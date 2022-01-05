St. Stephens wrestling wallops North Lincoln

North Lincoln (12-8, 0-1) increased the advantage to 9-0, as 113-pound grappler Garrett Davis (22-13) rallied from a 6-3 deficit and earned a pin of Ivan Cortez.

From there, St. Stephens quickly seized control of the match, starting with Cesar Chavez’s (25-4) 15-0 technical fall of Kaden Helms. Ryan Brown (126) built a 5-0 lead after two periods and held on to win 5-3 and improve to 13-8 on the season.

The momentum kept rolling with an 11-2 decision by the Indians' Will Moore (18-9) at 132, a 16-0 technical fall by Evan Trossi at 138 (22-7) and a first-period pin by Kymani Evans (19-6) at 145.

The match of the night came in the 152-pound bout between the Indians' Will Fincher (17-9) and Aaron Keville (22-14). After the two battled to a 2-2 tie after two minutes, Fincher worked an escape from the down position in the second period and added a takedown to make it 5-2. Keville returned the favor in the third period, setting up the final battle over the final 1:24. As time ran down, the pair worked to the edge of the outer circle before Fincher quickly circled behind and scored the winning takedown just before the final horn.

Despite the run, Baker felt that there were opportunities for bigger things on the night.