St. Stephens wrestling wallops North Lincoln

In its 28th dual match of the season, St. Stephens finally wrestled in its own gym Tuesday night. The Indians enjoyed the home cooking and blasted North Lincoln 50-16 in the Western Foothills 3A Conference opener for both squads.
Outside of the Indian Classic tournament in December and a last-minute home dual vs. West Rowan that was held at Arndt Middle School, the remainder of St. Stephens' season has been spent as the visitors.
“It was nice to finally be in our own gym and get the kids where they're comfortable,” said head coach Billy Baker, who will attempt to win his 700th career dual on Friday at home against North Iredell. “It was just nice to be here on our mat and be able to have more parents in the stands. It was good.”
Except for the final bout, a forfeit at 285 pounds, St. Stephens (25-3, 1-0 Western Foothills 3A) won the other nine matches in succession with seven coming on bonus points and five by pin.
The night started with a battle of top-10 3A wrestlers from the 106-pound weight class. North Lincoln's Peyton Sutton (29-12), ranked 10th by NCMAT.com, had little trouble in building a comfortable lead and it appeared the senior would take win by major decision. However, No. 9 ranked Alec Petty (19-8) was able to work an escape before time expired to keep the margin at 12-5 and the Knights' lead to 3-0.
North Lincoln (12-8, 0-1) increased the advantage to 9-0, as 113-pound grappler Garrett Davis (22-13) rallied from a 6-3 deficit and earned a pin of Ivan Cortez.
From there, St. Stephens quickly seized control of the match, starting with Cesar Chavez’s (25-4) 15-0 technical fall of Kaden Helms. Ryan Brown (126) built a 5-0 lead after two periods and held on to win 5-3 and improve to 13-8 on the season.
The momentum kept rolling with an 11-2 decision by the Indians' Will Moore (18-9) at 132, a 16-0 technical fall by Evan Trossi at 138 (22-7) and a first-period pin by Kymani Evans (19-6) at 145.
The match of the night came in the 152-pound bout between the Indians' Will Fincher (17-9) and Aaron Keville (22-14). After the two battled to a 2-2 tie after two minutes, Fincher worked an escape from the down position in the second period and added a takedown to make it 5-2. Keville returned the favor in the third period, setting up the final battle over the final 1:24. As time ran down, the pair worked to the edge of the outer circle before Fincher quickly circled behind and scored the winning takedown just before the final horn.
Despite the run, Baker felt that there were opportunities for bigger things on the night.
“We’ve got to be a little more relentless and try to pin people,” Baker said. “I thought there were several weight classes that they kind outhustled us a little bit. We still won the match, but I thought their kids were outhustling us.”
From there, St. Stephens' Jacob Schwartz (22-7), Andrew Kehoe (23-5) and Andre Britt (24-3) completed the run with successive pins. Britt’s win at 182 pounds took just 20 seconds and sealed the win with the margin at 44-9.
Two-time state tournament qualifier Joseph Plyler (33-5) broke the streak for North Lincoln at 195 with a 9-1 win. However, Baker was impressed with how Isaac Burgin (3-4) stood tough in avoiding the pin.
“He wrestled as hard and as tough as any kid on our team tonight,” said Baker. “I was pretty excited about him. That kid’s (Plyler) probably a top four kid in this state, so I was pretty pleased with that. His effort was great.”
Adam Sherrill (15-13) closed the match with a 6-3 decision over Thomas Lipford.
The Indians return home Friday night for a dual against North Iredell (15-2, 1-0), which could be a decisive meet for one of the two dual playoff spots allotted to the Western Foothills 3A. With top-ranked Fred T. Foard still to come, Baker is aware of the significance of Friday’s dual with the Raiders.
“We've made the playoffs every year since they started the state duals,” explained Baker. “And we're one of only a couple of teams in the state that have done that. So, if we don't beat North Iredell, there's a chance we don't make the playoffs, even though we’re a pretty good team. Our conference is loaded.”
North Lincoln hosts Hickory on Friday.
St. Stephens 50, North Lincoln 16
106: Peyton Sutton (NL) d. Alec Petty, 12-5
113: Garrett Davis (NL) p. Ivan Cortez, 3:27
120: Cesar Chavez Alonzo (SS) tech fall Kaden Helms, 15-0
126: Ryan Brown (SS) d. Till Helms, 5-3
132: Will Moore (SS) d. Gage Helms, 11-2
138: Evan Trossi (SS) tech fall Evan Stanley, 16-0
145: Kymani Evans (SS) p. Dusitn Isenhour, 1:03
152: Will Fincher (SS) d. Aaron Keville, 7-5
160: Jacob Schwartz (SS) p. Carter Morales, 2:34
170: Andrew Kehoe (SS) p. Carter Davis, 1:22
182: Andre Britt (SS) p. Peyton Hubbard, :20
195: Joseph Plyler (NL) d. Isaac Burgin, 9-1
220: Adam Sherrill (NL) d. Thomas Lipford, 6-3
285: Evan Vue (SS) won by forfeit