St. Stephens to lean heavily on ground game

“He’s been a starter at linebacker the last couple of years,” Hicks said.

The Indians will, however, be relying a lot on their leading rusher from a season ago. Zak McLauchlin, also a senior this year, carried the ball for 1,154 yards with 12 touchdowns and an average of 5.7 yards per carry. He also hauled in 14 passes including another touchdown.

Indians fans should expect McLauchlin’s workload to increase even more this season.

“Probably too much,” Hicks said when asked how much they would depend on McLauchlin to carry the load, figuratively as well as literally. “He’s an outstanding young man.”

With a new quarterback and a lack of proven offensive linemen, the Indians will change to a Wing-T attack to take advantage of McLauchlin’s abilities.

“It allows us to use smaller linemen and a lot off pulling,” Hicks said. “It just helps our kids.”

Last season the Indians gave up just over 31 points per game. Hicks says that is something that needs to improve for his team in the upcoming season along with line play on both sides of the ball.

“We have to improve both lines, play better defense, keep the point total down and hang on to the football,” Hicks said.