STILL PERFECT: Bunker Hill overcomes adversity, tops West Lincoln to hit 6-0

CLAREMONT — Through the first five games of the season, the Bunker Hill football team didn’t face many deficits. In fact, the Bears dominated most of their competition, outscoring opponents by an average of 29.6 points per contest.
On Friday night, Bunker Hill received a stiff test from visiting West Lincoln. But the Bears were up to the challenge, leading for most of the game and holding the Rebels off for a 15-7 victory that upped their record to 6-0 overall and 3-0 in Catawba Valley 2A Conference play.
On the other side, West Lincoln fell to 4-2 overall and 1-2 in league play. The Rebels were unbeaten prior to a 20-14 loss to Maiden last week.
“It’s unreal,” Bunker Hill coach Albert Reid said of his team’s 6-0 start. “It’s all in the kids. They don’t ever really talk about what the record is. They just show up every week ready to play and I’m just proud of those guys. ... They’ve been in the system for three or four years and it’s showing now.”
With starting quarterback Carson Elder unavailable, Bunker Hill’s offense looked a little different on Friday. But the Bears did just enough to outscore the Rebels, while their defense forced two takeaways including an interception by Preston Workman in the final minute that sealed the win. Fellow senior Kaden Robinson had the other pick for Bunker Hill in the second quarter.
“Big play by him,” said Reid of Workman’s fourth-quarter interception. “He’s a senior, one of the smartest kids on the team, not just on the team but in the program. We tell him he’s smarter than us as coaches all the time. He saw it, they threw it to him, he sealed the deal and got down and sealed the game for us.”
Neither team scored until the last play of the opening half, when Bunker Hill’s Alan Bahena Soto drilled a 30-yard field goal to give the Bears a 3-0 advantage at the intermission. Bunker Hill limited West Lincoln to a single first down over the first two quarters, with the Rebels running just 14 plays on offense as their drives ended in three punts and Robinson’s interception.
After halftime, West Lincoln finally put together an extended drive. The Rebels received the second-half kickoff and moved the ball 75 yards in 16 plays, the first 14 coming on the ground. But the drive ended with a 25-yard touchdown pass from Jordan Truesdale to Trent Goins, with Trista Primmer adding the extra point to put West Lincoln up 7-3 at the 3:42 mark of the third quarter.
The Rebels’ lead lasted for a grand total of 19 seconds, as Bunker Hill’s Elijah Boston returned the ensuing kickoff across midfield before Chadz Stevenson took a pitch 48 yards down the right sideline for the go-ahead score. Although the extra-point attempt failed, the Bears found themselves back in front with the fourth quarter fast approaching.
West Lincoln was able to put together another long drive, but this one didn’t end in points thanks to the Bunker Hill defense. Following a false-start penalty that backed them up to the Bears’ 9-yard line, the Rebels attempted four straight running plays, with Trace Gilmore receiving a pitch to the left on fourth-and-goal from the 1 and immediately being swallowed up by Bunker Hill’s defense for a 2-yard loss and a turnover on downs.
With 9:05 remaining, Bunker Hill began a drive that didn’t end until there were just under 2 ½ minutes left. The longest play of the series was a 43-yard run from Kaden Robinson, while a 6-yard TD keeper from his younger brother Redek Robinson — a sophomore who stepped in for the aforementioned Elder under center — increased the Bears’ advantage and capped a 12-play, 97-yard drive.
Trailing by eight points after Bunker Hill again failed to tack on the PAT, the Rebels started a last-ditch drive from their own 6. Following three straight incompletions and back-to-back penalties, Truesdale found Zachary Daigler for a 15-yard completion on fourth-and-13.
Truesdale also hooked up with Nathan Rye on the next play for a 14-yard gain before later completing a 7-yard pass to Mason Avery to convert another fourth down. However, Workman stepped in front of a pass on the next play as Truesdale threw over the middle, giving the ball back to Bunker Hill with 18.6 seconds remaining. With West Lincoln out of timeouts, Kaden Robinson took a knee to run out the clock.
“These kids are resilient, they’re battle-tested,” said Reid. “We’ve been to the playoffs the last couple of years and we saw what it takes to win. They knew tonight was a big game, they knew we had to step up. ... They were able to step up, they wanted to win, and they got out there and got the job done.”
Bunker Hill did most of its damage on the ground, finishing with 253 yards on 39 carries as a team. Stevenson led the way with 13 carries for 88 yards, while Jason Willis had eight carries for 58 yards and Kaden Robinson added 49 yards on five attempts.
As for Redek Robinson, he completed 3 of 6 passes for 43 yards to go with four carries for 16 yards and his late-game TD. His top target was his older brother, who had two receptions for 42 yards.
West Lincoln’s Avery was the game’s leading rusher with 122 yards on 22 carries, but the rest of the Rebels were limited to 43 yards on 15 carries. Truesdale completed 5 of 14 passes for 69 yards and the Rebels’ only score, but his two interceptions proved costly.
“We pride ourselves on defense,” said Reid. “We always want to start on defense, come out there and set the tone. Those kids like to hit, they like to go after it and they stick to the game plan. They do what you want them to do, so it’s all on them. I put it in place and they executed.”
Bunker Hill visits East Burke next Friday, while West Lincoln is at Newton-Conover.
West Lincoln;00;00;07;00;—;07
Bunker Hill;00;03;06;06;—;15
First Quarter
No scoring
Second Quarter
BH — Alan Bahena Soto 30-yard field goal, :00
Third Quarter
WL — Trent Goins 25-yard pass from Jordan Truesdale (Trista Primmer kick), 3:42
BH — Chadz Stevenson 48-yard run (kick failed), 3:23
Fourth Quarter
BH — Redek Robinson 6-yard run (pass failed), 2:29
Team Stats
First Downs: West Lincoln 12, Bunker Hill 10
Rushes-yards: West Lincoln 37-165, Bunker Hill 39-253
Comp-Att-Int: West Lincoln 5-14-2, Bunker Hill 4-7-0
Passing yards: West Lincoln 69, Bunker Hill 41
Fumbles-Lost: West Lincoln 0-0, Bunker Hill 0-0
Penalties-yards: West Lincoln 10-64, Bunker Hill 7-65
Individual Stats
RUSHING — West Lincoln: Mason Avery 22-122, Trace Gilmore 10-31, Jordan Truesdale 3-10, Charles Winnex 2-2. Bunker Hill: Chadz Stevenson 13-88 and 1 TD, Jason Willis 8-58, Kaden Robinson 5-49, Elijah Boston 4-29, Redek Robinson 4-16 and 1TD, Justin Killian 3-13, Saeed Nasher 1-2, Team 1-(-2).
PASSING — West Lincoln: Truesdale 5-14-2 for 69 yards and 1 TD. Bunker Hill: Redek Robinson 3-6-0 for 43 yards, Kaden Robinson 1-1-0 for minus-2 yards.
RECEIVING — West Lincoln: Trent Goins 1-25 and 1 TD, Zachary Daigler 2-23, Nathan Rye 1-14, Avery 1-7. Bunker Hill: Kaden Robinson 2-42, Stevenson 1-1, Boston 1-(-2).
Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.