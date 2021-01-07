STREAK BREAKER: Bunker Hill girls end East Burke's 60-game conference win streak

CLAREMONT — The Bunker Hill girls basketball team began the season firing on all cylinders by dominating East Burke 65-41 on Wednesday night at home. The Bears' impressive win against East Burke snapped a 60-game conference win streak for the Cavaliers dating back to 2016.

“East Burke has had some injuries and some tracing issues really hurt their team. They will be much more prepared the next time around," said Bunker Hill coach Lee Swanson. “They haven’t lost a conference game since the inception of the Northwestern Foothills 2A (Conference). That is an incredible run by them, they do it right.”

Both teams looked to knock off the rust of an unprecedented offseason due to a global pandemic. At the end of the first quarter, Bunker Hill (1-0, 1-0 Northwestern Foothills 2A) held a 13-8 lead over East Burke, but the Bears put on a clinic for the remaining three quarters.

Momentum swung toward Bunker Hill as it began to implement a full-court press to disrupt East Burke’s offense. The Cavs (0-1, 0-1) looked to try to slow the tempo down and feed the ball into the post, but Bunker Hill sophomore Alaysia Hewitt and freshman Damireona Burch were a force to be reckoned with on the inside. Burch dominated by disrupting shots and cleaning up the glass, making it seemingly impossible for East Burke to get comfortable in its offensive system.