STANDING TALL: Bandys grapplers clinch spot in 2A state championship

CATAWBA — Bandys wrestler Bryce Kirkland is likely the smallest person on the Trojans' team, but she stood the tallest when her team needed her most.
With the 2A West Regional championship on the line in Wednesday night’s final bout, and with it a spot in Saturday's state championship in Greensboro, Kirkland willed herself to stay out of a pin, which gave the Trojans a 33-31 win over Trinity in the regional final.
Entering the last of the 14-bout attrition, Bandys (27-4) held a 33-27 lead, needing only to avoid a pin to win the dual and advance.
The climatic bout was set up by the previous match when Austin Cline pinned Xavier Horton to break a 27-all tie and set up a must-pin for the Bulldogs to send the match to a tiebreaker.
Kirkland (13-15) was set to face Brayden Hall, who entered the 106-pound match at 43-6, and Hall took control early. After a 5-0 first period and a reverse in the second period that resulted in two more points for Hall, a technical penalty early in the third pulled Kirkland within 7-2, but a near fall by Hall added three more points and it appeared a pin would happen over the final 45 seconds.
Nevertheless, Kirkland was able to worm out of the hold and off her back. Wriggling to her side, she stretched a leg at an angle to buttress against another turn by Hall. Kirkland defended for a final 30 seconds with Hall settling for a 10-2 win, but the euphoric cheers from the Bandys fans celebrated the team win and the regional championship.
“You know what,” said head coach Justin Adams, “when I can get in her head and tell her to dig down deep, I know she's not going to get pinned. And that’s what we've talked about all week and what we've been leading up to is, we're not going to win these duals by our studs coming out there and getting the job done. ... She's out here wrestling boys in a boys’ world as a girl, and she's got a lot going against her, and she does a great job and I'm proud of her.”
A pin by Trinity would have created a tie with Trinity (22-2) getting the win on the eighth tiebreaker, based on the amount of first points throughout the dual, which the Bulldogs carried 15-12.
“I thought it was going to come down to me and hopefully all I had to do was not get pinned,” said Kirkland. "And so my teammates really helped and got the score up there, but I was so nervous. I hate going last in the first place, but with how tight the score was I knew it was going to be close or come down to me.
“The goal was to just fight through the pain,” she added. “Because I injured my shoulder three weeks ago. It was honestly just fighting for my team. Just stay off my back as much as I could.”
It appeared early that second-seeded Trinity might pull the road upset over the No. 1 seed. Bandys hurt itself prior to the night when its 120-pound wrestler did not make weight and was scratched. After the Bulldogs' Spencer May won the initial bout at 113, the absence was felt at 120 as Charles Grubb added a pin for Trinity to make it 12-0 early.
With the unexpected loss of a teammate, Adams reminded his grapplers they still had a job to do.
“Between myself and the kids, there's a whole lot of range of emotions that go through your mind,” Adams said. “... I told those boys, ‘We can only worry about the things that we control, and if we can do that, we’ll get it done.’”
Bandys rebounded with a 9-3 decision by Joey Levix at 126 and a 5-0 win by Trey Story at 132. David Makupson (44-1) quickly erased those decisions with a pin at 138 to put the lead back at 18-6 before Charles Schaefer added a decision in the 145-pound bout.
It looked dire for Bandys when Casey Hohn (152) took a 2-0 lead before Trey Ballew tied it. Choosing the down position in the second period, Ballew needed much of the two minutes to break free of Hohn’s grasp to take the lead. Ballew added a takedown in the third before holding on 6-4.
That brought up the meat of the Trojans lineup with Caleb Moore (160) needing 13 seconds for a pin and his younger brother Ian Moore needing 100 more for his pin, which tied the match at 21 apiece.
Caleb Moore said the pins helped the Trojans get their legs back under them.
“We were kind of getting down,” the elder Moore said. “We had some of those kids that lost in the last couple matches, like our Bryson Burkett (138) and our Will (Nix at 145), that are usually big matches like our big hitters.”
Adams was not surprised that it was Caleb Moore who gave the team a boost.
“He is our hammer, but he's our leader,” said the third-year coach. “He helps coach the team, just like I do. He's the spark that gets these kids going.”
Trinity retook the lead at 24-21 with Gavin Hardister (182) getting a decision, but Zackory Evans (195) gave the Trojans their first lead of the match with a pin.
Along with Kirkland’s heroics, another key moment in a loss came at 220. Boosting up in weight, Bandys' Matthew Cranfill (11-8) had the task of taking on Joey Smith (35-10). The two battled to a 1-all tie, forged when Cranfill got an escape with 33 seconds left. In the sudden victory period, Cranfill slipped on an attempted takedown with Smith working around for the two points and the win. However, the battle by Cranfill was not lost on Caleb Moore.
“He was probably one of the superstars, along with Bryce Kirkland,” said the Trojans senior. “They were in matches they weren’t supposed to be in. Matt Cranfill is a 184-pound kid and he's trying to make 195 for the team, and he showed out tonight. I mean, he should have won that match.”
The decision tied the match at 27-all, setting up the decisive final two bouts.
“It feels amazing,” said Caleb Moore on the regional championship. “It's really like no other. It was tough, like we knew some of these matches were going to be tough. We had a tough conference and we wrestled these people already, and then one of our wrestlers missed weight and we had a bunch of things happen. It was tough. So, we fought through and had some people step up in a big way. That last match, it came down to heart, who had the most heart, and we pulled it out.”
Bandys will next take on Bunn High, which won the 2A East championship 48-36 over Bartlett Yancey. The match is scheduled to be held at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex Fieldhouse on Saturday at 1 p.m. All matches will be streamed on NFHSNetwork.com (subscription required).
Bandys 31, West Lincoln 30
Bandys also needed to rally to get to the final. West Lincoln (19-4) looked to make it a runaway early by winning the first five matches. Andy Saine (106), Jack Stewart (113), Logan Reynolds (120), Chade Norman (126) and Luke Heavner (132) put the Rebels up 18-0 before Bandys rallied.
Burkett (138) won an 11-2 major decision and Nix (145) added a pin. Mason Avery (152) got West Lincoln its first pin before Caleb Moore matched it to get the Trojans within 24-16.
Moore’s pin started a run of five straight wins for Bandys to close out the win. Ian Moore (170), Raydyn Brooks (182) and Cranfill (195) each won decisions before Evans (220) put the match out of reach with a pin. The Trojans forfeited the last match for the final margin.
Trinity 38, Newton-Conover 33
The Bulldogs led wire-to-wire to reach the final after taking a 14-0 lead after the first three bouts. Hall (106) rang up a pin with May (113) getting a decision and Grubb (120) a tech fall.
Camden Spencer (126) interrupted the initial rush with a pin, but KJ Stafford (132) added a pin, and Schaefer and Makupson added decisions to put the score at 27-6.
Pins by Jason Brawley (152), Jordan Henze (170) and Owen Clark (195) gave the Red Devils (35-8) a chance to stay in the match. With the score at 33-27 with two matches left, Horton (220) clinched the win with a pin of Mykie Xiong. The Bulldogs forfeited the final match for the margin of victory.
Bandys 33, Trinity 31
106: Brayden Hall (T) d. Bryce Kirkland, 10-2
113: Spencer May (T) p. Justin Krenson, 3:14
120: Chris Grubb (T) p. Kage Hefner, 3:58
126: Joey Levix (B) d. Levin Dennis, 9-3
132: Trey Story (B) d. KJ Stafford, 5-0
138: David Makupson (T) p. Bryson Burkett, 3:16
145: Charles Schaefer (T) d. Will Nix, 6-2
152: Trey Ballew (B) d. Casey Hohn, 6-4
160: Caleb Moore (B) p. Baron Justice, :13
170: Ian Moore (B) p. Zechariah Starkweather, 1:40
182: Gavin Hardister (T) d. Raydyn Brooks, 7-5
195: Zackory Evans (B) p. Johnny Bryant, 1:20
220: Joey Smith (T) d. Matthew Cranfill, 7-5 (SV)
285: Austin Cline (B) p. Xavier Horton, 4:38
Bandys 31, West Lincoln 30
106: Andy Saine (WL) d. Bryce Kirkland, 9-0
113: Jack Stewart (WL) tech fall Justin Krenson, 15-0
120: Logan Reynolds (WL) d. Kage Hefner, 4-2
126: Chade Norman (WL) d. Joey Levix, 6-4 (SV)
132: Luke Heavner (WL) d. Trey Story, 4-3
138: Bryson Burkett (B) d. Kemp Wehunt, 11-2
145: Will Nix (B) p. Xandor Hedrick, 5:03
152: Mason Avery (WL) p. Luke Burkett, 2:33
160: Caleb Moore (B) p. Ty Beam, :58
170: Ian Moore (B) d. Patrick Goins, 9-4
182: Raydyn Brooks (B) d. Braxton Young, 4-3
195: Matthew Cranfill (B) d. Jake Gragg, 5-2
220: Zackory Evans (B) p. Curtis Goins, 4:39
285: Camden Sain (WL) won by forfeit
Trinity 38, Newton-Conover 33
106: Brayden Hall (T) p. Cody Ingle, 3:22
113: Spencer May (T) d. Isaiah Pittman, 4-2 (SV)
120: Chris Grubb (T) via tech fall, 20-5
126: Camden Spencer (N-C) p. Levi Dennis, :51
132: KJ Stafford (T) d. Darius Musaeus, 2:57
138: Charles Schaefer (T) d. Ethan Clark, 5-0
145: David Makupson (T) d. Connor Shumate, 13-5
152: Jason Brawley (N-C) p. Murtaza Rehman, :22
160: Caiden Rowe (N-C) d. Casey Hohn, 4-0
170: Jordan Henze (N-C) p. Zechariah Starkweather, 3:30
182: Gavin Hardister (T) p. Nicholas Cadwallader, 3:41
195: Owen Clark (N-C) p. Johnny Bryant, 2:19
220: Xavier Horton (T) p. Mykie Xiong, 4:52
285: Joseph Lioret-Tutty (N-C) won by forfeit
Note: Trinity was deducted 1 team point due to unsportsmanlike conduct.