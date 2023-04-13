NEWTON — St. Stephens was held to one run on three hits in a loss to Newton-Conover in Tuesday’s semifinal round of the Catawba County Easter Baseball Classic at Henkel-Alley Field at the Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds. But during Wednesday afternoon’s third-place game against crosstown rival Hickory, the Indians pounded out 11 hits in a 10-2 win over the Red Tornadoes.

Jacob Osborne led third-seeded St. Stephens with three hits, while all-tournament team selection Chip Hendren and North Carolina State commit Peyton Young had two hits apiece and Omar Cruz, Justin Skewes, James Tate and Landon Harris each had one hit. On the other side, top-seeded Hickory received one hit each from Brady Stober, Boone Herman, Dean Hall, Izaiah Littlejohn and Will Prince.

“I thought the whole week we played good defense, good pitching,” St. Stephens coach Jimmy Bowman said. “And I knew if we gave it enough time, our bats were gonna come back.”

St. Stephens (13-4) scored two runs in the top of the first inning, which began with back-to-back four-pitch walks to Hendren and Cruz. Young advanced both runners on a groundout to first base, while an infield single from Skewes scored Hendren and the ensuing throwing error allowed Cruz to cross the plate.

Hickory (13-3) seemed poised for a big inning when it loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom of the second on consecutive singles from Littlejohn and Prince followed by a walk to Sammy Nexsen. But St. Stephens starting pitcher Will Everett was then replaced by Young, who struck out two batters in a row before getting the next hitter to foul out.

“I thought it was a huge moment because going against a great club like Hickory, we knew we were gonna be in for a fight the whole game,” said Bowman of escaping the second-inning jam. “And we knew we had to get outs, so to get out of that inning was huge.”

The Red Tornadoes also loaded the bases with two outs in the fourth when Ellis Chappell and Herman sandwiched walks around a single to center from Stober. But Young ended the threat with his fourth of 11 strikeouts to maintain St. Stephens’ 2-0 lead.

The Indians made it 3-0 in the fifth when a two-out single from Harris plated Tate, who had reached on a fielder’s choice before stealing second. They added five more runs in the sixth on an RBI double from Young, a two-run single from Osborne and a two-run home run from Tate, while a two-run inside-the-park homer from Young with one out in the seventh pushed the advantage to 10-0.

Hickory broke up the shutout in its last at-bat, with Herman reaching on a leadoff single before scoring on a one-out, two-run homer from Hall. But Young got the next two batters to fly out and strike out as St. Stephens notched an eight-run victory.

In addition to his 11 strikeouts, Young gave up two runs on three hits and issued four walks in six innings en route to earning the win. Meanwhile, Littlejohn took the loss after pitching the first 2 2/3 innings for Hickory, which used Hall and Herman in relief.

“I told them to get away from it a little bit, get away and relax,” said Bowman of what he told his team to do for the rest of the week before returning to Western Foothills 3A Conference play next week. “Because we go back into the final three weeks and in our conference we’ve got a top team in the state every night almost. ... We know what we’re getting into, we know what we signed up for, but we know we’re gonna be ready for the test.”

St. Stephens hosts North Iredell on Tuesday before entertaining Hickory next Friday, while the Red Tornadoes have a road game against North Lincoln scheduled for Tuesday before next Friday’s battle with the Indians.

Note: In addition to St. Stephens’ Chip Hendren, Hickory’s Sammy Nexsen was also named to the all-tournament team.

ST. STEPHENS 10, HICKORY 2

St. Stephens;200;015;2;—;10;11;1

Hickory;000;000;2;—;2;5;3

WP: Peyton Young

LP: Izaiah Littlejohn