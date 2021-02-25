St. Stephens to lean heavily on ground game

St. Stephens to looks to lean heavily on running game, improve defense
The St. Stephens Indians will be making several changes for the upcoming football season, some by design and one by necessity.
The Indians are coming off a 5-6 campaign in the fall of 2019 with a 2-4 mark in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference, which garnered them a fifth-place finish. Head coach Wayne Hicks said the record and conference finish were a bit misleading in terms of the potential and quality of play exhibited by that squad.
“We had a pretty good football team,” Hicks said. “We had some things go against us.”
This year’s St. Stephens team will be missing last season's leading receiver, Zach Lee, thanks to graduation. That was a given. They’ll also be without quarterback Connor Williams, who transferred to Lincolnton for his senior season.
Williams threw for 1,387 yards with 12 scoring strikes and five interceptions. Lee hauled in 72 receptions for 903 yards and seven touchdowns. That’s a lot of offense Hicks and his staff will have to replace.
“We’re going to be younger this year,” Hicks conceded.
Younger, maybe, but not without some proven talent. Senior Zane McPherson, who played receiver a year ago, is moving behind center for the Indians and he is used to performing under the Friday night lights.
“He’s been a starter at linebacker the last couple of years,” Hicks said.
The Indians will, however, be relying a lot on their leading rusher from a season ago. Zak McLauchlin, also a senior this year, carried the ball for 1,154 yards with 12 touchdowns and an average of 5.7 yards per carry. He also hauled in 14 passes including another touchdown.
Indians fans should expect McLauchlin’s workload to increase even more this season.
“Probably too much,” Hicks said when asked how much they would depend on McLauchlin to carry the load, figuratively as well as literally. “He’s an outstanding young man.”
With a new quarterback and a lack of proven offensive linemen, the Indians will change to a Wing-T attack to take advantage of McLauchlin’s abilities.
“It allows us to use smaller linemen and a lot off pulling,” Hicks said. “It just helps our kids.”
Last season the Indians gave up just over 31 points per game. Hicks says that is something that needs to improve for his team in the upcoming season along with line play on both sides of the ball.
“We have to improve both lines, play better defense, keep the point total down and hang on to the football,” Hicks said.
The St. Stephens coach noted that graduation and other factors have created a lack of numbers of linemen for the Indians. Just like the offensive scheme change, there will be one on the defensive side as well to better deal with those depth issues.
“Defensively, we’re switching from a 4-3 to a 3-4 because of a lack of linemen in the program right now,” Hicks stated.
Hicks went on to say St. Stephens would look to the second two levels of defenders as the bulwark of that unit.
“It will be our linebacker area and our safeties,” Hicks said about the strength of the defense.
McPherson and fellow senior Nick Apollonio will spearhead the linebacking corps for the Indians. McPherson is the Indians’ leading returner as far as tackles with 118 a season ago, while Apollonio had 73.
Seniors Troy Hicks (66 tackles) and Omar Orozco (55 tackles) will see most of the action at the safety spots.
Citing Alexander Central’s strength on the line, Hicks put the league favorite tag on the Cougars and Watauga.
The Indians open their season at home tonight against Freedom.
2020-21 ST. STEPHENS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Tonight: Freedom, 7 p.m.
March 5: at McDowell, 7 p.m.
March 19: at Watauga, 7 p.m.
March 26: Alexander Central, 7 p.m.
April 1: at South Caldwell, 7 p.m.