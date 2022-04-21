St. Stephens wins battle of the bats vs. Foard

NEWTON — Fred T. Foard may have scored first, but the Tigers couldn’t keep St. Stephens off the base paths or away from home plate in the semifinals of the Catawba County Easter Baseball Classic on Wednesday evening at Henkel-Alley Field at the Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds. The Indians spotted Foard an early two-run advantage, but scored in their last six at-bats to earn a spot in the championship game by the score of 10-5.

The second-seeded Tigers (12-4) recorded four hits against St. Stephens starter Julien Peissel in the bottom of the first inning, including three consecutive base hits by Braxton Tramel, Lane Essary and Kylan Bolick. Bolick’s infield hit to the left side scored Hayden Tabor, who led off the inning for St. Stephens with a hit to right. Tramel later scored on an infield throwing error to make the score 2-0.

But the third-seeded Indians (15-4) tied the game with single runs in the second and third innings. Justin Skewes scored on Will Everett’s sacrifice fly in the top of the second and Skewes drove in Chip Hendren with a base hit to tie the score in the next frame.

St. Stephens kept up the pressure in the third with two runs to take a 4-2 lead against Tigers reliever Stewart Simmons. Elec Marvin was credited with an RBI on his infield hit and Josh Barkley, who singled, eventually scored on a wild pitch.

But the Tigers rallied to reclaim the lead with a three-run fourth. Connor Peschel smashed a double to the alley in left to bring in the first two, and Tramel returned the lead to Foard with an RBI single to right.

But that was all of the offense for Foard. St. Stephens, on the other hand, kept piling on the runs. Peyton Young tied the game again, this time at 5-all, when he walked, stole second base and advanced the rest of the way on two infield outs in the fifth.

The Indians took the lead for good in the sixth, again without the benefit of a hit. Barkley was hit by a pitch to get on base with one out. His courtesy runner, Logan Laws, swiped second and came around to score on two wild pitches to put the Indians up 6-5.

St. Stephens put the game away with a four-run seventh. The big blow was a bases-loaded double by Hendren to the base of the fence in left that scored three of those runs.

Peissel went 4 2/3 innings for St. Stephens, allowing seven hits, striking out 10 and walking two. Barkley got the win in relief after tossing two innings, striking out one, walking two and giving two hits. Omar Cruz pitched a third of an inning.

Zac Martin started for Foard. He went three-plus innings, allowed two hits, struck out three and walked four. Simmons pitched two innings and Peschel was tagged with the loss, although he was the only one of four Tigers pitchers that did not allow a hit. Bolick pitched the seventh inning for the Tigers.

Silas Isenhour had three hits including a double for St. Stephens, which banged out a total of 10 hits. Skewes had two hits and three RBIs. Hendren’s double drove in three runs.

Tramel led the Tigers’ offense with two singles, a double and an RBI. Peschel had a double and two RBIs. Aiden Landrum added a pair of base hits for Foard.

St. Stephens advances to tonight's 6:30 p.m. title game against top-seeded Alexander Central (17-2), which defeated fourth-seeded Hibriten 10-0 in six innings in the second semifinal. Foard will take on Hibriten (11-9) in the third-place game at 4 p.m.

St. Stephens;011;211;4;–;10;10;4

Fred T. Foard;200;300;0;–;5;9;2

WP: Josh Barkley

LP: Connor Peschel