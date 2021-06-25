State track meet starts today

About the Knights: At the 2A West meet, the boys finished third as a team, although just two representatives — Atkinson and Howlett — moved into the state meet. However, the two could put Lake Norman Charter high up in the team standings. Between the two of them at regional, they won five events and finished second in another. Atkinson won both hurdle events and the two sprints and will go to Greensboro as the top seed in three of his four entries and third in the other. In the NCmilesplit.com rankings, Atkinson has the top time among NCHSAA 2A runners in the 110 hurdles (14.45) and 300 hurdles (40.00). Howlett has the state’s top time in the 800 (1:52.39) among all classifications. Curiously, the lone state title for the Knight boys came in the 2011 1A meet when Chris Hack won the 800.