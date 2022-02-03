STANDING TALL: Bandys grapplers clinch spot in 2A state championship

“You know what,” said head coach Justin Adams, “when I can get in her head and tell her to dig down deep, I know she's not going to get pinned. And that’s what we've talked about all week and what we've been leading up to is, we're not going to win these duals by our studs coming out there and getting the job done. ... She's out here wrestling boys in a boys’ world as a girl, and she's got a lot going against her, and she does a great job and I'm proud of her.”

A pin by Trinity would have created a tie with Trinity (22-2) getting the win on the eighth tiebreaker, based on the amount of first points throughout the dual, which the Bulldogs carried 15-12.

“I thought it was going to come down to me and hopefully all I had to do was not get pinned,” said Kirkland. "And so my teammates really helped and got the score up there, but I was so nervous. I hate going last in the first place, but with how tight the score was I knew it was going to be close or come down to me.

“The goal was to just fight through the pain,” she added. “Because I injured my shoulder three weeks ago. It was honestly just fighting for my team. Just stay off my back as much as I could.”