STOPPING THE STREAK: St. Stephens volleyball conquers Foard in 5-set thriller

Entering this season, the Fred T. Foard volleyball team had won the previous 11 meetings with St. Stephens. Five of those victories came in straight sets, and only two reached five sets.

None of that history mattered when the Indians topped the visiting Tigers in an instant classic on Thursday night. After falling 25-22 in the opening set, St. Stephens won the second set 25-22, took the third set 25-19, dropped the fourth set 25-20 and came from behind to win the fifth set by a 16-14 score.

The victory for St. Stephens was its first over Foard since a road sweep on Oct. 14, 2013. The Indians finished 27-1 that year, falling to Jesse Carson in the 3A West championship.

“It’s been a long time coming, a long time coming,” St. Stephens coach Julie Harris said of the win over Foard. “And if we were gonna do it, it was gonna be with this team right here, so it’s sweet. It’s sweet.”

“St. Stephens came to play, they came swinging,” added Foard coach Meredith Lombardi. “And clearly we have a very large target on our back, everyone wants to beat us, you can tell just by the play and the effort after every point. ... We’re gonna take this loss, we’re gonna take it on the chin and we’ve got to get better, bottom line, we’ve got to get better.”

There were plenty of ebbs and flows in the first set, just as there were throughout the night. St. Stephens (10-2, 3-1 Western Foothills 3A Conference) scored four of the first five points before Foard battled back to tie things at 4-all on a block from Taylor Ramseur. The Indians surged ahead several times from there and the teams found themselves tied on many occasions, but a kill from Averie Dale late in the set gave the Tigers a 17-16 advantage that they would not relinquish.

Foard (7-1, 3-1) added four more points after Dale’s kill to make it a five-point margin. Although St. Stephens later closed the gap to 24-22 on back-to-back points from Kelsey Plumley and Julia Gnida, a service error allowed the Tigers to nab a three-point set win.

The Indians bounced back in the second set, beginning with a Gnida kill that got them on the board following points from Foard’s Ramseur and Maya Beatty to begin the set. St. Stephens also tallied three of the next four points, taking its first lead of the set on a kill from Olivia Eckard that made it 4-3.

Plumley garnered key points for St. Stephens during the early part of the second set, as did Gnida and Eckard, and the Indians led by as many as four at 13-9. But Foard responded with a 6-0 run that began with a tip from Natigan Crutchfield and ended with the senior registering an ace.

Undaunted, St. Stephens fought back to tie the score at 17-all on a double hit by Foard and 18 apiece on a kill from Destiny Jordon. Dale countered with a couple of kills, but the Indians scored the next three points — the first and third coming from Gnida — before another point from Dale knotted things at 21-all. From there, St. Stephens scored four of the final five points to even the match at one set apiece.

The Indians carried their momentum into the third set, leading most of the way after an early Foard flurry. In the end, a block from Gnida capped a 3-0 spurt that gave St. Stephens a six-point set win and a 2-1 lead in the match.

The squads battled back and forth in the fourth set, with Foard turning a late tie into a four-point lead thanks to a service error and three consecutive points from Dale. Following a point from Jordon that ended the run and brought St. Stephens within three at 21-18, Zoie Cloninger recorded a kill for the Tigers, who also registered the next point to extend their advantage. The Indians tallied a couple of points down the stretch, but Beatty ultimately clinched a five-point set victory that forced a decisive fifth set.

Foard jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the final set before the Indians returned fire with three straight points of their own. However, the Tigers built their lead back to three at 7-4 before St. Stephens scored four of five and tied the score at 8-all on a crosscourt kill from Gnida.

The Tigers answered with three of the next four points on two kills and a tip from Dale; then, after the teams traded points, a Gnida kill and a Kennedy Moulton block pulled St. Stephens even at 12-all. Back-to-back points put Foard up 14-12 with match point at hand, but the Indians had other ideas.

Following a timeout by the hosts, an Eckard tip cut the deficit to one. Then Foard called a timeout, but Eckard scored again to tie the score, this time on a kill. After an attack error by the Tigers gave St. Stephens match point, another attack error ultimately ended the contest.

“This season we have had a whole lot of heart and just team chemistry that we haven’t had in the past, and I think that goes a long way,” said Harris. “They know when somebody’s not having a great minute and they pick each other up and they cover that up. They let them bounce back and they just work together as a team.”

St. Stephens received 20 kills from Gnida, who also had five blocks, four aces and 13 digs. Plumley added 17 kills, five blocks, four aces and 10 digs, with Eckard registering 13 kills, Jordon notching nine kills and seven blocks, Moulton recording eight blocks, Taylor Kelly tallying 21 digs and Cassi Edwards supplying 52 assists.

“The bonds between everybody are so much different this year than all the years we’ve been playing since I’ve been in high school,” said Edwards, one of seven seniors for St. Stephens along with Eckard, Moulton, Sarah Hemphill, Emma Watson, Carmen Gooch and Allison Godfrey. “The mentality is just so good, it’s just different. When we get down we keep battling, we try to pick each other up because we’re our own worst enemy on our own, so we don’t need that extra pressure. But when you make a mistake and you come back and you pick it up, that’s just something that we do very well.”

Edwards added that a win over Foard means “so much.” She stated that “it’s really special to get the win over a team that’s won two state championships (in 2019 and 2020-21).”

On the other side, Foard got 18 kills and 11 digs from Laney Craig to go with 17 kills, three blocks, nine digs and 24 assists from Dale. The Tigers also received seven kills, three aces and 13 digs from Beatty, six kills and five blocks from Ramseur, 27 digs from Crutchfield and seven digs and 19 assists from Camryn Partin.

“This one hurts, just being in the county, it’s a cross-county rival,” said Lombardi. “It’s definitely tough, and we’re gonna hold on to this, we know what this feels like, it’s not a good feeling. But tomorrow is a new day, we’ve got to let it go, that’s gonna hopefully fuel our fire a little bit.

“We can’t dwell on this loss for too long because we’ve got bigger games ahead of us,” she continued. “We’ve got to take from this, take what this feels like, and the bottom line is we’ve got to be better.”

St. Stephens continues conference play with a trip to West Iredell on Monday, while Foard visits nonconference Marvin Ridge on Saturday before traveling to Western Foothills 3A leader North Iredell on Monday.