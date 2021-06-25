State track meet starts today

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association will host the track and field state meet in a two-day event scheduled for today and Saturday at Truist Stadium on the campus of North Carolina A&T in Greensboro.
The best athletes from around the state will converge to compete for state championships in 36 separate track and field events — 18 each for girls and boys. The 1A meet starts the weekend today at 9 a.m. with the 4A schools scheduled for 4 p.m. On Saturday, the 2A meet is at 9 a.m. followed by the 3A schools at 4 p.m.
From the three area conferences covered by the Hickory Daily Record, 21 of the 23 schools will have at least one representative at the state meet with a total of 123 athletes listed on the meet performance sheet published earlier this week by the NCHSAA. Competitors advanced to the state meet by placing in the top four of their individual events at last week’s regional meet.
The representatives for each school are listed below with their events, region finish and seed mark or time. (Notes: Field event marks are feet-inches; track event distances listed are in meters. Athletes listed in bold are the top seeds for the events that are bolded in parenthesis.)
2021 NCHSAA STATE TRACK AND FIELD CHAMPIONSHIP
TRUIST STADIUM, NC A&T
4A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP
Today, 4 p.m.
MCDOWELL
Coach: Darren Benfield
Boys
Field: Seth Baird, Sr. (Pole Vault, 4th 4A West, 12-0); Cal Stevenson, Sr. (Pole Vault, 3rd 4A West, 12-6).
About the Titans: McDowell’s two representatives are the first boys to advance to the state meet since 2014. Both will compete in the pole vault with Stevenson and Baird gaining ninth and 13th seeds, respectively. The Titans’ only state title in boys or girls competition came in 1982.
SOUTH CALDWELL
Coach: Dana Smith
Boys:
Field: Jaxsen Wilkerson (Triple Jump, 4A West runner-up, 43-0.50)
Track: Anthony Baverso, Sr. (800, 4th 4A West, 2:03.89).
About the Spartans: Wilkerson is seeded 11th in the triple jump, while Baverso is 16th in the 800. The last boys’ state title came in 2002.
2A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP
Saturday, 9 a.m.
BANDYS
Coaches: Jason Barnes (boys), Eric McCombs (girls)
Boys:
Field: Austin Cline. Jr. (Discus, 3rd 2A West Region, 146-4)
Track: David Birkhofer, Jr. (800, 3rd 2A West, 1:58.51)
Girls:
Field: Elizabeth Carpenter, Jr. (Shot Put, 2nd West Region, 30-8.5); Logan Dutka, Jr. (Discus, 96-0, 3rd 2A West Region 96-0)
Relays: 4x400 (Bailey Reynolds, Jr., Emily Hedrick, Fr., Lauren Buckminster, Jr., Macy Rummage, Jr. 4th 2A West, 4:28.43); 4x800 (Buckminster, Paige Oldenburg, Fr., Rummage, Hedrick, 3rd 2A West)
About the Trojans: On the boys’ side, both representatives have a chance to medal with Cline and Birkhofer each landing a No. 3 seed in their event. For the girls, the 4x800 relay is also seeded third behind South Fork 2A Conference rivals North Lincoln and Lake Norman Charter. Rummage and Reynolds are both in their second state meet.
BUNKER HILL
Coach: John Sullivan
Boys:
Relay: 4x100 (Chadz Stevenson, Jr., Ayden Thompson, So., Devin Brice, Fr., Kaliq Ramseur, Sr., 4th 2A West 45.95)
Girls:
Field: Olivia Ellis, Jr. (Pole Vault, 3rd 2A West 8-0)
About the Bears: Stevenson and Ramseur were a part of the 4x200 relay team that finished 13th in 2019. Ellis is seeded sixth in the pole vault.
DRAUGHN
Coach: Donna Simmons (girls)
Girls:
Track: Ambria Blalock, Fr. (400, 4th 2A West runner-up)
About the Wildcats: Blalock is the lone representative from Draughn and is seeded 11th in her event.
EAST BURKE
Coach: AJ Schwankert (Boys)
Boys:
Field: Kenneth Byrd, Fr. (High Jump, 2A West champion, 6-4, Pole Vault 2A West champion, 12-0); Noah Rooks, Sr. (Shot Put 2A West runner-up, 44-10.25, Discus 2A West Champion 159-3)
About the Cavaliers: East Burke’s two representatives are competing at their first state meet, but both have chances to medal on Saturday. Rooks set a school record in the discus on his home field at regionals. Byrd is among four high jumpers across the state that cleared 6-4 last weekend and drew a fourth seed. The freshman has cleared 14 feet four times this season, including a high mark of 14-6. East Burke is looking for its first state champion since 2010, when Tanner Anderson won the high jump (7-2.5). Current NFL player Tyler Shatley won the state title in the shot put in 2008 and 2009.
EAST LINCOLN
Coach: David Brehm
Boys:
Relay: 4x200 (Jeremiah Jones, Jr, Markell Clark, So., Jadon Kennedy, Jr., Jayley Roseboro, Fr., 2A West runner-up, 1:33.81)
Girls:
Field: Taryn Giles-Robinette, Sr. (Discus, 2A West champion, 112-6)
About the Mustangs: Giles-Robinette will compete in her third state meet in the discus. Seeded third, she captured third in the event in 2019 (128-11).
FRED T. FOARD
Coach: Joshua Martin (boys), Alison Yount (girls)
Boys:
Track: Kevin Cervantes, Sr. (110 Hurdles, 4th 2A West, 16.45)
Relay: 4x400 (Christopher Kauffman, Jr., Nathanael Hughes, Jr., Kobus Wilkinson, Sr., Will Elkins, Jr., 2A West runner-up, 3:33.72)
Girls:
Track: Karina Coulter, Sr. (1600 4th 2A West, 5:22.81)
About the Tigers: Finishing fourth in her regional, Coulter is seeded fourth behind the third that finished ahead of her last weekend. This is her second state meet after finishing sixth in the 3200 in 2019. Cervantes is in his second meet, finishing 11th in the 110 hurdles in 2019. The Tigers’ relay team is seeded fifth.
HIBIRTEN
Coach: Jimmy Watkins, Jr. (boys); Cameron Capps (girls)
Boys:
Field: Jackson Lewis, Sr. (Shot Put 4th 2A West, 42-0.25)
Girls:
Field: Jada Brown, Fr. (Long Jump 2A West champion, 17-5.25)
Relay: 4x100 (Emily Hussong, Jr., Cady Ferguson, So., Haley Crowe, Fr., Emma Poarch, Fr., 4th 2A West, 53.75); 4x200 (Cady Ferguson, So., Abby Kidder, Fr., Crowe, Brown, 4th 2A West, 1:55.38)
About the Panthers: This is the first state meet for all Hibriten competitors. Jada Brown, who competed in three individual events at regionals, looks to have a stellar track and field career ahead of her. She is seeded second in the long jump. The last Hibriten girl to win an individual state title was Tasha Horton, who won the high jump at 18-3.5. Brown’s top mark this season was 17-9.
LAKE NORMAN CHARTER
Coach: Craig Zamiara
Boys:
Track: Blaise Atkinson, Jr. (110 Hurdles, 2A West champion, 14.52; 100 2A West champion, 10.90; 200, 2A West champion, 22.29; 300 Hurdles 2A West champion, 40.69) Grant Howlett, Sr. (800, 2A West runner-up, 1:58.42; 1600 2A West champion, 4:30.22)
Girls:
Track: Ryan Selden, Sr. (100, 3rd 2A West; 200, 4th 2A West 26.05); Lily Yampolsky, Fr. (800, 3rd 2A West, 2:21.58)
Relay: 4x400 (Sasha Bernard, So., Jenna Peterson, So., Yampolsky, Megan Wozniak, Jr., 3rd 2A West, 4:24.52); 4x800 (Peterson, Megan Rinehardt, Jr., Yampolsky, Wozniak, 2A West runner-up, 10:16.37).
About the Knights: At the 2A West meet, the boys finished third as a team, although just two representatives — Atkinson and Howlett — moved into the state meet. However, the two could put Lake Norman Charter high up in the team standings. Between the two of them at regional, they won five events and finished second in another. Atkinson won both hurdle events and the two sprints and will go to Greensboro as the top seed in three of his four entries and third in the other. In the NCmilesplit.com rankings, Atkinson has the top time among NCHSAA 2A runners in the 110 hurdles (14.45) and 300 hurdles (40.00). Howlett has the state’s top time in the 800 (1:52.39) among all classifications. Curiously, the lone state title for the Knight boys came in the 2011 1A meet when Chris Hack won the 800.
For the girls, Wozniak and Selden are the lone returners from 2019. Yampolsky is seeded third in the 800.
LINCOLNTON
Coach: David Byrd (girls)
Girls:
Track: Katherine Hopkins, So. (1600 2A West runner-up, 5:16.12; 3200 2A West champion, 11:40.74)
About the Wolves: Hopkins is the lone representative, but she has a top-two seed in both her races. The last girl to win a track event for Lincolnton was Morgan Turner, who won successive middle and long distance races from 2007 to 2009.
MAIDEN
Coach: Stephen Hensley
Boys:
Track: Amarion Craig, Sr. (100 4th 2A West 11.35)
Relays: 4x200 (Trevor Smith, Jr., Craig, Ben Gibbs, So., Chris Culliver, So. 1:33.69), 2A West runner-up)
Girls:
Track: Callie Stamey, So. (300 Hurdles, 4th 2A West, 51.03).
Relay: 4x200 (Alyssa Keener, Jr., McKenna Parker, Sr., Stamey, Annalee Smith, So., 3rd 2A West 1:54.45)
About the Blue Devils: The boys’ 4x200 team is the highest seed among Maiden racers, coming in at eighth. Stamey is the top individual, getting a ninth seed. The Blue Devils return an athlete to the state meet for the first time since 2018, with the girls getting into the mix for the first time since 2016.
NEWTON-CONOVER
Coach: Marcus Miller
Boys:
Track: Devan Crawford, Jr. (100, 3rd 2A West, 11.33; 200 2A West runner-up, 22.71); Tyler Johnson, Sr. (400, 4th 2A West champion, 51.40).
About the Red Devils: Although Crawford is seeded seventh in the 200, the race could come down to an eyelash, as the top eight seeds are within .59 of each other. This is the first appearance for both runners at the state meet. The last Newton-Conover athlete to win a state title was in 2000, when the Red Devils picked up three.
NORTH LINCOLN
Coach: Jerry Castro
Boys:
Field: Ty Castro, Sr. (Shot Put 2A West Champion, 49-7.5; Discus 2A West runner-up, 151-5)
Track: Connor Bagwell, Fr. (1600, 4th 2A West, 4:41.56); Jared Campbell, Sr. (800, 4th 2A West runner-up); Ethan Davis, Sr. (3200, 4th 2A West, 10:31.50); Stephen Fernetti, So. (1600, 3rd 2A West, 4:39.35); Matthew Haight, Sr. (300 Hurdles, 3rd 2A West, 43.21); Miles Phillips, Sr. (800, 2A West champion, 1:56.92; 1600, 2A West runner-up, 4:33.78); Jacob Scott, Sr. (3200, 2A West champion); Liam Sutton, So. (110 Hurdles, 3rd 2A West 16.42; 300 Hurdles, 2A West runner-up, 42.66)
Relay: 4x400 (Campbell, Kolton Hodges, So., Phillips, Joseph Quilla, Sr., 2A West champion. 3:31.08); 4x800 (Noah Carter, Sr., Hodges, Scott, Quilla, 3rd 2A West, 8:35.46)
Girls:
Field: Carly Correll, So. (Discus, 2A West runner-up, 105-8); Abigall Lamoutte, So. (Pole Vault 2A West runner-up, 9-0); Chloe Soorus, Jr. (Pole Vault 2A West Champion, 10-0); Angely Soto, Fr. (Triple Jump 4th 2A West, 31-7.5); Payton Turner, Fr. (Triple Jump, 2A West runner-up, 32-10)
Track: Angie Allen, Sr. (800, 2A West champion, 2:15.55, 1600 2A West champion, 5:12.08; 3200, 3rd 2A West 11:47.61); Kalyi Page, Fr. (100 Hurdles, 3rd 2A West, 17.45); Anaia Mayner, Sr., (400 2A West runner-up, 58.83); Lori Glavan, Jr. (3200, 2A West runner-up, 11:42.92),
Relay: 4x100 (Soorus, Turner, Ashlyn White, Sr., Lamoutte, 2A West runner-up, 53:38); 4x400 (Jaimie Klein, Fr., Mayner, Cara Castro, Jr., Kelbi Pierce, 2A West runner-up, 4:23.49); 4x800 (Castro, Glavan, Emily Laramie, So., Pierce, 2A West champion, 10:11.76)
About the Knights: Two years ago, North Lincoln’s boys blew away the competition and won the 2A state title. The girls’ side of the meet had a strong showing, as well, coming in fourth. Both easily won the South Fork 2A Conference titles and the 2A West Region.
For this meet, Angie Allen, who won the 2A state cross country championship, has the top times in the 1600 and 3200 among all NCHSAA runners this season. She is the favorite in both of those, as well as the 800, a race in which she has the top time among 2A runners. She was 1600 gold medalist at the 2019 2A state meet. The Knights also won the 2A team title in cross country, which reflects in the 4x800 team having the top 2A time in the state.
Like the girls, the boys have strong entrants in middle and long distances with members that made up the 2A state championship in boys cross country in 2019. Phillips and Scott are the top seeds in the 800 and 3200, respectively, and Phillips has the top 2A time in the state in the 1600. In the field events, while Ty Castro did not post a top mark at regional, he owns the top throws this season among 2A competitors in the shot put (51-0) and discus (162-1).
PATTON
Coach: Chris Collins
Boys:
Field: Connor Ruddisill, Jr. (High Jump, 4th 2A West, 6-0)
Track: Vance Jones, Jr. (400 2A West champion, 51.07)
Relay: 4x800 (Charlie Bennett, Fr., Austin McGuire, Fr., Caden Clontz, Jr., Jones 2A West champion, 8:29.77).
Girls:
Track: Madison Clay, Jr. (3200, 4th 2A West 11:49.11)
About the Panthers: All six Patton athletes will make their state meet debut and most have a high seed mark. The 4x800 team is slated in at second, just .09 seconds behind the top-seeded team from Atkins. Jones and Clay are fourth in their respective events. At the last state meet in 2019, Faith Younts won the 800 to become the first girl from Patton to win a state title. The last boy to do so was John Schilkowsky, who won back-to-back 800 races in 2008 and 2009.
WEST IREDELL
Coach: Jerry Snyder
Boys:
Track: Antaveon Steele, Jr. (300 Hurdles, 4th 2A West, 43.26)
Girls:
Field: Lariyah Clark, Jr. (Long Jump, 2A West runner-up, 16-5, Triple Jump 2A West champion, 36-8)
Track: Alaya Gillespie, So. (100, 4th 2A West, 12.7, 200, 3rd 2A West, 25.95; 400 2A West champion, 57.55); Janiya Johnson, Fr. (100, 2A West champion, 12.50; 200, 2A West runner-up, 25.90).
About the Warriors: It’s been 30 years since Tonie Lazenby finished the second of back-to-back state titles. No Warriors girl has won a state title since, but there are several possibilities this weekend, including Gillespie, who is the top seed in the 400. On the strength of a strong sprinting group, West Iredell finished in a tie for third at last week’s regional. Along with Gillespie, the girls will be seeded in the top four in four of their six events. And they are all scheduled to return next year. Clark was fourth in the triple jump in 2019.
WEST LINCOLN
Coach: Chuck Mallory
Boys:
Relay: 4x200 (Mason Huitt, Sr., Zachary Daigler, Jr., Evan Rye, Sr., Charlie Wyant, Jr., 4th 2A West)
About the Rebels: The lone entrant for West Lincoln will be the 16th seed in the 4x200. All members of the relay will appear in their first state meet.
3A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP
Saturday, 4 p.m.
ALEXANDER CENTRAL
Coach: Jonathan Winkler
Boys:
Field: Deyante Calhoun, Sr. (Shot Put, 3A West champion, 45-5.25); Russell Frasier, Jr. (Shot Put, 4th 3A West, 42-11); Kellen Hartman, So. (High Jump, 3rd 3A West, 5-11); Nolan Heath, Jr. (Pole Vault, 4th 3A West, 10-6)
Track: Evan Presnell, Jr. (400, 3rd 3A West, 51.13)
Relay: 4x100 (Kobe Burns-Caesar, Sr., Daniel Cruz, Sr., Daniel Morgan, Sr., Landon Wike, Jr., 3A West runner-up, 43.09)
Girls:
Field: Kaley McDaniel (Triple Jump, 4th 3A West, 32-5)
Track: Layna West, Jr. (100, 3A West runner-up, 12.79; 200, 4th 3A West, 26.87)
Relay: 4x100 (Gracie Harrington, Sr., Kaley McDaniel, So., Chesney Stikeleather, Jr., Lanya West, Jr., 4th 3A West, 52.00)
About the Cougars: Calhoun has the highest individual seed, slotted ninth in the shot put. The boys’ 4x100 team is seeded sixth. The highest seed among the girls is Lanya West, who will be 11th in the 100. Alexander Central has one state track title in the program’s history, which came via Landon Strickland in the discus in 2019.
FREEDOM
Coach: Chip Lewis
Boys:
Field: Drew Costello, Jr. (Long Jump, 3rd 3A West, 20-5.5)
Girls:
Track: Katie Deacon, So. (1600, 4th 3A West, 5:26.86); Lee Kania, Sr. (100 Hurdles, 4th, 3A West, 17.20)
About the Patriots: This is the first appearance in the state meet for all three participants. Costello is seeded 15th in the long jump while, Deacon is 13th and Kania 14th.
ST. STEPHENS
Coach: Jason Fulbright
Girls:
Field: Jordyn Horan, Fr. (Pole Vault, 3A West runner-up, 9-0)
About the Indians: Horan set a regional qualifying mark in her first high school meet. She also owns the school record in the event.
WATAUGA
Coach: Randy McDonough
Boys:
Track: Rien Freeman, Sr. (1600, 3rd 3A West, 4:37.08); Davis Hunt, So. (110 Hurdles, 3A West runner-up, 16.46; 300 Hurdles, 4th 3A West, 42.21)
Girls:
Field: Olivia Burroughs, Fr. (Pole Vault, 4th 3A West, 8-0); Sarah Goode, Sr. (Pole Vault, 3A West champion, 10-6)
Track: Rachel Cathey, Fr. (3200, 4th 3A West, 12:18.57)
Relay: 4x800 (Sophie Beach, Jr., Andriana Rink, So., Cathey, Gwendolyn Anderson, So., 3A West runner-up, 10:09.65)
About the Pioneers: The top seed for the Pioneers is Goode, who is sixth in the girls’ pole vault. The last four girls state titles for the Pioneers came in the pole vault from 2004 to 2008. Davis Hunt is 13th in the 110 hurdles and Freeman matched that placement in the 1600.