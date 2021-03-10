STREAK OVER: Newton-Conover defeats East Lincoln, hands Mustangs their first regular-season loss since 2018

Undaunted, Newton-Conover went right down the field and scored the eventual match-winner just 37 seconds later. Following several deflections, sophomore Brayan Maldonado-Guzman put one into the left side of the net to provide the Red Devils with all the offense they would need in this battle of two of the state's top 25 teams in the 2A classification.

“There was just a lot of heart and determination there,” said Palozzi. “I think early we were just playing kind of scared and flat, and I told them we needed to start pressing them. We were giving them too much time in the first half to do whatever they wanted with the ball on the ground, so we turned it up a little bit there in the second half and things finally started falling our way, so it was just a great effort.

“Usually in big games like this you kind of feel deflated a little bit when you’re up 2-1 for most of the time and they get one, but it was a great series of events right there towards the end and I’m surprised we kept all those shots down on goal and not over the crossbar,” he added. “But the kids really wanted it, especially all of the seniors that were out there playing, and I’m just happy for them that we can get this win over an undefeated team and going into the playoffs it means a lot. We know we can beat anyone.”

Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.