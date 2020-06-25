St. Stephens’ Windham steps down as baseball coach

After being approved as the new Career Development Coordinator in the central office for Catawba County Schools, Adam Windham is leaving his post as the head varsity baseball coach at St. Stephens High School. Following seven years as the Indians’ coach, Windham was officially named to the position during Monday night’s school board meeting and will begin his new job on Aug. 10.
A graduate of Fred T. Foard High and Appalachian State University, Windham led St. Stephens to a 56-88 record during his seven seasons at the helm. The Indians posted winning records in two of those seasons, finishing 16-10 in 2016 and 12-10 in 2018.
“The past seven years have served as some of the happiest moments of my life, and you are all a major reason for that,” said Windham in an email to the parents of St. Stephens’ baseball players. “This has been one of the most difficult decisions I have made in my lifetime, but I know it is what is best for myself, my family and our baseball program. I look forward to watching the baseball program continue to grow under new leadership and plan to be a huge supporter of the program.”
“I owe you all a debt of gratitude that could never be repaid,” he added. “You accepted me into this community and made me feel welcome from our first year. Because of you, I have become a better person, husband and father. I will always cherish the relationships that have been made along the way.”
Windham also coaches a 14-and-under baseball team for Athletes Lab in Maiden. Athletes Lab is owned by Grant Rembert, while Aaron Rembert is the chief operating officer, Cameron Beard is the director of teams, Katie Carpenter is the director of softball, Audra Harrison is the performance coach and Ryan Gant heads the strength and conditioning program.
