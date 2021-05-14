Stikeleather, Cougars rally late, top Patriots 8-2 in Game 1

LEXINGTON — For the first time since the opening round of the postseason, Alexander Central pitcher Faith Carrigan allowed a run. As a matter of fact, she surrendered two.
But that was all the junior right-hander gave up, and her bats supported her in a big way during Game 1 of the best-of-three 3A state softball championship series on Friday evening at North Davidson High’s Mike Lambros Field. Following an 8-2 victory over East Regional champion Southern Alamance, the West Regional champion Cougars are one win away from capturing the 11th state title in program history.
Third-seeded Alexander Central improved to 16-3, while the fourth-seeded Patriots fell to 15-4. The victory was the sixth straight for the Cougars, who snapped Southern Alamance’s nine-game winning streak.
“Coming out tomorrow morning, we’ve just got to take care of the things that we can take care of, that we can control,” Alexander Central coach Kylie Hamby said ahead of Saturday morning’s Game 2. “We’ve got to come back out tomorrow and be selective out of the zone like we were today and attack her when she comes in the zone just like we did today.”
For a while, it looked like Alexander Central would make one run stand up. With two outs in the top of the first inning, Carrigan and freshman Kenzie Church recorded back-to-back doubles to plate the game’s first run.
The contest turned into a pitchers’ duel until the bottom of the fifth, when Southern Alamance did some two-out damage of its own. Brianna Gallagher walked, advanced to second on a single to left from fellow junior Niki Vaughn and scored on a single to right from senior Isley Duggins. Freshman Kayla Wilson followed with an RBI single of her own, putting the Patriots in front by a 2-1 score.
The Cougars responded with three runs in their next at-bat. After sophomore Averie Presnell singled with one out and was replaced on the base paths by freshman Darcy Childers, junior Abby Teague walked. Following a strikeout, junior Chesney Stikeleather walloped a two-run double to the center-field fence before freshman Ava Chapman followed with an RBI double of her own to make it 4-2 in favor of Alexander Central.
After Carrigan stranded a pair of Southern Alamance runners in the bottom of the sixth, Alexander Central blew the game open in the seventh. Karen Kerley scored on a bases-loaded walk to fellow junior Peyton Price with one out, while Stikeleather added a two-run double before Chapman plated Price with a sacrifice fly to left.
“We didn’t ever give up,” said Hamby. “We gave up those two runs, we still had great energy and we had fight in us. We didn’t get down and we came back that inning ready to play ball and hammered the ball.”
In the bottom of the seventh, Carrigan recorded her first 1-2-3 inning, sandwiching a Duggins flyout to center around groundouts to second from Vaughn and Wilson. Carrigan earned her 10th win of the season after allowing two runs on seven hits with two strikeouts and five walks, leaving 10 Patriots on base in the contest.
“It gives me a lot of confidence, it really does,” said Stikeleather of having Carrigan in the pitcher’s circle. “These past few games that we have played, these have been her ‘A’ games and she’s stayed strong through them all.”
On the other side, Duggins allowed eight runs (five earned) on 10 hits in 6 2/3 innings. She struck out eight and walked seven — including three intentional walks to Carrigan, who was intentionally walked four times in the contest — before being relieved by sophomore Abby Sutton.
Stikeleather finished with a game-high three hits and four RBIs, while Chapman had two hits and two RBIs to go with one hit apiece from Carrigan, Church, Herman, Presnell and Teague. Church and Price had the remaining RBIs for Alexander Central.
“We all started hitting the ball extremely well,” said Stikeleather. “... We saw that we were down, but we tried to stay up in the dugout, didn’t fall off like we normally would because we’ve done that in the past where we’ve just fallen off when we start to get down. But we stayed up in the dugout and we just kept staying positive, which really helped us with our batting.”
In addition to RBI singles from Duggins and Wilson, Southern Alamance also got one hit each from sophomores Heather Vaughn and Greta Hessenthaler, Niki Vaughn, Wilson and junior Shelby Lapoint. The Patriots were held below three runs for only the second time this spring.
“We had a solid defense today,” said Hamby. “We made the plays that we had to make and in the state championship series you’ve got to make the plays that they give you to come out on top.”
Game 2 is scheduled for Saturday at 10 a.m., with Game 3 (if necessary) slated to begin at 4 p.m.
Note: Prior to Game 1, Alexander Central senior Kassie Eldreth and Southern Alamance’s Niki Vaughn were recognized as the North Carolina Farm Bureau Sportsmanship Award winners for their respective squads.
Alexander Central: 100 003 4 — 8 10 1
Southern Alamance: 000 020 0 — 2 7 1
WP: Faith Carrigan (10-3)
LP: Isley Duggins
Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.