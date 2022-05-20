State track meets start today

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association will host its largest sporting event during the academic year when the state track and field championship meets begin today. From the area conferences covered by the Hickory Daily Record, 113 athletes will compete in the individual events staged at North Carolina A&T in Greensboro.

Of the 24 schools from area conferences — Northwestern 3A/4A, Western Foothills 3A and Catawba Valley 2A, plus Burke County schools Draughn and Patton — 21 schools had at least one qualifier advance out of last week’s regionals. Four athletes return to defend state championships, and North Lincoln looks to add more team championships to the school’s trophy case.

The bulk of the area athletes will compete today, as the 2A and 3A schools hold concurrent meets. Competitors from Draughn (1A), South Caldwell (4A) and Watauga (4A) will go on Saturday.

Below is a capsule look at the teams and individuals scheduled to compete this weekend. NCmilesplit.com will have live updates of the meets on both dates.

(Note: All races are measured in meters. Field event markings are listed in feet-inches. Events for individuals are list event, seed, seed mark.)

NCHSAA STATE track AND FIELD CHAMPIONSHIP MEETS North Carolina A&T University, Greensboro

Friday: 2A/3A Meet, 10 a.m.

Saturday: 1A/4A Meet, 10 a.m.

2A TEAMS

BANDYS

Coach: Jason Barnes

BOYS:

Last Individual Champion: Alex Reavis, 2019 (High Jump, 6-8)

Field events: Austin Cline. Sr. (Shot Put, 2nd, 47-0), (Discus, 4th, 139-8); Kage Hefner, So. (Pole Vault, 7th, 10-3); Caleb Moore, Sr. (Discus, 10th 128-1); Weston Setzer, Sr. (Discus, 8th, 133-0)

Track Events: David Birkhofer, Sr. (800, 2nd, 1:55.22); Parker DeHart, Sr. (100, 8th, 11.20); Jake Knight, Fr. (3200, 5th, 10:12.38); Grant Parham, Sr. (1600, 2nd, 4:26.64), (3200, 2nd, 10:03.97)

Relays: 4x100 (DeHart; Cole Dorothy, So.; Fletcher Harris, Jr.; Nolan Jones, Jr.—12th, 44.46)

GIRLS:

Field Events: Elizabeth Carpenter, Sr. (Shot Put, 13th, 31-5); Kaylee Cutshaw, So. (Discus, 3rd, 109-8); Lydia Fisher, Fr. (High Jump, 12th, 4-8)

Track Events: Paige Oldenburg, Sr. (1600, 5th, 5:29.80), (3200, 2nd, 11:53.45); Bailey Reynolds, Sr. (300 Hurdles, 14th, 52.56)

Relay: 4x800 (Allison Beard, Sr.; Emily Hedrick, Jr.; Lauren Buckminster, Sr.; Paige Oldenburg, Sr.—4th, 10:34.48)

About the Trojans: The boys team won the 2A West Regional title and the girls came in fourth last weekend at East Burke. Both teams swept the Catawba Valley 2A Conference meets earlier this month and the Catawba County meet held in April. Bandys has the largest number of total entries from Catawba County (18) and trails only North Lincoln from the area (22).

Individually, Austin Cline was the lone regional champion, taking the shot put title, but six others finished in second, including Grant Parham’s times in both the 1,600 and 3,200 runs. Cline was also second in the discus. Bailey Reynolds will compete in her third state meet, taking 16th in the 300 hurdles in 2019. She was a part of the 4x800 relay that came in sixth at state last spring. Other athletes returning from last year’s state meet include Cline (discus, 3rd), David Birkhofer (800, 3rd) and Elizabeth Carprenter (shot put, 11th).

BUNKER HILL

Coach: John Sullivan

BOYS:

Last Individual Champion: Raheem Carson, 2019 (100, 11.01)

Field Events: Devin Brice, So. (Long Jump, 16th, 20-4.5)

Track Events: Ayden Thompson, Jr. (110 Hurdles, 8th, 15.86)

Relay: 4x100 (Elijah Boston, Jr; Devin Brice, So; Chadz Stevenson, Sr; Ayden Thompson, Jr.—13th, 44.55)

GIRLS:

Last Individual Champion: Crystal Forney, 1996 (High Jump, 5-2)

Field Events: Olivia Ellis, Jr. (Pole Vault, 2nd, 9-0); Tyra Mitchell, (Pole Vault, 5th, 8-0)

About the Bears: The boys team came in sixth and the girls 10th at last weekend’s 2A West meet at East Burke. Olivia Ellis was the regional champion in the pole vault. Returning to the event, she was fifth at state last spring. Chadz Stevenson will run in his third relay at state. His team was 12th in the 2000 in 2019 and fifth in the 4x100 last year — a team that has three of the four members back from that race.

EAST BURKE

BOYS:

Last Individual Champion: Kenneth Byrd, 2021 (Pole Vault, 15-0); Noah Rooks, 2021 (Discus, 163-0)

Field Events: Brady Bostain, So. (Shot Put, 12th, 40-8); Kenneth Byrd, So. (High Jump, 4th, 6-4), (Pole Vault, 1st, 15-0), (Long Jump, 9th, 20-10) Ian Cox, Jr. (High Jump, 2nd, 6-4); Avery Fraley, So. (High Jump, 9th, 6-2)

Track Events: Kenneth Byrd, So. (110 Hurdles, 3rd, 15.33); Spencer Goins, Sr. (100, 7th, 11.16), (200, 12th, 23.03)

Relays: 4x100 (Asher Gehhard, So.; Fraley; Mason Robison, Fr.; Spencer Goins, Sr.—10th, 43.99)

GIRLS:

Last Individual Champion: Cessy Hudson, 1997 (1600, 5:07.03)

Track Events: Meah Walsh, Jr. (3200, 3rd, 11.55.09).

About the Cavaliers: East Burke’s boys finished a point behind Bandys for the 2A West title. If there is an area athlete to watch as a potential “Most Outstanding Performer,” it is Kenneth Byrd. Returning to defend his pole vault championship, the sophomore won four regional titles last weekend and is a top-four seed in three of the events. His pole vault of 15-4 during a Catawba Valley 2A Conference meet in March is the top mark in the NCHSAA this season in all classifications.

LINCOLNTON

Coaches: David Byrd, Brad McKee

GIRLS:

Last Individual Champion: Emily Shain 2019 (Shot Put, 43-11.5)

Track Events: Katherine Hopkins, Jr. (1600, 3rd, 5:26.74)

About the Wolves: Katherine Hopkins won the 2A West championship in the 1,600 and was the 2A state runner-up in the event last spring.

MAIDEN

Coach: Stephen Hensley

BOYS:

Last Individual Champion: Corbin Boyles, 2-15 (3200, 9:39.96)

Field Events: Chance Stull, Sr. (Triple Jump, 5th, 42-8.5)

GIRLS:

Track Events: Callie Stamey, Jr. (100 Hurdles, 7th, 16.86), (300 Hurdles, 2nd, 47.93) Grace White, Jr. (Triple Jump, 11th, 32-6.5)

About the Blue Devils: Maiden’s girls finished eighth at last week’s 2A West Regional meet at East Burke. Callie Stamey was the regional champion in both the 100 and 300 hurdles. She was 14th at state in the 300 last spring and with a second seed in the event today, Stamey has a chance to become the first to win a girls’ individual title. On the boys’ side, Chance Stull is the lone qualifier, winning the triple jump at regionals.

NEWTON-CONOVER

State Championship (boys): 2000

Coach: Marcus Miller

BOYS:

Last Individual Champion: Charlie Drummond, 2000 (400, 49.71); BJ Clemons (Triple Jump, 44-7)

Track Events: Michael Sifford, Fr. (400, 14th, 52.83)

About the Red Devils: Michael Sifford is the lone qualifier after coming in fourth in the 400 at regionals.

PATTON

Coach: Chris Collins

BOYS:

Last Individual Champion: John Schilkowsky, 2009 (800, 1:54.04)

Track Events: Caden Clontz, Sr. (1600, 4th, 4:36.63); Vance Jones, Sr. (800, 1st, 1:54.77); Austin McGuire, So. (400, 12th, 52.41)

Relays: 4x800 (McGuire; Charlie Bennett, So.; Clontz; Jones—1st, 8:21.12)

GIRLS:

Last Individual Champion: Faith Younts 2019 (800 2:21.92)

Track Events: Madison Clay, Sr. (3200, 1st, 11:13.45)

About the Panthers: Seeded first in the 800, Vance Jones has the chance to join John Schilkowsky as the lone individual state champion with Schilkowsky winning the 800 in back-to-back meets. Jones also anchored the boys’ 4x800 relay team that won the 2A West title last weekend. The current relay team was fifth at the state meet last spring. As a collective team, Patton’s boys were eighth at regionals last weekend. Madison Clay won the regional title in the 3,200 meter and was the 2A state runner-up last spring.

WEST CALDWELL

Coaches: Neil Ramsey, Kristen Bowman

BOYS:

Last Individual Champion: Willie Perry, 2005 (100, 10.66 & 200, 21.98); 4x200 (1:28.59)

Track Events: Makyis Dula, Sr. (100, 4th, 11.06); Nigel Ransby, So., (200, 16th, 23.42)

Relays: 4x200 (Nehemiah Foxx, So.; Ransby; Tony Petty, Sr.; Victor Rosa, Sr.—10th, 1:32.97)

About the Warriors: Dula was the 2A West champion in the 100 sprint last weekend with Ransby coming in fourth in the 200. The 4x200 relay team was second. All athletes are making their first appearance at state.

WEST LINCOLN

Coaches: Chuck Mallory, Tom Sain

BOYS:

Field Events: Jersey Singletary, Sr. (Shot Put, 9th, 43-5)

GIRLS:

Last Individual Champion: Lily Tallent 2004 (Shot Put 37-1.75 & Discus 122-8)

Track Events: Sierra Church, Jr. (400, 11th, 1:02.83)

About the Rebels: Jersey Singletary was the top finisher for West Lincoln at regionals, taking second in the shot put. Church came in fourth in the 400.

3A TEAMS

ASHE COUNTY

Coach: Alex Rollins

BOYS:

Last Individual Champion: Josh Hardin, 2018 (400, 47.99)

Track Events: Andrew Peterson, Sr. (200, 10th, 22.51) Mason Carpenter, Sr. (300 hurdles, 9th, 41.95)

GIRLS:

Last Individual Champion: Emily Hartsoe 2021 (Discus, 123-3)

Field Events: Katlyn French, So. (High Jump, 12th, 5-0); Emily Hartsoe, So. (Shot Put, 1st, 37-10), (Discus, 1st 131-4)

Track Events: Emmi Cheek, So. (300 hurdles, 7th, 48.64)

Relays: 4x100 (Allie Blevins, Sr.; Cheek; Jezik Martin, Jr.; Maggie Powers, Jr.—13th, 51.52); 4x200 (Cheek; French; Martin; Alexis Rollins, Fr.—12th, 1:49.92)

About the Huskies: Ashe County’s girls finished fourth in last weekend’s 3A West Regional meet at Enka. The Huskies were led by Emily Hartsoe, who was last year’s 2A state champion in the discus and finished 13th in the shot put. Hartsoe won both events last week at regionals. Also returning to state are Emmi Cheek, who was sixth in the 300 hurdles (2nd 3A West Region), and Katlyn French, who will compete in the high jump after placing eighth in the 300 hurdles.

EAST LINCOLN

Coach: David Brehm

BOYS:

Last Individual Champion: Marcus McDowell, 2012 (400 48.72)

Relays: 4x100 (OJ Howell-Johnson, Sr.; Keandre Walker, Jr.; Christopher Dailey, Fr.; Jaylen Roseboro, So..—7th, 43.62)

GIRLS:

Last Individual Champion: 4x800 Relay 2015 (9:45.16)

Track Events: Macy Parks, Sr. (1600, 7th, 5:25.75)

About the Mustangs: Both Parks and the boys’ 4x100 relay team finished fourth at last week’s regional meet. Only Jaylen Roseboro has competed at a state meet, as he was on the school’s 4x200 team last spring.

FREEDOM

Coach: Chip Lewis

BOYS:

Last Individual Champion: 4x100, 2014 (41.99)

Field Events: Drew Costello, Sr. (Long Jump, 1st, 22-8) (Triple Jump, 13th, 41-6.5)

Track Events: Christopher Brittain, Sr. (800, 12th, 2:03.38)

GIRLS:

Track Events: Katie Deacon, Jr. (1600, 5th, 5:20.24)

About the Patriots: Drew Costello won the 3A West title in the long jump and placed third in the triple jump to return to state, where he was eighth in the long jump. Katie Deacon also returns to state in the 1,600 after a runner-up finish last weekend. She was 15th at state in the same event last spring.

HIBIRTEN

State Championship (girls): 1998

Coach: Jimmy Watkins

BOYS:

Last Individual Champion: Brandon Coonse, 1993 (3200, 9:21.40)

Field Events: Caleb Robbins, So. (Pole Vault, 9th, 11-6)

GIRLS:

Last Individual Champion: 4x100 Relay, 2008 (49.81)

Field Events: Jada Brown, So. (Long Jump, 3rd, 17-9.25)

About the Panthers: Jada Brown was the runner-up in the girls’ long jump at last week’s 3A West meet. The sophomore was third at last year’s state meet. Caleb Robbins was fourth at regionals in the pole vault and will compete in his first state meet.

HICKORY

Coach: Ronnie Hopper

BOYS:

Last Individual Champion: Ryan Hill, 2008 (3200, 9:24.80)

Field Events: Jamien Little, Fr. (High Jump, 15th, 6-0); Kwan Oates, Jr. (Triple Jump, 15th, 41-0.75)

Track Events: Dontae Baker, Sr. (100, 4th, 11.02), Eijah Willheim, So. (300 Hurdles, 7th, 41.75)

About the Red Tornadoes: Eijah Willheim was the top finisher at last week’s 3A West Regional, taking second in the 300 hurdles. After coming in third in the 100, Dontae Baker has the team’s highest seed in any event (4th) at state. All of Hickory’s athletes will compete in the state meet for the first time.

NORTH IREDELL

Coach: Zach Millsaps

BOYS:

Relays: 4x800 (Malachi Hernandez, So.; Philip Riddle, Jr.; Noah Wittenmyer, Jr.; Brodie Anderson, Jr..—10th, 8:27.58)

GIRLS:

Last Individual Champion: Jonna Strange, 2019 (3200, 10:53.20)

Field Events: Ailena Mykins, Jr. (Long Jump, 15th, 16-2.75)

Track Events: Erica Anderson, Sr. (800, 6th, 2:24.64)

About the Raiders: Erica Anderson and Ailena Mykins each finished fourth in their event to earn a second trip to state, where each finished 14th the last time around.

NORTH LINCOLN

State championship (boys): 2019, 2021 (girls): 2021

Coach: Jerry Castro

BOYS:

Last Individual Champion: Ty Castro, 2021 (Shot Put, 54-4.5); Jacob Scott, 2021 (3200, 9:41.16)

Field Events: Kristjan Snyder, Sr. (Shotput, 15th, 42-9)

Track Events: Connor Bagwell, So. (1600, 10th, 4:30.16); Stephen Fernetti, Jr. (3200, 8th, 9:57.28); Kolton Hodges, So. (800, 8th, 2:01.01); Logan Richardson, Fr. (1600, 16th 4:43.23); Liam Sutton, So. (110 Hurdles, 3rd, 15.15), (300 Hurdles, 4th, 41.33)

Relays: 4x100 (Sutton; Jeremiah Sellers, So.; Immanuel Mayner, Jr.; Cameron Rice, Sr.—2nd, 43.07); 4x400 (Caden Ayers, Fr.; Mayner; Hodges; Sutton.—9th, 3:30.81); 4x800 (Juan Tinajero, Fr.; Mack Viverette, Sr.; Fernetti; Richardson.—12th, 8:29.60)

GIRLS:

Last Individual Champion: Angie Allen, 2021 (800, 2:15.58; 1600 5:05.97; 3200 11:13.81)

Field Events: Carly Correll, Jr. (Discus, 5th, 113-1); Erin Lamoutte, Sr. (Triple Jump, 14th, 33-4); Chloe Soorus, Jr. (Pole Vault, 2nd, 10-6); Angely Soto, So. (Triple Jump, 16th, 32-11.76)

Track Events: Cara Castro, Sr. (1600, 4th, 5:15.25); Lori Glavan, Sr. (1600, 6th, 5:22.16) (3200, 6th, 12:04.31); Bella Green, Fr. (800, 4th, 2:24.17); Kelbi Pierce, Jr. (3200, 7th, 12:05.07); Bella Wood, So. (3200, 5th, 12:03.73)

Relays: 4x400 (Castro; Haylee Gibson, Fr.; Green; Lamoutte.—14th, 4:20.78); 4x800 (Glavan; Blythe Jaworsky, Fr.; Pierce; Wood.—1st, 9:58.02)

About the Knights: Both the boys and girls teams won the 2A team championship at the 2021 state meet with the Knights winning the last two meets held. Each won the Western Foothills 3A Conference meet with the girls taking last week’s 3A West meet and the boys coming in second. Overall, the Knights will have 22 entries, the most from any area conference school.

Individually, Bella Wood (3,200), Chloe Soorus (Pole Vault), Cara Castro (1,600) and the 4x800 relay team all won 3A West Regional girls championships with two more taking runner-up. The relay team has the top seed in their event. Top state returners from last spring are Soorus (2nd) and Erin Lamouette (4th) in the pole vault, Carly Corell, who was fourth in the discus

For the boys, Liam Sutton (300 hurdles) and Kolton Hodges (800) won regional titles, as did the 4x100 relay team, and three others finished second. Sutton was fourth at state last spring.

STATESVILLE

Coach: Dave Rucker

GIRLS:

Last Individual Champion: Cambria Shuford, 2016 (400, 56.28)

Track Events: Nakirah Adams, Fr. (100, 5th, 12.39), (200, 11th, 26.31)

Relays: 4x100 (Ta’Leah Dulin, Fr.; Adams, Fr.; Sakari Johnson, Fr.; Nakayla White-Connor, Sr.—16th, 52.32); 4x200 (White-Connor; Dynasty Hamilton; So.; Keyannah Graham, Jr.; Adams, 15th.—1:50.39)

About the Greyhounds: Nakirah Adams took fourth in both the 100 and 200 to qualify for her first state meet. All athletes are making their state meet debut.

WEST IREDELL

Coach: Ryne Cooper

BOYS:

Last Individual Champion: 4x100 relay, 1998 (42.51)

Track Events: Antaveon Steele, Sr. (110 Hurdles, 7th, 15.60) (300 Hurdles, 8th, 41.81).

GIRLS:

Last Individual Champion: Alaya Gillespie, 2021 (400 56.86)

Field Events: Alaya Gillespie, Jr. (Long Jump, 9th, 17-1)

Track Events: Alaya Gillespie, Jr. (100, 2nd, 12.24), (200, 2nd, 25.15) (400, 2nd, 59.11)

About the Warriors: In winning the 2A state title in the 400 last year, Alaya Gillespie was the first individual winner at West Iredell since 1991. She was also runner-up in the 200 and third in the 100. Last week, the junior won the 100 meters and was runner-up in the 200 and 400 and third in the long jump. Antaveon Steele qualified in both boys hurdles races and will compete at state for a second time.

1A TEAM

DRAUGHN

BOYS:

Last Individual Champion: Chris Bumgarner, 2014 (Discus, 160-0)

Track Events: Reed Farrar, Sr. (3200, 7th seed, 10:37.63)

GIRLS

Last Individual Champion: Leanne Seagraves, 2016 (Pole Vault, 9-0)

Field Events: Laney Proffitt Jr. (Pole Vault, 3rd seed, 8-6)

About the Wildcats: Both of the athletes from Draughn to qualify for regionals advanced to the state meet. Reed Farrar was third in the boys’ 3,200 and Laney Proffitt was fourth in the pole vault. Both are competing in their first state meet.

4A TEAMS

SOUTH CALDWELL

Coach: Jason Childers

BOYS:

Last Individual Champion: Mitchell Pope, 2002 (Shot Put, 60-3)

Field Events: Jaxsen Wilkerson, Sr. (Long Jump, 16th, 20-5), (Triple Jump, 5th, 44-0)

About the Spartans: Jaxsen Wilkerson returns to state after a runner-up finish in the triple jump and fourth in the long jump. He was eighth in the triple jump at last year’s 4A state meet.

WATAUGA

State Championships (girls): 1995, 1996, 1997

Coach: Randy McDonough

BOYS:

Last Individual Champion: Ricky Brookshire, 2000 (1600, 4:07.99 & 3200, 9:33.90); Brian Greer, 2000 (800 1:56.48), 4x800, 2000 (7:49.00)

Field Events: Henry Coatney, Jr. (Pole Vault, 10th, 13-0)

GIRLS:

Last Individual Champion: Taylor Cook, 2008 (Pole Vault, 11-0)

Field Events: Olivia Burroughs, So. (Pole Vault, 12th, 9-6)

About the Pioneers: The last four girls to win an individual title did so in the pole vault. Olivia Burroughs hopes to join the list after a runner-up finish in last week’s 4A West Regional. Burroughs returns to the state meet after coming in 13th last year. Henry Coatney was third in the boys’ pole vault and will make his first trip to state.

Henry Coatney is seeded second in the boys’ pole vault. Davis Hunt was the 3A West runner-up in the 110 hurdles.