest of the evening, but the Mustangs soon began to pepper the net with shots before finally recording the equalizer on a goal from Luke Felts with 9:12 remaining in regulation.
Undaunted, Newton-Conover went right down the field and scored the eventual match-winner just 37 seconds later. Following several deflections, sophomore Brayan Maldonado-Guzman put one into the left side of the net to provide the Red Devils with all the offense they would need in this battle of two of the state's top 25 teams in the 2A classification.
“There was just a lot of heart and determination there,” said Palozzi. “I think early we were just playing kind of scared and flat, and I told them we needed to start pressing them. We were giving them too much time in the first half to do whatever they wanted with the ball on the ground, so we turned it up a little bit there in the second half and things finally started falling our way, so it was just a great effort.
“Usually in big games like this you kind of feel deflated a little bit when you’re up 2-1 for most of the time and they get one, but it was a great series of events right there towards the end and I’m surprised we kept all those shots down on goal and not over the crossbar,” he added. “But the kids really wanted it, especially all of the seniors that were out there playing, and I’m just happy for them that we can get this win over an undefeated team and going into the playoffs it means a lot. We know we can beat anyone.”
Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.