STILL PERFECT: Bunker Hill overcomes adversity, tops West Lincoln to hit 6-0

“These kids are resilient, they’re battle-tested,” said Reid. “We’ve been to the playoffs the last couple of years and we saw what it takes to win. They knew tonight was a big game, they knew we had to step up. ... They were able to step up, they wanted to win, and they got out there and got the job done.”

Bunker Hill did most of its damage on the ground, finishing with 253 yards on 39 carries as a team. Stevenson led the way with 13 carries for 88 yards, while Jason Willis had eight carries for 58 yards and Kaden Robinson added 49 yards on five attempts.

As for Redek Robinson, he completed 3 of 6 passes for 43 yards to go with four carries for 16 yards and his late-game TD. His top target was his older brother, who had two receptions for 42 yards.

West Lincoln’s Avery was the game’s leading rusher with 122 yards on 22 carries, but the rest of the Rebels were limited to 43 yards on 15 carries. Truesdale completed 5 of 14 passes for 69 yards and the Rebels’ only score, but his two interceptions proved costly.

“We pride ourselves on defense,” said Reid. “We always want to start on defense, come out there and set the tone. Those kids like to hit, they like to go after it and they stick to the game plan. They do what you want them to do, so it’s all on them. I put it in place and they executed.”