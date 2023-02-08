Excitement was in the air for the St. Stephens boys basketball team on Tuesday night. Not only were the Indians hoping to snap a four-game losing streak that included losses to every team in the top half of the Western Foothills 3A Conference standings — Hickory, North Lincoln, East Lincoln and North Iredell — but they were also looking to earn a win in the final home game for their six seniors.

Ajay Swisher, Peyton Young, Thomas Repass, Chip Hendren, Dayton Anderson and James Tate were the senior players honored prior to Tuesday’s Senior Night contest, while senior team manager Spencer Neill was also recognized and allowed to dress with the team. In fact, Neill took the court with four of St. Stephens’ seniors and made a layup just before the game tipped off, sending the student section into chants of “M-V-P” for the beloved member of the student body.

Neill has Down syndrome and atlantoaxial instability, which makes it difficult for him to participate in sports. He attempts half-court shots at halftime of almost every game and even made one on Senior Night last year, causing friends and family to rush the court in celebration.

Neill also received playing time on Tuesday during the final minutes of a game the Indians had well in hand, putting up several half-court shots. Then he smiled and acknowledged the home crowd as St. Stephens celebrated a 50-36 victory over visiting Statesville.

“Spencer’s a kid that makes me a better person every day, and he’s come around for four years and just absolutely changed the culture here,” St. Stephens coach Patrick Smith said. “I’m so thankful for Spencer and I’m so glad that he got in, got to score a bucket, and that was awesome.

“I can’t really tell you how much that senior group means to me, I don’t think words really describe it,” he added. “We’ve been through a lot together, from a deployment overseas to coming back and getting back in the groove, and they’ve always believed in what we were doing. ... I could coach this group of kids for the next 20 years and be happy just because every day they’re fun to be around and they are tough as nails, and I enjoy coaching this group as much as I’ve enjoyed coaching any group. I’m very thankful for them.”

St. Stephens (10-13, 5-8 Western Foothills 3A) led 15-3 after the opening quarter, holding the Greyhounds to a single field goal on a putback from Caleb Tillman in the final minute. Meanwhile, Swisher and underclassmen Dalton Pyatte and Noah VanBeurden all made 3-pointers for the Indians as they carried a 12-point advantage into the second period.

Statesville (2-15, 2-11) cut the deficit to 18-13 at the half, with St. Stephens’ only second-quarter points coming on two free throws from Young and one from Anderson. In fact, the Indians didn’t score from the field for over nine minutes of game action, as their next field goal after a putback from Young with 20 seconds remaining in the first quarter came on a basket from Pyatte early in the third.

Nevertheless, St. Stephens never trailed during Tuesday’s contest. A 3 from Statesville’s Mekiaun Davis to open the second half made it a two-point game, but Pyatte’s basket jumpstarted a 10-0 run that also included four points from Tate and two each from Anderson and Young. By the time the fourth quarter arrived, the hosts had stretched their lead back to double digits at 33-20.

A left-corner trey from Pyatte extended St. Stephens’ lead to begin the final frame, and the Indians led by as many as 22 points at 45-23 following a pair of foul shots by sophomore Jordan Twitty with 4:23 to play. Ultimately, St. Stephens defeated the Greyhounds by a 14-point final margin.

“For multiple reasons it was huge” said Smith of Tuesday’s victory. “Our conference is I think the best conference in Western North Carolina 1A through 4A and sometimes you get in that gauntlet and it’s like you can be playing really, really good, which I think we are one of the tougher teams in the conference, and just don’t come out on the right side of it. But it doesn’t take away from the effort and the things that we do.

“I couldn’t be more proud of this group of kids, how hard they play,” he continued. “Even though we’re undersized a little bit and stuff like that, we never make excuses and we just keep battling and fighting. And I think those are the things that I like to see — kids that are successful whenever they come out and they’re gritty — and it was a big win for us tonight.”

The balanced Indians received eight points apiece from Swisher, Young, Pyatte and VanBeurden, while Anderson and Twitty each finished with seven and Tate scored four. On the other side, Statesville was led by Davis’ game-high 12 points to go with seven from Jay’veon Lackey and six apiece from Kory Smith Jr. and Kevin Bryant.

GIRLS

St. Stephens 60, Statesville 24

Following a 3-pointer from the Indians’ Kennedy Blevins to begin the game, the Greyhounds took their only lead of the night on back-to-back baskets from Janiya Johnson and Ameia Blair-Morrison. But Blevins had 10 points in the first quarter and 16 in the opening half en route to a game-high 18-point performance as St. Stephens cruised past Statesville.

“She’s been shooting the ball pretty well from the outside and throughout the season she’s been getting to the basket scoring,” St. Stephens coach Andy Bennett said of Blevins. “She’s been our leading scorer and she’s really important to us and not even just on the offensive end, but on the defensive end she guards usually one of the best players on their side. She just does a lot for us on both ends and she’s an awesome player and she’s a really good person as well, so she’s fun to coach.”

St. Stephens (16-7, 10-3 Western Foothills 3A) was up 15-8 at the end of the first quarter, 40-12 at halftime and 52-18 through three periods. After a triple from the Indians’ Ava Rhymer with just over three minutes left in the fourth quarter made it 60-20, a running clock was instituted for the remainder of the contest.

In addition to Blevins’ 18-point effort, St. Stephens also got nine points from Aubrey Gibbs, eight from Allie Reid and seven each from Molli Harris and Ava Rhymer. Prior to the contest, the Indians honored their lone senior, Kennedy Moulton, who finished with three points and was one of eight players to score for St. Stephens on Tuesday.

“She’s just an awesome person and she brings us some energy every night, and she’s just someone that’s fun to be around and we’re happy that she’s on our team,” said Bennett of Moulton. “She missed last year with a broken arm, so we’re really happy that she’s back and really proud of her to come back and contribute how she’s been contributing.”

Double-digit scorers for Statesville (6-14, 4-9) included Saniah Davidson with 11 points and Johnson with 10. The loss was the second straight for the Greyhounds following back-to-back victories, and they’ll look to get back in the win column when they host Hickory on Friday.

St. Stephens will also be in action on Friday when it concludes the regular season at Fred T. Foard.

GIRLS

Statesville;08;04;06;06;—;24

St. Stephens;15;25;12;08;—;60

Statesville — Saniah Davidson 11, Janiya Johnson 10, Ameia Blair-Morrison 2, Maleah Bruner 1.

St. Stephens — Kennedy Blevins 18, Aubrey Gibbs 9, Allie Reid 8, Molli Harris 7, Avery Rhymer 7, Sydney Barkley 6, Kennedy Moulton 3, Mya Parson 2.

BOYS

Statesville;03;10;07;16;—;36

St. Stephens;15;03;15;17;—;50

Statesville — Mekiaun Davis 12, Jay’veon Lackey 7, Kevin Bryant 6, Kory Smith Jr. 6, Caleb Tillman 2 (Note: Three of Statesville’s points were not accounted for in the official scorebook).

St. Stephens — Dalton Pyatte 8, Ajay Swisher 8, Noah VanBeurden 8, Peyton Young 8, Dayton Anderson 7, Jordan Twitty 7, James Tate 4.