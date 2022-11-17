 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Stephens' Tate signs with LR for baseball

James Tate
Photo courtesy of St. Stephens High School

St. Stephens senior James Tate, third from left, signed his national letter of intent this week to play baseball at Lenoir-Rhyne after graduation.

