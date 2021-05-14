Stikeleather, Cougars rally late, top Patriots 8-2 in Game 1

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It gives me a lot of confidence, it really does,” said Stikeleather of having Carrigan in the pitcher’s circle. “These past few games that we have played, these have been her ‘A’ games and she’s stayed strong through them all.”

On the other side, Duggins allowed eight runs (five earned) on 10 hits in 6 2/3 innings. She struck out eight and walked seven — including three intentional walks to Carrigan, who was intentionally walked four times in the contest — before being relieved by sophomore Abby Sutton.

Stikeleather finished with a game-high three hits and four RBIs, while Chapman had two hits and two RBIs to go with one hit apiece from Carrigan, Church, Herman, Presnell and Teague. Church and Price had the remaining RBIs for Alexander Central.

“We all started hitting the ball extremely well,” said Stikeleather. “... We saw that we were down, but we tried to stay up in the dugout, didn’t fall off like we normally would because we’ve done that in the past where we’ve just fallen off when we start to get down. But we stayed up in the dugout and we just kept staying positive, which really helped us with our batting.”