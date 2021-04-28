Stone resigns as Hickory High’s football coach

Following a four-year stint as the head football coach at Hickory High, Russell Stone submitted his letter of resignation on Tuesday. Hickory Public Schools (HPS) made the announcement in a press release sent to media members on Wednesday morning.

“It’s been a fast four seasons and I deeply appreciate my coaching staff and their dedication,” said Stone. “I am grateful to HPS Superintendent Dr. Robbie Adell, Coach David Craft and (Principal) Mrs. Katherine Morningstar for providing me this great opportunity in Hickory.”

Hickory was 0-7 overall during the 2020-21 season, which was shortened and played this spring due to COVID-19. The Red Tornadoes finished 0-6 in Northwestern 3A/4A Conference play.

In four seasons under the 66-year-old Stone, the Red Tornadoes were 15-27 overall and 11-15 in the Northwestern 3A/4A. They had winning conference records in 2017 and 2019, reaching the 3A state playoffs both seasons.

“We have laid a solid foundation here at Hickory for the future seasons,” said Stone. “Our junior varsity players were 5-1 with 16 sophomores and four freshmen playing varsity.